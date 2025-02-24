JDX Racing, Zachary Vanier Return For Porsche Carrera Cup Title Hunt in 2025

Vanier Finished Third in the Championship During His Rookie Season with Three Wins

LOVELAND, Colorado (February 24, 2025) – On the heels of three wins during his rookie season in Porsche Carrera Cup North America, Zachary Vanier will return to JDX Racing in 2025 with an eye on the full-season championship prize.

A season ago, Vanier became the first driver to win in both Porsche Sprint Challenge North America and Porsche Carrera Cup North America with a win on the street circuit at the Miami Grand Prix. He followed that up with wins at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and Circuit of the Americas, finishing third in the point race.

The successful 2024 season by the 21-year-old Canadian helped JDX Racing to second in the team championship. Vanier is the fourth driver announced in advance of the 2025 Carrera Cup Season for JDX Racing, following the earlier signings of Sabré Cook, Madeline Stewart and Paul Bocuse.

“I’m very excited to be returning back to JDX Racing for my sophomore season in Carrera Cup North America for the 2025 season,” Vanier said. “I feel like we ended the 2024 season on a strong and positive note which gives us a really good foundation to start with, entering the season ahead. The momentum that it gives us is also really important to build on since the championship always provides such a high level of competition and aggressiveness, I’m sure this will be a trend this year as well.”

In addition to third place overall, Vanier was named the top Junior Driver in the standings. He and his in the EBOOST Porsche Junior program again during the 2025 season.

“Zachary showed a lot of poise for a young driver last year,” JDX Racing Team Principal Jeremy Dale said. “He comes into the 2025 season with a laser beam focus on all the elements required to be a championship contender, He is leaving no stone unturned.”

Vanier and the JDX Racing team begin their title hunt at Sebring International Raceway, first with the official Porsche Carrera Cup North America test in early March and then the doubleheader season opener just days later.

“Having all this familiarity within the team is very motivating and should make for a good atmosphere within the team, hopefully leading us to a championship come October,” Vanier said. “All things considered, there isn’t anything new for me this year, and that gives me a significant amount of confidence and motivation to utilize all the experience the team has. We want to become champions, we want to be in that topic of conversation, so I’m looking to be that individual for JDX Racing who’s able to get it done for them. I can’t thank Jeremy and Harrison enough for having the amount of belief and expectation they do. It was a goal of mine to return to the team for 2025 so I’m glad we accomplished that together and hope to provide everything I’m able to for them and everyone involved.”

Vanier will compete this season with partners Don’s Pizza, Technica Mining, Sofvie, Anmar, Dakins Design, Byers Imports, Porsche Columbus, Renier Construction, New Point Developments, Hanley Holdings Inc, Rainmaker, Montway Auto Transport, Ship.cars and NIN Transportation.

JDX Racing has been a stalwart of Porsche Carrera Cup North America since its inception in 2021, and in the Porsche GT3 Cup championship prior to that. The team claimed the driver’s championship with Parker Thompson in 2022 and has been a multi-time winner in each season of the championship.

Each round of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America season is available live, through the subscription streaming service Peacock as well as IMSA.tv, and IMSA’s YouTube Channel.

2025 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Season Schedule

March 12 – 15, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, FL

May 2 – 4, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, FL

June 13 – 15, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

June 19 – 22, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY

July 31 – August 2, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

September 19 – 21, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

October 8 – 11, Road Atlanta, Braselton, GA

October 17 – 19, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

About JDX Racing:

Founded in 2008 and based outside of Denver, CO, JDX Racing represents the very best in professional motorsports. Competing in the IMSA sports car series, JDX Racing campaigns cars in events throughout North America. JDX Racing features world-class drivers, outstanding crew members and dynamic marketers from Champ Car, IndyCar, NASCAR, ALMS and the Champ Car Atlantic Championship series. For more information, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/jdxracing, on Twitter @JDXRACING and on Instagram @jdxracing.