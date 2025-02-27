Black’s Tire Celebrates Grassroots Racing with Kaulig Racing

Christian Eckes to Drive No. 16 Black’s Tire Chevrolet at Darlington and Rockingham

LEXINGTON, N.C. (February 27, 2025) – For the third consecutive year, Kaulig Racing has teamed up with Black’s Tire Service (BTS) to celebrate grassroots racing in NASCAR. BTS, a longtime partner in NASCAR, will be the primary sponsor onboard Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet with driver Christian Eckes for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races at Darlington Raceway (Saturday, April 5) and Rockingham Speedway (Saturday, April 19).

Black’s Tire, which celebrated its 95th anniversary in 2024, has more than 70 locations in both North and South Carolina and remains a local, family owned-and-operated tire seller and wholesaler. With many of those locations located in the footprint of both Darlington and Rockingham, BTS is partnering with Rockingham Speedway to celebrate the return of NASCAR to this historic track for the first time in over a decade. Black’s Tire will be the title partner for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and presenting partner for the NXS race at Rockingham.

“On behalf of the over 1,000 team members at Black’s Tire & Auto Service and BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, we are honored to continue our relationship with Kaulig Racing for these special events,” said Rick Benton II, President of BTS. “Our relationship with team president, Chris Rice, goes back over many years, and we are excited to continue working with the Kaulig Racing family at these grassroots tracks in our backyard.”

While many of the teams within NASCAR’s national ranks stem from grassroots backgrounds, Kaulig Racing has a unique makeup within its race shop, as many of its employees — from at-shop mechanics to team president, Chris Rice — come from the short track ranks. Those humble backgrounds ring true for BTS, which coined the phrase, “Let’s Go Together,” as it ensures that everyone feels like family when they walk through the doors of any of its locations spread across the Carolinas.

“Not only are we excited to team up with the Black’s Tire family for the third year in a row, doing so at two iconic race tracks makes it that much more exciting,” said Rice. “We’re proud to continue this relationship with an organization that puts as much emphasis on family as we do at Kaulig Racing.”

In honor of NASCAR going back to Rockingham, BTS will hold a special BTS Family and Customer Hospitality event at Rockingham prior to the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire on Saturday, April 19th. Coverage for both the NXS race at Darlington Raceway and Rockingham Speedway will be on the CW, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR: Channel 90.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Black’s Tire

Black’s Tire Service (BTS) was founded as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929 and celebrated its 95th anniversary in 2024. With more than 70 locations in both North and South Carolina, Black’s remains a local, family owned- and -operated tire sales and service and vehicle repair business. In addition to the retail and commercial locations, Black’s also operates 10 warehouse/distribution centers, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division, and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. Today, the Black’s Tire family includes more than 1,000 team members. To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at facebook.com/blackstire.