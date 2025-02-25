Henderson Motorsports reveals remaining eight Truck starts in 2025

Henderson Motorsports took to social media to reveal the remainder of its racing plans throughout the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

The Abingdon, Virginia-based organization will return to action at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 11th, followed by the Truck Series’ highly anticipated return to Rockingham Speedway on April 18th. During both events, the series’ Triple Truck Challenge initiative will also be held, as those competing for Truck Series points will battle for the initiative’s bonus money.

The 2025 Truck season for Henderson Motorsports continues with a pair of North Carolina events at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17th and at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 23rd. The organization will return to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on July 25th before competing in the series’ second visit to Bristol Motor Speedway on September 11th. Henderson will then cap off its 2025 Truck campaign with the series’ inaugural event at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 3rd before returning to Talladega Superspeedway on October 17th.

The news of Henderson Motorsports’ remaining Truck Series events of the 2025 season comes more than a week after the organization endured a roller coaster weekend during the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway.

Henderson’s drama at Daytona started on February 14th, when Parker Kligerman had initially steered the organization’s No. 75 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry to a thrilling victory. Hours later, however, NASCAR disqualified Kligerman and Henderson from the victory due to the race-winning truck measuring too low in the rear during the post-race inspection process. As a result, Kligerman was demoted to the tail end of the final running order in 36th place, while runner-up finisher Corey Heim was declared the official winner.

Not long after the penalty was announced, Henderson took to social media to declare its intention to appeal the penalties. This past Thursday, however, a three-member appeals panel upheld the penalties levied on the organization and Kligerman, with no further appeal attempts to be made since the disqualification appeal process was expedited.

While Kligerman competed at Daytona with Henderson, he was not announced as a driver for the organization’s remaining Truck events of the 2025 season. However, he is expected to compete in search of redemption.

Since fielding the No. 75 entry in the Truck Series in 2012, Henderson Motorsports achieved two victories, nine top-five and 30 top-10 results. The organization’s two victories, which occurred at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2017 and at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in July 2022, were both registered by Kligerman, the latter of whom has three career victories to date. Additional competitors who have competed in the No. 75 Henderson entry include Caleb Holman, Sam Mayer, Stefan Parsons, Connor Zilisch, and Sean Hingorani, respectively.

Henderson Motorsports’ resumption of its 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season is scheduled for April 11th at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Weather Guard Truck Race. The event will be broadcast on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.