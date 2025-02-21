Susie Wheldon and Sebastian Wheldon named to key roles for next Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

Sebastian set to drive a pace car, and Susie to wave the green flag over the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Feb. 21, 2025) – In honor of the late Dan Wheldon’s victory in the inaugural Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding race on April 3, 2005, Susie Wheldon (Dan’s wife) and Sebastian Wheldon (Dan and Susie’s son) have accepted invitations to take part in ceremonial pre-race roles for the 2025 race. Oliver Wheldon, Dan and Susie’s younger son, will also join them on race day.

Dan’s accomplishments are remembered with permanent landmarks on the race site. A stretch of the St. Petersburg street circuit is known as “Dan Wheldon Way” and a winners monument stands near the course behind the Turn 10 Grandstand in honor of the popular winner and local resident.

As another NTT INDYCAR SERIES season gets under way on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 2, Sebastian, a rising open-wheel racing star of the sport in his own right, will drive one of the Honda Civic Type R pace cars ahead of the INDYCAR drivers. After Sebastian enters pitlane as the cars get into race formation, Susie will wave the green flag over the field marking the start of the 100-lap race and 2025 season.

“St. Petersburg was Dan’s adopted hometown and remains home for the boys and I. For him to win the inaugural race here in 2005 was something special. What made it even more special was that his teammates, TK (Tony Kanaan), Dario (Franchitti) and Bryan (Herta), followed him across the finish line in an all Andretti 1, 2, 3, 4 podium sweep!” said Susie Wheldon. “To be here with Sebastian and Oliver 20 years later – and for Sebastian to be driving a pace car in the parade lap – is really a full circle moment. And I am honored to wave the green flag for the start of the race. I have to thank Kim (Green) and Kevin (Savoree) and the entire IndyCar family for always making the boys and I feel supported. We are looking forward to an exciting race weekend.”

The Andretti Green Racing sweep in 2005 with Dan Wheldon leading 10 of the race’s 100 laps, while Bryan Herta was on pole position at the start, marked one of many firsts for this St. Petersburg event, which now spans 21 consecutive years. Named the Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at the time, the inaugural event also made history as the first-ever street race for the Indy Racing League. This was also the first race promoted by Kim Green and Kevin Savoree, who still operate it today, as the co-owners of Green Savoree Racing Promotions. Dan went on to win the Indianapolis 500 and the series championship later that season.

“That first event back in 2005 was certainly a remarkable moment for both our race team and our company. Having Susie and Sebastian taking on these important roles brings back a lot of terrific memories, and also reminds us how much we’ve learned over two decades of organizing this race!” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. “Dan was a great racing champion of this event, the Indy 500 and the INDYCAR series. Kevin (Savoree) and I worked with Dan for the initial three years of his full-time INDYCAR career. It was a time filled with a lot of wins and lots of fun. We miss Dan.”

“We truly appreciate Susie, Sebastian and Oliver joining us and our team to be a part of another spectacular event in St. Petersburg while commemorating Dan’s win and his incredible racing legacy,” said Kevin Savoree, co-owner, president and COO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions. “We can’t wait for race day to get here!”

The 21st annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding will feature plenty of high-speed action along the picturesque downtown St. Petersburg waterfront. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES headlines the event as the premier open-wheel series in North American opens its season in St. Pete for the 15th time on Sunday, March 2. The racing schedule will also feature the sport’s rising stars as INDY NXT by Firestone, USF Pro 2000 Presented by Continental Tire and USF2000 Presented by Continental Tire speed through the downtown streets. Additionally, Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin will provide fender-bending sports car competition.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, before the racing gets underway, two community events – INDYCAR Party in the Park and the 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track – will kick off the event festivities in downtown St. Petersburg at North Straub Park. Free and open to the public, INDYCAR Party in the Park will feature driver appearances, music, giveaways, food trucks and more. Fans will be able to get up-close to race cars from all the series running during the race weekend in the park from 4-7 p.m. ET.

Additionally, runners and walkers have a unique opportunity to “race on track” during the 5K Run on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track set for 5 p.m. ET on Feb. 27. The race starts and ends on Bayshore Drive NE, adjacent to North Straub Park. Participants can register now at gpstpete5k.com while supplies last with all proceeds benefiting the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg.

Both 3-Day and Single Day Grandstand and General Admission tickets are available starting as low as $30. For complete pricing, schedule and festival information, visit gpstpete.com. Follow the event on social media using @gpstpete and #FirestoneGP for the latest updates. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers.

About Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding:

The 21st annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is a race event held during Florida’s spring break season. Traditionally the site of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding airs live on a national broadcast on FOX. FOX Sports named the race one of its “50 Events You Can’t Miss in 2025.” The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration that uses the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runway at Albert Whitted Airport, and borders the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is owned and operated by Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC. Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC is owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions 2, LLC whose other subsidiaries also promote three additional NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (July 4-6, 2025), Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto (July 18-20, 2025) and BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 8-10, 2025).

For more information, visit gpstpete.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @GPSTPETE or follow the event on X at @GPSTPETE and Instagram at @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP.