GET READY: FOUR QUALIFYING SESSIONS RETURN TO NHRA MISSION FOODS DRAG RACING SERIES EVENTS IN 2025

Qualifying order in MFDRS will flip for Saturday’s two sessions, with Top Fuel/Funny Car running before Pro Stock/Pro Stock Motorcycle

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 25, 2025) – NHRA announced today that four qualifying sessions will return to the racing schedule during the 2025 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Fans will get the chance to enjoy four sessions at every race, except for the NHRA Virginia Nationals, which will feature three qualifying sessions on Saturday, June 21 as part of a unique two-day event, and the prestigious Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, which will have its traditional five qualifying sessions over Labor Day Weekend.

The other 18 national events will feature four qualifying sessions, with two taking place on Friday and two on Saturday, giving fans ample opportunity to see all their favorite NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series stars.

The Saturday qualifying schedule will also see an adjustment, as Top Fuel and Funny Car will now kick off both sessions, running before Pro Stock/Pro Stock Motorcycle, mirroring the Sunday eliminations schedule as well. Friday qualifying will remain the same, with Pro Stock/Pro Stock Motorcycle running before Top Fuel and Funny Car, which will allow for several nitro at night sessions.

“I really love this new format for the Saturday schedule and I look forward to seeing it take place all year long,” Funny Car standout Bob Tasca III said. “For the fans who are excited to see nitro racing, it’s a great chance to give them a chance to see it first on Saturdays during the pro qualifying schedule.”

Added reigning Pro Stock champ Greg Anderson: “This is beneficial to Pro Stock because those are the conditions we will race in on Sunday. It had been difficult on Sunday because we don’t have any practice (running after nitro) during qualifying. So, this should help us with our raceday tune-up, which is what is most important for the weekend.”

At numerous races, including both Charlotte 4-Wide events, Epping, Bristol, Norwalk, Seattle, Sonoma, Indianapolis, Reading, St. Louis and Dallas, fans will be treated to primetime qualifying under the lights on Friday night, as the 11,000-horsepower, 330-mph nitro machines put on a spectacular night show.

Starting in Phoenix and concluding in Indianapolis, Saturday’s qualifying schedule during 13 regular season events, including both four-wide events in April, will also include the popular Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. The bonus event brings competitive racing to Saturday qualifying and has been a huge hit with a bonus purse and bonus championship points on the line. Semifinalists from the previous race will face off in a rematch, with the winners advancing for a must-see Saturday showdown.

“We’re excited to return to four qualifying rounds at our national events this year. It’s a welcomed move by our race teams and will only enhance the competitive environment of NHRA drag racing, which only makes for a better show for our great fans,” NHRA Vice President of Racing Administration Josh Peterson said. “They get to see more racing, more incredible performances and it’s a great way to showcase all the standout racing teams and drivers within the NHRA.”

The 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season opens March 6-9 with the 56th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at legendary Gainesville Raceway and features 20 total events at standout facilities across the country.

To purchase tickets to an upcoming NHRA event, visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

