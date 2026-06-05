ARCA Menards Series at Michigan International Speedway: Henry Ford Health 200 Post-Race Notes

Gio Ruggiero (No. 18 First Auto Group Toyota) scored his third ARCA Menards Series win of the season in Friday’s Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway. Ruggiero took the lead on lap 49 and led to lap 57 when the race was cut short due to inclement weather.

The Henry Ford Health 200 is the first ARCA Menards Series race to be shortened by weather since William Sawalich won at Phoenix Raceway in 2024.

ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) finished second, his fourth top-five finish of 2026.

Gavan Boschele (No. 25 ShopGavan.com Toyota) notched a career-best third in his fourth career ARCA Menards Series start.

Pinnacle Racing Group entered with two consecutive ARCA Menards Series wins at Michigan International Speedway in 2024 with Connor Zilisch and in 2025 with Brenden Queen. The team’s two drivers, Connor Mosack (No. 28 Friends of Jaclyn Chevrolet) and Lanie Buice (No. 77 Sunoco Chevrolet) rounded out the top five. Buice was fastest in practice earlier in the afternoon and scored her second straight fifth-place finish.

Nitro Motorsports had four drivers in the top ten; in addition to Bollman, Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL Toyota) in sixth, Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) in seventh, and Wesley Slimp (No. 15 Road Ready Foundation Toyota) in ninth all ended up inside the top ten. It marks Slimp’s second consecutive top-ten result; he finished a career-best eighth in his last start at Toledo Speedway.

Will Kimmel (No. 69 Aviation Technology Ford) finished eighth, his 49th career top-ten finish and first of 2026.

Garrett Mitchell (No. 30 BaldEagle.com Ford), known to his millions of fans as Cleetus McFarland, earned his first career Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award in qualifying. McFarland nearly spun after contact with Annunziata on lap 7, and then made contact with the wall after contact with Ryan Vargas (No. 91 Michael Maples Motorsports Ford) on lap 50; despite the damage to the right side of the car he persevered to finish 14th.

George Siciliano (No. 0 Heat Wave Visuals Ford), better known to his fans on YouTube as Squirrel McNutt, started last in the 28-car field and rallied to finish tenth, his best career ARCA Menards Series finish.

The next race for the ARCA Menards is at Pocono Raceway on Friday, June 12. The race, set to begin at 3 pm ET, will be televised live on FS1 and broadcast on select affiliates of the MRN Radio network nationwide.



About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



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Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.