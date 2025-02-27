CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Team Chevy St. Petersburg Media Advance

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

FIRESTONE GRAND PRIX OF ST. PETERSBURG

STREETS OF ST. PETERSBURG

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE

FEBRUARY 28-MARCH 2, 2025

CHEVROLET ENTERS THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ SEASON-OPENING ST. PETERSBURG RACE PREPARED TO DEFEND ITS NINTH SERIES MANUFACTURER TITLE

Chevrolet Has Captured Nine Wins at St. Petersburg Since 2012, and Looks To Kick Off the Season In Winning Fashion

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season-opening event takes place on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Team Chevy enters the event looking for their 10th victory as they kick off the drive for a 10th manufacturer title.

Chevrolet holds nine victories in the 2.2-liter twin turbo V6 era (since 2012) in St. Petersburg along with nine earned NTT P1 Pole Awards.

Team Chevy has raced to the podium at St. Petersburg 22 times in the V6 era, with 684 laps led on the 1.8-mile, 14-turn downtown street circuit.

Team Penske and Will Power hold the most earned NTT P1 Pole Awards of any Chevrolet driver on the Streets of St. Pete, capturing pole position seven out of 13 events since 2012.

Overall, Team Chevy has amassed 122 wins and 135 earned NTT P1 Pole Awards in the V6 era of the Series since 2012, in addition to seven wins and five earned poles in nine races with hybrid technology that was introduced mid-season 2024.

DETROIT (February 27, 2025) – The 2025 season-opening NTT INDYCAR SERIES sees Team Chevy take on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. After closing out 2024 by capturing a ninth Series Manufactures title, Team Chevy looks to start strong in St. Pete, a track the Bowtie brand has won nine times in 13 events since 2012.

The 1.8-mile, 14-turn street circuit that utilizes the nearby Alfred Whitted Airport tarmac, provides challenges for the field that include a long frontstretch into a tight right-hander, followed by a quick left turn. Last conquering the street circuit for Chevrolet, Pato O’Ward, driving the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, captured the victory after Josef Newgarden, driving the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet, led the field to the green in pole position.

“After a successful 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, we’re certainly looking forward to 2025 with anticipation in the opportunity to compete for a 10th manufacturers title, potentially a fourth-in-a-row,” said Chevrolet INDYCAR Program Manager Rob Buckner. “Heading into the new year, we’re carrying talent, positivity, and momentum, and look forward to a new year with new drivers, welcoming PREMA Racing, and working with our engineers and teams towards a successful 2025. We’re looking forward to getting the season started on track in St. Petersburg.”

St. Petersburg will also provide another street course test of the hybrid technology in competition, first introduced at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last season, and running for the first time on the Streets of St. Petersburg in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Last year, Chevrolet tackled the challenge, racing to victory seven times in nine hybrid technology events.

In 2024, Chevrolet captured 11 victories, including the prestigious 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 by Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, as well as eight earned NTT P1 Pole Awards and led 1,536 laps of a total turned of 2,551 by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES field. Team Chevy also swept the front row for May’s Indianapolis 500, and the podium in three events last season, including Road America, Iowa 1, and Milwaukee 1.

The season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg kicks off with first practice on Friday, February 28 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Saturday sees second practice at 10 a.m. ET on FS2, with qualifying airing at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Sunday’s race day opens then with warm-up on FS2 at 9 a.m. ET. The 100-lap, 180-mile main event takes the green flag live with new NTT INDYCAR SERIES partner FOX on Sunday, March 2, live at 12 p.m. ET. All practice and qualifying sessions broadcast with INDYCAR Radio and SiriusXM Channel 218.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

David Malukas, No. 4 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“St. Pete is a great city to start off the season. The weather is amazing and the views are unbeatable. The fan show up is also always fantastic. It would be hard to beat for a season opener! For a street course, it isn’t that bumpy so you get the thrill of close wall to wall action that a street course gives you without the unpleasant bumps! From the fans to the track layout, it is already one of my favorite race tracks on the calendar and better yet, it is the first race back. So, the nerves and energy are at their highest! A successful weekend would be staying out of trouble and getting a good result in the end. Want to make sure to start the season off in the right direction!”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“I’m very excited to be back with Chevrolet for my third full season with AJ Foyt Racing. After testing in Sebring, I believe Chevrolet has made some awesome improvements and I can’t wait to utilize them at our first round in St. Pete.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m pumped to be back in St. Pete for the season opener. This place always brings a great atmosphere and is a perfect spot to kick off the season. Coming back as the defending race winner is awesome, but it just makes us even hungrier to start the season strong and put the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet up front again. We’re looking forward to kicking off the weekend with our car launch before getting back behind the wheel and give it everything we’ve got.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“It’s been a busy offseason putting in the work to make sure we come into St. Pete ready to deliver. From all the simulator work to time in the gym and meetings with the crew, we’ve focused on every detail to maximize our performance this season. The car launch will be a cool moment for the team to kick off the weekend before we go racing for the first time, and I just can’t wait to get out there and compete again.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“We’ve been working hard all offseason to be ready for the green flag in St. Petersburg and now it’s finally here. I’m looking forward to kicking off my first race with Arrow McLaren and starting the season strong. We had a quality test at Sebring last week, so I think that’ll help us roll off the truck well into the first session on Friday. I’m looking forward to unveiling our new livery with our partners ahead of the race and kicking off the season the right way.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“It is finally here! After what seemed like a never-ending offseason, it is so nice to finally be able to go racing this weekend. I cannot wait to get to the track and get to work with everyone at ECR and welcome our new partners Java House and Splenda to the track for the first time. The team has had some very strong pace there in the past so we will be looking to capitalize on that and start the season off on a strong note.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“I can’t wait to get back on track in St. Pete! It has been a long offseason with limited time in the car, so getting behind the wheel of the No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet will feel incredible. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish. ECR has gone through a lot of changes over the winter, and it’s been great to be part of that evolution. We all believe 2025 will be a step forward from 2024 and St. Pete is where we kick off that upward trajectory for the team!”

Conor Daly, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“Obviously, it’s really nice to start the season here in St. Petersburg. One of the marquee events, I think, on our schedule. Such a great city, such a great event. I’ve enjoyed some good races here before, and to be back full-time in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, especially to be with Chevrolet and Juncos Hollinger Racing. After the success we had last year, it’ll feel good to get to start fresh like everyone else and try to assert the season strong.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“I’m really excited for St. Pete. It’s the first time going to be on a street course in quite some time but we had a really good test at Sebring. I was really, really happy with the team so far. It’s been a good integration back into a new team, another Chevy team which is nice. I felt like there was a lot to be gained from that test but still some very familiar things that were at play. No mechanical issues which was awesome. Very, very smooth running throughout that test. I’m excited to see what St. Pete’s like in that scenario if we are still able to challenge forward, but I have good high hopes.”

Robert Shwartzman, No. 83 PREMA Racing Chevrolet:

“It’s finally the first race of the season, and it’s definitely very exciting. We’re going into the unknown. It will be my first time in St Pete, experiencing this track, and it will be new for the team, which is racing for the first time in the series. Everything is going to be kind of a surprise for us, but I’m going to Florida in a happy mood to really enjoy my time there. I don’t want to put any hard expectations. I hope to complete as many laps as possible and gain as much information as possible to be in a good spot in the end. That would be a positive starting point for the rest of the season.”

Callum Ilott, No. 90 PREMA Racing Chevrolet:

“Heading into St. Pete, our first racing weekend as a team together with our competitors. Looking at the tests we had so far, we have been doing everything we can to be prepared for this race. It’s really exciting. I think Sebring was really positive along with the other tests at Thermal or Laguna Seca. I’m happy with how we are shaped up going into it. Hopefully, it’s going to be all swimmingly and good and we are prepared to improve whatever the starting point is. It’s going to be nice and warm down in Florida and It’s a privilege to be heading there with PREMA for the first event.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet:

“The Thirsty Threes have been ready for St. Pete for so long it feels great that it is finally here. We had a ton of momentum at the end of 2024 and it’s time to see how much we can carry over to this year. I can’t think of a better place to get our season started and the DEX Imaging Chevy has been quick there the last few years. Obviously, the move to FOX has created a different level of excitement heading into the start of the season that will only help this sport continue to grow.”

2025 Chevrolet by the Numbers:

9: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration.

7: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration since mid-2024.

216: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

122: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012.

135: Earned poles since 2012. Chevrolet holds 140 pole awards in total, with five recorded based on points for weather.

5: Earned pole in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration.

9: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

13: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

6: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

35: Number of times Chevrolet has swept the podium in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era. In total, a manufacturer has swept the podium 56 times since 2012.

29: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

46: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 70 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.

