NHRA NEWS: PARIS DRAGSTRIP BACK IN NHRA MEMBER TRACK NETWORK IN DIVISION 4

PARIS, Texas (Feb. 26, 2025) – NHRA officials are thrilled to welcome Paris Dragstrip back to the NHRA Member Track Network as part of the NHRA’s South Central Division (Division 4).

One of Texas’ most historic drag racing facilities, Paris Dragstrip has a long and storied history with the NHRA. It was a NHRA Member Track for more than 55 years and now returns during the 2025 campaign under the leadership of track owner Randy Boren.

For Boren, bringing Paris Dragstrip back to NHRA was an important step in securing the track’s future and continuing its long-standing tradition of drag racing excellence.

“Paris Dragstrip has a deep-rooted history with NHRA and it just feels right to be back,” said Boren. “Our racers grew up competing under NHRA rules, and we’re excited to once again offer them the benefits and opportunities that come with being an NHRA Member Track. This is a homecoming for us, and we’re looking forward to what the future holds.”

Paris Dragstrip will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

As part of the NHRA Member Track Network, Paris Dragstrip will now have access to NHRA’s extensive support programs, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms. The welcome return of Paris Dragstrip also reinforces NHRA’s commitment to grassroots drag racing and its competitors, ensuring drag racing in Northeast Texas remains strong in the coming years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paris Dragstrip back to the NHRA family,” said Jonathan Johnson, NHRA South Central Division Director. “This track has been a cornerstone of Texas drag racing for decades, and its return to the NHRA Member Track Network is a win for the racers, the fans and the sport. We look forward to working with Randy and his team to continue growing the racing community in Paris.”

For more information on Paris Dragstrip and upcoming NHRA events, visit www.NHRADiv4.com. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About NHRA

