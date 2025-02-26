Front Row Motorsports: Circuit of the Americas Competition Notes (Zane Smith and the No. 38 TitleMax Ford Team)

Zane Smith and the No. 38 TitleMax Ford Team

Atlanta Motor Speedway Competition Notes

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Event: Race 4 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Circuit of the Americas (2.4-miles)

#of Laps: 95

Time/TV/Radio: 3:30 PM ET on FOX/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith will make his second Circuit of the Americas NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend as the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team prepares for the newly reconfigured track. Along with the new configuration, Smith will bring a new partner on his No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse as TitleMax joins Smith for the 95-lap event.

TitleMax will partner with Smith in four races this season on the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, starting this weekend at COTA. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service. For more information about TitleMax, please visit www.TitleMax.com.

After an 11th place finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Smith now sits 28th in Driver Championship points. Smith looks to close the gap this weekend with a win to lock himself into the Playoffs. In his three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the track, Smith has three top-10’s at COTA, including back-to-back wins in 2022 and 2023.

“COTA holds a special place in my heart,” said Smith. “It’s one of the most fun tracks we visit and a place I know I can win at. The team and I have some good momentum from Atlanta, and with my previous wins at COTA, our confidence is high. The new configuration is going to be a challenge, for sure, but I’m always up for a good challenge. I think we can leave Austin with a result we all can be proud of.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Tyler Podlaski

Hometown: Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Ernest Mullins

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Keiston France

Hometown: Amelia, Virginia

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Kapil Fletcher

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fueler: Chris Webb

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

ABOUT TITLEMAX

As part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, TitleMax is one of the nation’s largest title lending companies. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.