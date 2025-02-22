Heartbreak for Gonzalez, Triumph for Annunziata in CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series Season Opener at Sebring

Prociuk Takes Top Spot in Pro/Am

SEBRING, Fla. (February 22, 2025) – Tyler Gonzalez was the class of the field in the season-opening Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series race at Sebring International Raceway, but after showing dominant speed all day, he experienced a mechanical issue coming to the white flag. When Gonzalez fell off the pace, it was his teammate, Thomas Annunziata, who was in place to take the checkers in the caution-filled event.

Notes of Interest:

Thomas Annunziata earned the third win of his Trans Am career and his first victory at Sebring.

Tyler Gonzalez led every lap of the race until the white flag before his throttle pedal broke, relegating him to a 27th-place finish.

Newcomer Noah Harmon earned a top-five finish in his first-career Trans Am start.

Mike Skeen (No. 48 CUBE 3/Franklin Road/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro) earned the pole in yesterday’s qualifying session while setting a new track record, but when the green flag was displayed, it was Gonzalez (No. 10 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang) who had the advantage, overtaking Skeen in the first turn. The action didn’t last long, as a six-car incident in Turn 10 brought out the yellow flag before the conclusion of the opening lap.

When racing resumed on lap four, Gonzalez got a great jump, protecting his lead. The following lap, third-place starter Rafa Matos (No. 57 Concord American Flagpole/SHR Chevrolet Camaro) got around Skeen for second, and the two battled for a few turns until they made contact, sending Matos spinning off the racing surface and out of the top 15. Gonzalez’ teammate Annunziata (No. 90 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang) took over the third position, followed by Tristan McKee (No. 28 Spire Gainbridge/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro) and Austin Green (No. 89 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang).

The field slowed for a long caution period on lap six, going back to green on lap 13. Gonzalez once again pulled ahead of the pack while Annunziata was on the attack, passing Skeen by the conclusion of the lap. The racing action was paused again on lap 14 and lap 17 for cars stopped on the racetrack, and with the race clock ticking down, the restart on lap 19 would be the last one of the event.

Gonzalez once again maintained his point position and Annunziata held second while Skeen and McKee battled for the final podium position behind them. Skeen held the spot, and Green was also able to make his way around McKee, taking over fourth. Gonzalez opened up a two-second lead over the course of two laps, but just as the white flag was about to wave, his car suddenly slowed off the pace due to a broken throttle pedal. Annunziata inherited the lead for the final laps and crossed the finish line, followed by Skeen and Green. Adrian Wlostowski (No. 3 CMI/Spot-On Services/AMT Motorsports Ford Mustang) and Noah Harmon (No. 7 Streetside Classics/Flanigan’s Chevrolet Camaro) rounded out the top five, with McKee falling back to seventh before the checkers. 2024 champion Matos recovered from his early spin to finish 11th, and Gonzalez was ultimately scored 27th.

“Well, it was a slow start,” said Annunziata. “I got under Rafa Matos in the beginning, and he looked like he got sideways and I got knocked off the racetrack. I fell down to fifth, but the car was really good. I wish we had more green-flag laps, but we got up to the front, and this win comes down to Michael, Ronnie and Nick Tucker. A driver is nothing without their car, so thank you Nitro Motorsports. In my eyes, I finished second today. My teammate and a great friend of mine, Tyler Gonzalez, drove an amazing race. He was the class of the field all day, and I hate to see that happen to him. I had a second-place car today, but I’ll take the win. We went through a lot of bad luck last year, so it feels good to be on the good end for once. Thank you to Chipoys, everyone at Nitro Motorsports and Trans Am for putting on a great show.”

In Pro/Am Challenge, Barry Boes (No. 27 Accio Data/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro) led the field from the first lap until the penultimate one, getting turned on the final lap in traffic and losing his lead to Keith Prociuk (No. 9 HP Tuners/Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang), who ultimately crossed the finish line first. Boes finished second, and Jared Odrick (No. 00 Black Underwear Ford Mustang) came from 32nd overall and eighth in class to take the third step on the podium, finishing 15th overall and earning the Bassett Hard Charger Award.

“It feels great to be on the top step,” said Prociuk. “Thanks to CUBE 3 and Trans Am. Jared [Odrick], that was a great drive from the back. You’re keeping me honest in my mirrors. Barry [Boes], that was definitely your race. You got taken out there on the last lap and I capitalized. I wish we had more green laps, but I certainly had a fantastic car. Thanks to the team, thanks to the Trans Am staff for keeping us safe out there. I’m looking forward to more of these.”

CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series National Championship Top 10:

Thomas Annunziata, No. 90 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang Mike Skeen, No. 48 CUBE 3/Franklin Road/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro Austin Green, No. 89 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang Adrian Wlostowski, No. 3 CMI/Spot-On-Services/AMT Motorsports Ford Mustang Noah Harmon, No. 7 Streetside Classics/Flanigan’s Chevrolet Camaro Boris Said Jr., No. 60 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang Tristan McKee, No. 28 Spire Gainbridge/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro Carson Brown, No. 8 Pay Café/Ebb Logistics/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro Sam Corry, No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang Julian DaCosta, No. 30 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang

TA2 Pro/Am Podium:

Keith Prociuk, No. 9 HP Tuners/Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang Barry Boes, No. 27 Accio Data/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro Jared Odrick, No. 00 Black Underwear Ford Mustang

Omologato Watches Fastest Lap of the Race:

Tyler Gonzalez, No. 10 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang

Bassett Hard Charger:

Jared Odrick, No. 00 Black Underwear Ford Mustang