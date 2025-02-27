NHRA UNVEILS EXCITING OPPORTUNITIES FOR DIGITAL MEDIA AND CONTENT CREATORS FOR 2025 SEASON

Cornwell Tools Burnout Box Content Creator Zone and digital media access provide new ways for influencers and media to experience NHRA drag racing

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 27, 2025) – NHRA today announced a pair of exciting opportunities for digital media members and content creators heading into the 2025 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Aiming to change the way influencers, content creators and digital media members experience drag racing, NHRA is working to expand its reach across social media platforms with its Cornwell Tools Burnout Box Content Creator Zone.

The Cornwell Tools Burnout Box Content Creator Zone is an exclusive on-track area that gives social media content creators an unmatched chance to create incredible content near the starting line. NHRA is inviting social media influencers with 25,000 or more followers on any platform to experience this VIP opportunity, helping NHRA reach new audiences.

Influencers across industries are encouraged to apply, allowing them to bring a fresh perspective to the high-powered thrill ride that is NHRA drag racing.

NHRA is also aiming to expand its reach in the digital media world, offering media members – regardless of medium – the opportunity to cover NHRA drag racing at any of its 20 national events across the country.

If it’s a podcast, blog, YouTube, TikTok page or any other form of online digital media or medium, NHRA is eager to provide an exhilarating backdrop to those media members, offering up-close access to the 11,000-horsepower, 330-mph nitro machines on the track and a diverse group of NHRA drivers and stars in the media center.

Digital media members interested in applying for media credentials – which includes access to the driver pits and media center – can apply for specific races by clicking here.

“Our goal is to provide digital media members and content creators an unparalleled platform to capture the unrivaled energy of NHRA events and connect with new audiences,” NHRA Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jeffrey Young said. “We’re dedicated to creating these opportunities for media members across all mediums, while the Cornwell Tools Burnout Box Creator Zone offers content creators an extraordinary chance to capture spectacular content not available anywhere else.”

Interested applicants can click here to apply for either of these opportunities. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.