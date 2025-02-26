Kaulig Racing – Weekly Preview | Circuit of the Americas

Matt Kaulig partners with St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Last week, Kaulig Giving partnered with St. Jude for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket sell-a-thon. Tickets cost $100 each with all proceeds going back to St. Jude and its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®. With a goal of selling 26,000 tickets, thanks to Matt Kaulig, Kaulig Giving, and other partners, over one million dollars was raised in just seven minutes – a new St. Jude record.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Kaulig Racing has earned a top five and two top-10 finishes at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), both from AJ Allmendinger.

Allmendinger also earned two wins for Kaulig Racing at COTA in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, along with a pole award. The team has also earned three top fives, seven top-10 finishes and led 101 laps.

Last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Christian Eckes recorded the fastest lap of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in his No. 16 Chevrolet. The following day, AJ Allmendinger also recorded the fastest lap of the NASCAR Cup Series race in his No. 16 Camaro ZL1. Both were awarded one championship point.



10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Sea Best

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Sea Best: Sea Best will be on the No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at COTA with Ty Dillon. Sea Best proudly serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the nation’s largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, the Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.

Meet Dillon:

Saturday, March 1

Ty Dillon will make an appearance in the Lot H Campground on Saturday, March 1, from 8:00 – 8:15 p.m. local. Dillon will meet with campers, take photos, sign autographs, and participate in a Q & A session.

Sunday, March 2

Dillon will be on Trackside Live on the EchoPark Automotive Experience Stage in the COTA Fan Zone from 11:15 – 11:30 a.m. CT.

Following his appearance on Trackside Live, Dillon will make his way to the NASCAR Classics Merchandise trailer from 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. to meet fans and sign autographs.

﻿At COTA:

Ty Dillon returns to a track where he has only five starts across all three of NASCAR’s top-tier series.

On Sunday, Dillon will make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at the track and looks to improve on his best finish of 20th in three previous starts. Dillon’s best finish across all series at the track came in last year’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race where he finished 11th.



“I love road course racing. It’s something I’ve always had a lot of confidence at, but I’m very excited this year for the opportunity to get to work with AJ [Allmendinger], probably the best in the business at road course racing, especially with Kaulig Racing. So, for me, it’s a shut mouth and open ears for the weekend and try to learn as much as I can. I can’t expect to go out and run AJ, but I can learn a lot and hopefully improve my past performances at the race track. I think it’s going to be a really fun weekend. I enjoy the discipline of road course racing, and then I love Austin, Texas, too. I’m a huge Longhorns fan, so I just love being in the city and everything it’s about.” – Ty Dillon on Circuit of the Americas

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Celsius

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Celsius: The No. 16 Chevy will feature the Celsius on-board camera during the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race weekend. Allmendinger earned Celsius their first NASCAR win as a primary partner in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pitboss 250 Presented by USA Today.

Meet Allmendinger:

Friday, February 28

NASCAR Classics merchandise trailer in the COTA Midway from 3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 1

Circle K 12200 FM 969 Rd. Austin, Texas 78724 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

At COTA:

AJ Allmendinger earned one top five and two top-10 finishes at Circuit of the Americas. In 2024, Allmendinger finished in sixth place in Kaulig Racing’s part-time, third Cup entry.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Allmendinger has made four starts and earned two wins, three top five and four top-10 finishes.



“I always enjoy going to COTA, I feel like we’ve had a lot of speed there in the past. We’ve had some success, but we’ve always been in the mix to run inside the top five. It’ll be a challenge this weekend with the new layout, but I feel good from where our road course program has been. If we can unload, have speed, and execute, we’ll give ourselves a shot to win the race.” – AJ Allmendinger on Circuit of the Americas

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Heise LED Lighting Systems

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Heise LED Lighting Systems Chevrolet

Heise LED Lighting Systems: Daniel Dye will pilot the No. 10 Heise LED Lighting Systems Chevrolet at Circuit of the Americas. Heise LED offers top-quality, innovative lighting solutions for vehicles of all kinds—everyday, off-road, and marine. Their products blend rugged construction with advanced LED technology, delivering both reliability and striking illumination. Whether you want better visibility or a bold style upgrade, Heise stands out for easy installation and sleek design.

At COTA:

Dye will make his first road-course start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend at Circuit of the Americas.

Dye made two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the track and earned a top-20 finish.

Last weekend, Dye matched his career-best finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Seventh) and first top-10 finish of the 2025 season.

“Coming off a top-10 finish in Atlanta, we are looking to carry some momentum heading into our first road course of the season. It will be my first time on a road course in the Xfinity car as well. I’m not a road-course ringer, but we’ve been working hard in preparation for this race. Hopefully some of that hard work shows this weekend.” – Daniel Dye on Circuit of the Americas

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Alloy Employer Services

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Alloy Employer Services: On road courses and other select races in 2025, Kaulig Racing will run a special Alloy Employer Services patriotic scheme. This will be the eighth time that the “Alloy Eagle” has made an appearance on track with the No. 11 Chevy.

At COTA:

Williams has made one start at Circuit of the Americas (2024). He was forced to retire early due to overheating issues for the No. 11.

Williams started at the back of the field in that race due to missing qualifying for the birth of his daughter. He had gained nine spots before pitting on lap 11 for what eventually became a host of radiator-based problems. He eventually retired after 24 laps.

Last week at Atlanta, Williams qualified third, his highest-career starting position.

“It’ll be nice to actually turn some laps at COTA for once. I missed [the race] for one reason or another for a while, and we had baby Williams during qualifying last year, so I’m kind of relieved they changed the layout so that everyone is on the back foot a little bit. Hopefully we get more laps in the race this year and get dialed in during practice.” – Josh Williams on Circuit of the Americas

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: Celsius

Christian Eckes, No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet

Celsius: Christian Eckes will pilot the No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet for the first road-course race of the 2025 season, the Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas. Eckes and Celsius previously teamed up for the rookie driver’s NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Daytona International Speedway.

At COTA:

Christian Eckes will make his first road-course start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Circuit of the Americas.

Eckes has made four starts at the track in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and earned two top-10 finishes.

Last week, Eckes recorded the fastest lap of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, awarding him one championship point. He was in position to earn a top-five finish, before being hooked into the outside wall on the final lap.

“I’m excited to get to a road course and rebound from our finish last week at Atlanta after showing a ton of speed. Getting on track for the first time in the Xfinity car will be challenge, but we’ve done a good bit of preparation on the simulator. Kaulig Racing has had quite a bit of success on this road course, and I’ve been able to lean on AJ [Allmendinger] quite a bit. I know he will be a great resource to us throughout this weekend.” – Christian Eckes on Circuit of the Americas

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.