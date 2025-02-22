Your Car Keeps Breaking Down But Isn’t A ‘Lemon’?

Having a vehicle that frequently malfunctions can be extremely aggravating, particularly when it doesn’t meet the legal definition of a “lemon” according to state regulations. If you’re in this situation, you may be curious about what steps you can take. Although lemon laws are designed to shield consumers from cars with significant issues, not every troublesome vehicle qualifies for these protections. This article delves into the actions you can consider if your car persistently breaks down but isn’t recognized as a lemon.

Understanding Lemon Law and Why Your Car May Not Qualify

Lemon laws differ from one state to another, but they generally apply to new automobiles that have serious flaws impacting their safety, worth, or functionality. For a vehicle to be deemed a lemon, it must:

The automobile needs to possess a major flaw that impacts its functionality, worth, or safety and has not been fixed after numerous attempts at repair.

Additionally, the defect must occur while the vehicle is still under the manufacturer’s original warranty.

The car should have experienced multiple repair efforts for the identical problem, usually around three or four, or it has been non-operational for a minimum of 30 days.

If your vehicle does not meet these criteria, it may not be officially classified as a lemon. However, this does not mean you are without options. McMillan Law Group can assess your case and explore alternative legal avenues to help you pursue a fair resolution.

Common Issues with Frequent Breakdowns

A vehicle that consistently fails to function properly, yet isn’t classified as a lemon, could be experiencing several different problems, such as:

Electrical System Issues: Malfunctions in the alternator, battery, or wiring may lead to loss of power, dimming lights, or difficulties starting the vehicle.

Should your vehicle experience persistent problems, there are various measures you can implement to tackle the issue efficiently.

Steps to Take If Your Car Keeps Breaking Down

1. Document Everything

It’s crucial to keep thorough documentation when managing ongoing vehicle issues. Make sure to retain copies of:

Repair Documentation: Maintain thorough documentation of all repair activities, noting the dates, expenses, and specifics of the services rendered.

If you choose to take legal steps or engage in negotiations with the manufacturer, these documents could be essential.

2. Check for Manufacturer Recalls or Technical Service Bulletins (TSBs)

When manufacturers identify significant defects, they may announce recalls or Technical Service Bulletins (TSBs). To determine if your vehicle is impacted:

Go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website and input your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Reach out to your dealership to inquire if any repairs are included under extended warranties or recall programs.

Should your vehicle be involved in a recall, the manufacturer must resolve the problem free of charge to you.

3. Seek Extended Warranty or Goodwill Repairs

If your vehicle is no longer covered by warranty but still experiences issues, there are alternatives available:

Extended Coverage: Certain cars may have options for extended warranties that go beyond the standard factory coverage.

4. Consider a Different Repair Shop

Mechanics vary in skill and expertise. If you’ve taken your car to the same garage several times and the issue persists:

Seek an Alternative Assessment: Reach out to a reliable independent mechanic to confirm the problem and explore potential remedies.

5. Consult an Automotive Consumer Protection Lawyer

If you believe your vehicle has a serious defect that should be covered under consumer protection laws, consulting an attorney may be beneficial. A lawyer experienced in auto-related cases can advise you on:

Claims for Warranty Violations: Assess whether the manufacturer or dealer has not fulfilled the warranty obligations related to your vehicle.

6. Trade It In or Sell It

If the expenses for repairs are becoming excessive and the vehicle continues to be unreliable, it might be wise to consider selling it or trading it in.

Trade-In Option: Certain dealerships might permit you to exchange your current car for a new or certified pre-owned model, which could help reduce the overall expense.

7. File a Complaint with the State Attorney General or Consumer Protection Agency

Should you have concerns about dishonest behavior from a dealership or manufacturer, submitting a complaint to your state’s Attorney General’s Office or Consumer Protection Agency could be beneficial.

Mediation Services: Numerous states provide mediation options aimed at assisting both consumers and manufacturers in settling conflicts outside of the courtroom.

8. Consider Alternative Transportation Options

If your vehicle frequently breaks down and leaves you in tough situations, it might be a good idea to consider other means of transportation.

Ridesharing Options: Utilizing platforms like Uber or Lyft can provide a short-term means of transport while addressing car problems.

Preventing Future Car Troubles

If you’ve decided to replace your problematic vehicle, taking preventive measures can help avoid similar issues in the future:

1. Research Before You Buy

Prior to purchasing a car, it’s important to review customer feedback and reliability assessments to gauge its performance and identify any possible concerns. Investigate any common defects or recalls to steer clear of models that have persistent issues.

To enhance your peace of mind, you might want to look into a certified pre-owned vehicle that includes an extended warranty. These cars are thoroughly inspected and offer additional safeguards, minimizing the chances of unforeseen repair costs.

2. Get a Pre-Purchase Inspection

Prior to buying a secondhand vehicle, it’s advisable to have a reliable mechanic conduct a pre-purchase inspection. This process can reveal any underlying problems that may result in expensive repairs later on. By doing so, you can make a well-informed choice before finalizing the deal.

3. Stay on Top of Regular Maintenance

Regular maintenance keeps your vehicle running smoothly and extends its lifespan. Following the manufacturer’s service schedule ensures essential components stay in good condition, preventing unexpected breakdowns.

Using high-quality fluids and parts improves performance and durability. Fixing minor issues early helps avoid costly repairs and keeps your car safe and reliable.

4. Keep a Repair Fund

Surprise vehicle repairs can come with a hefty price tag, but allocating funds for regular maintenance can alleviate the financial strain. Having a specific savings account allows you to handle urgent repairs without added stress. By being proactive, you can maintain your car’s performance and avoid unplanned expenses.

If your vehicle frequently malfunctions but doesn’t meet the criteria of a lemon law car, you still have several alternatives. You can consider reaching out to the manufacturer for support, switching mechanics, looking into legal options, or even trading the car in. By keeping a record of the problems, staying educated about your rights, and taking initiative, you can safeguard yourself from continuous vehicle issues and work towards a solution that suits your needs.

In the face of ongoing car troubles, keep in mind that you have consumer rights. Don’t accept an unreliable car without fully investigating all possible solutions.