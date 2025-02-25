Front Row Motorsports: Circuit of the Americas Competition Notes (Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Team)

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Team

Circuit of the Americas Competition Notes

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Event: Race 4 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Circuit of the Americas (2.4-miles)

#of Laps: 95

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FOX/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team travel to Austin, Texas to Texas Two Step their way around the newly reconfigured Circuit of the Americas. Over the offseason, it was announced that the Cup Series will utilize the venue’s shorter track layout, the “National” Course as opposed to the “Full” Course, which had been used in previous years. The new layout will consist of 20 turns with a total track length of 2.4-miles. Additionally, 27 laps will be added, making the total number of laps 95, 27 more than in previous years.

Rush Truck Centers will join Gragson and the No. 4 team for the event. Rush Truck Centers celebrates its 60th year in business on March 3, 2025. What started as a single truck dealership in Houston, Texas has grown into the nation’s largest commercial dealership group and the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The No. 4 car will carry a 60th anniversary logo on the rear quarter panel to commemorate the milestone at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend.

The Texas-based Rush Truck Centers has increased its partnership and support of Noah Gragson and the No. 4 team to ten races, adding the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25 and the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 12 to its 2025 race schedule. Additionally, Rush Truck Centers will serve as a full-season associate partner for Gragson and the No. 4 team as well as the “Official truck dealer and service center of Front Row Motorsports”. To learn more about Rush Truck Centers, please visit rushtruckcenters.com.

“Excited to kick off Rush Truck Center’s 60th Anniversary this weekend at COTA!” Said Gragson. “It’s an honor to represent an American company that was built from the ground up and continues to set the standard in the industry. Looking forward to a great weekend!”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Will Cooper

Hometown: Huntsville, Alabama

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT RUSH TRUCK CENTERS

More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centers is the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry. With more than 150 Rush Truck Centers dealerships across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, no one can match our network reach and scale. We provide our customers an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used trucks and commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service and collision repair capabilities, alternative fuel systems, vehicle technology solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance, and leasing and rental options. Since 1965, we’ve earned our reputation for excellence, fairness, positive attitude and solutions that exceed customer expectations. That’s why we can say with confidence; when it comes to trucking, no one offers you more. Visit rushtruckcenters.com or follow us on social media: X @rushtruckcenters, Instagram @rush_truck_centers and facebook.com/rushtruckcenters

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.