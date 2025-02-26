RFK Advance | COTA

COTA Event Info:

Date: Sunday, March 2

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Austin, Texas

Format: 95 Laps, 228 miles, Stages: 20-45-95

TV: FOX

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 11 a.m. ET, Practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 12:30 p.m. ET, Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Race (FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Circuit of the Americas (COTA) hosts the first road course race of the 2025 season this weekend as the Cup Series rolls into Austin for just the fifth time ever.

The updated course this season will now feature a 17-turn, 2.4-mile layout compared to the 20-turn, 3.41-mile Grand Prix circuit last season.

This weekend’s schedule features two separate 20-minute practice sessions, beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Group sessions will still be employed, except with the addition of an extra 20-minute run prior to group qualifying.

There have been four different winners in each of the four Austin races – The winner has started eighth or better in three of four races.

Jack Roush has 16 wins all-time on road courses in NASCAR with six in the Cup Series, the most recent coming last season (Chris Buescher: Watkins Glen).

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Castrol

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fastenal

60 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

Keselowski at COTA

Starts: 4

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Keselowski makes his fifth start at COTA this weekend. His best finish at the circuit is 14th, which came three years ago after starting 26th.

Last season Keselowski finished 33rd, despite earning a sixth-place finish in the second stage.

In 46 NASCAR Cup Series races on road courses, Keselowski has 11 top-10s with a 17.1 average finish, and 17.3 average starting position.

Buescher at COTA

Starts: 4

Wins: —

Top-10s: 2

Poles: —

Buescher has been one of the most consistent drivers on road courses over the past three seasons, registering 13 top-10 finishes in the last 16 events.

In the NextGen car, Buescher leads all Cup drivers with an 8.82 average finish on road courses.

He comes into this weekend’s event at COTA having posted eighth-place finishes in 2023 and 2024, and has an average finish of 12.5 in four starts at COTA.

In 35 races on road courses, Buescher has a 13.1 average finish and 14 top-10s, including his first win on a road course at Watkins Glen last season.

Preece at COTA

Starts: 3

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Preece makes his fourth start at COTA where he finished 23rd last season, and has a career-best finish of 15th in 2021.

Across 21 career races on road courses, Preece has two top-10s and a 22.3 average finish.

RFK Historically on Road Courses

Cup Wins: 6 (Mark Martin, 1993-94-95, Watkins Glen; Mark Martin, 1997, Sonoma; Carl Edwards, 2014, Sonoma, Chris Buescher, 2024, Watkins Glen)

RFK on the Road: As an organization, RFK has made 263 starts on road courses in the Cup Series with five wins, 92 top-10s and 43 finishes inside the top five with a 17.4 average finish.

Martin Goes Three-Straight in N.Y.: NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin is responsible for four of Jack Roush’s road course wins all-time, including three-straight at Watkins Glen from 1993-95. Martin dominated the three years, leading a combined 183 laps, and won all three from the pole. He also won once in Sonoma, in 1997, after also starting from the point to lead 69 of the 74 laps.

Edwards Victorious Four Times, at Four Different Road Courses: Carl Edwards also visited victory lane for Jack Roush at Sonoma, driving to the win in 2014 after starting fourth. In Xfinity action, Edwards was victorious at WGI in 2012, Road America in 2010, and Montreal in 2009. In the 2012 event in New York, current crew chief Scott Graves was atop the box for one of his two Xfinity wins all-time on road courses.

Buescher, Graves Former Road Course Winners: In Buescher’s first full-time Xfinity season in 2014, he and Graves found victory lane at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in August, after leading 25 laps that day in the No. 60 entry for Roush. Last season, Buescher led 19 laps and fought off Shane van Gisbergen at Watkins Glen to secure the sixth victory under the RFK banner (since 2022) and 143rd overall for Jack Roush in NASCAR Cup Series action.

RFK Road Course Wins

1993-1 Martin WGI-Cup

1994-1 Martin WGI-Cup

1995-1 Martin WGI-Cup

1997-1 Martin Son-Cup

2014-1 Edwards Son-Cup

2024-1 Buescher WGI-Cup

2012-1 Edwards WGI-NXS

2010-1 Edwards RA-NXS

2009-1 Edwards Mon-NXS

2014-1 Buescher Mid-O NXS

1998-1 Ruttman WGI-Truck

2000-1 Biffle WGI-Truck

1997-1 Ruttman Top-Truck

1999-1 Bliss Top-Truck

1997-1 Ruttman Son-Truck

1999-1 Biffle Port-Truck

Last Time Out (Atlanta): The team’s early speed was undeniable, but unfortunate circumstances hindered their results. Buescher and Keselowski were each caught in unavoidable incidents, resulting in 30th- and 39th-place finishes, respectively. Despite battling handling issues late in the race, Preece fought through adversity to secure a solid 18th-place finish, showcasing his determination and resilience.

Points Standings (17: 16th, 60: 29th, 6: T31st): Buescher leads all RFK drivers as he currently holds the last playoff spot despite being involved in an incident last week. Preece finished 18th at Atlanta and moved up to 29th in points, while Keselowski is tied for 31st after a crash last weekend.