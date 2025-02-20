DEX Imaging Follows Harrison Burton to AM Racing for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

XFINITY Series PR

STATESVILLE, N.C.: AM Racing proudly confirmed today that DEX Imaging, a premier provider of managed print services, will support Harrison Burton for multiple events throughout the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, beginning with the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on February 22, 2025.

DEX Imaging is the largest independent dealer of document imaging technology in the United States. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions in the industry, such as Konica Minolta, Canon, Sharp, Ricoh, Xerox, and Kyocera, with annual revenue exceeding $500 Million.

What makes DEX unique is its people, whose combined knowledge of cutting-edge business technologies and depth of service experience are unmatched. DEX Imaging’s success is directly tied to its mission: to help customers of all sizes drive down document-related expenses while improving productivity.

AM Racing announced last September the addition of Burton, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series winner of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway would drive for the team in its third full-time competition season this year.

“I am proud to continue my relationship with DEX Imaging this season,” said Burton. “Winning the Wood Brothers’ 100th NASCAR Cup Series race last August at Daytona with DEX Imaging on board was a special milestone in our journey together and a testament to what we’ve achieved along the way. With their continued support, I’m focused on leading AM Racing to its first NASCAR Xfinity Series win this season.

“Their dedication and belief in me as a driver fuel my determination to succeed. Together, we’re not just aiming for victories — we’re continuing to build a partnership that represents excellence on and off the track. I’m excited to see what we can achieve this year.”

Wade Moore, president of AM Racing, added, ‘We are thrilled to add another partner of Harrison’s to AM Racing this season. DEX Imaging has a longstanding relationship in the sport and has become a recognizable brand that aligns perfectly with our team’s values and goals.

“Their commitment to excellence and support of Harrison’s career is invaluable as we aim to make a strong impact in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. We look forward to building a successful partnership and celebrating many milestones together in the future.’”

Additional details on Burton’s Xfinity Series program with AM Racing will be announced in due course.

For more information on DEX Imaging, visit deximaging.com.

For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

﻿For more on Harrison Burton, please visit theharrisonburton.com, like his Facebook page (Official Harrison Burton), or follow him on Instagram (@harrisonburton12) and X | Twitter (@hburtonracing).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C. Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its ninth year of competition.

