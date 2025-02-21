NTT Indy

Galeon Yachts and MarineMax Join Forces with Meyer Shank Racing for 2025 INDYCAR Season

Four race program set for 2025 season with Galeon Yachts, MarineMax and MSR

Pataskala, Ohio (21 February 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is excited to announce a new partnership with Galeon Yachts and MarineMax which will see the iconic brands featured on both MSR Indy cars for four races of the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, beginning with the highly anticipated Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2nd.

Galeon Yachts, renowned for its luxury and high-performance, and MarineMax, one of the nation’s largest yacht dealers, are joining forces with MSR for a dynamic foray into motorsports. This collaboration represents a fusion of cutting-edge marine design and racing excellence – a partnership that highlights innovation, quality, and performance on both land and sea.

“Welcoming Galeon Yachts and MarineMax is something that’s different and a partnership that I’m really excited about.” said Mike Shank, MSR co-owner. “St. Pete is the perfect place to debut this partnership with the city surrounded by the boating community. We’re eager to see this partnership come to life next weekend and hopefully we can start the season off strong and get Galeon Yachts and MarineMax on the podium.”

The partnership brings together two leaders in their respective industries, uniting Galeon Yachts and MarineMax’s legacy of luxury and craftsmanship with Meyer Shank Racing’s drive for performance and success.

“Our team at Galeon Yachts and MarineMax are very excited to partner with Meyer Shank Racing,” said Bob Burke, Galeon Yachts Brand Manager at MarineMax. “There are incredible synergies of innovation and advanced composite technology found in the MSR race cars and onboard our yachts. Many of our boating clients are also motorsports enthusiasts and the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is the pinnacle cross over event for yachting and motorsports enthusiasts in the United States of America. We look forward to supporting MSR as they kick off the 2025 season!

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season kicks off at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 2nd. Fans can catch all the action live on FOX and on SiriusXM Channel 218.

