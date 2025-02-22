Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Atlanta Quotes – Ty Gibbs – 02.22.25

Toyota GAZOO Racing – Ty Gibbs

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

HAMPTON, Ga. (February 22, 2025) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs was made available to the media on Saturday prior to qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

TY GIBBS, No. 54 SAIA LTL Freight Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

What is like being involved with Taylor Gray’s Xfinity team?

“It’s really cool. I’m not a whole lot involved, but definitely like helping our guys out. The 54 is a very special number to me, of course. It is just fun to be around them and help Taylor (Gray) out and the guys out. It is really fun, but also to get a feel of looking at it from a different perspective is helpful to me and just hanging out and watching some racing.”

I’ve seen you do the same with the ARCA team. What is different from that team to Xfinity?

“It’s a level above, but I think they all equally work as hard. Our ARCA guys are a very special group of guys and they’ve been working together for a long time. I loved racing with them and miss that. I think Xfinity is a level up, but I think – racing is racing, and trying to make the best of it.”

How did that conversation start about being the listed owner of the 54 Xfinity team?

“I would love for the 54 legacy, the number, go on and not stop. In 2024 it wasn’t there, and 2023, but Taylor (Gray) came to me and asked me if he can run the number, and I was like yes, for sure. I grew up around the Gray family too. It would definitely be really special if Taylor could do it. Of course, that was going to happen, and of course, I was like the 54 is really special to me – I would love to be a part of that and see what I can do to help and give back to my family that has been given so much to me. I think it all just worked out, but it has been very special. I really appreciate being just a little part of it.”

How important is it for your team to bring new partners?

“For sure. It is really special to have SAIA come on board. This is basically their home track – they are based out of Georgia, up the street. This is super special to me. I’m really appreciate of the opportunity to run these colors and be a part of it, and to be able to get to know those guys. Ray (Raymond Ramu, executive vice president and chief customer officer, SAIA) and the guys are just awesome, Mona (Gore, senior director of corporate communications, SAIA), they are just great – to be able to run these colors is super special. I feel like I see the SAIA trucks on the road like everywhere – I think we all do – it is really cool to run it, and hopefully this turns a long relationship, and I think it will. I’m excited to run it. It’s really special.”

What has surprised you about what it takes to race here at Atlanta?

“Well, the surface is wearing out, which I think is good. Hopefully, they will let us go back to full power eventually, one day. It’s been cool. It has been a lot different. Of course, I didn’t get to race at the previous Atlanta. I really wish I did, because the place seemed fun, but it has definitely surprised me how much it has worn out, which might play in our favor. I don’t know how much longer we will be packed up together close because the surface is so worn out. I think in the spring race, it is really cold out, so that tends to be higher speeds and lower grip, but in the summer in a couple years, I don’t know, maybe it is going to be so worn out and we can’t really run close together. What surprises me is I think I wreck six, seven times every time I come here, and I finish ninth? (laughter). That’s what surprises me. That’s my answer.”

