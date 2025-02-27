Firestone to continue as title sponsor of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg through 2028

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 27, 2025) – Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced a three-year extension for its Firestone brand as the entitlement sponsor of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. This agreement with Green Savoree Racing Promotions marks the continuation of a successful relationship that began in 2014. The new deal keeps the Firestone name on the opening race of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season through 2028.

“St. Pete is always an exciting event as we reconnect with fans and wave the green flag for a new season of racing,” said Lisa Boggs, Director, Bridgestone Americas Motorsports. “We take great pride in Firestone’s rich history in the sport, and starting each season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has become a big part of that. We’re excited to extend this tradition as part of our ongoing commitment to driving excitement and innovation in racing for years to come.”

The renewed entitlement agreement for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg continues to reinforce the Firestone brand’s support for the fastest racing on earth. In September 2024, Bridgestone and Penske Entertainment announced a long-term extension for Firestone as the exclusive tire supplier for all INDYCAR-sanctioned racing.

“Firestone has been an integral part of the growth and success of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg as title sponsor. This latest extension will take our partnership to a remarkable 15-year span,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. “It’s an iconic brand that’s helped champions redefine limits in racing for generations, which aligns perfectly with the energy and excitement that embody this event.”

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding has become a marquee event, combining the excitement of INDYCAR racing with a stunning waterfront backdrop and a unique urban street circuit. This year’s event is scheduled for Feb. 28-March 2 to open the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg marks the start of the 26th consecutive season for Firestone as the exclusive tire supplier. This year is also the 125th anniversary of Firestone’s founding in Akron, Ohio on August 3, 1900. Known for its durability, dependability, and unwavering dedication to quality, Firestone remains a trusted name in tire performance both on the road and on the track.

The brand’s storied history in motorsports began in 1911 with a win at the inaugural Indianapolis 500®, and its roots run nearly as deep in the Tampa/St. Petersburg area. Firestone Complete Auto Care opened its first local retail location in 1933 on Kennedy Boulevard in downtown Tampa. For more than 90 years, it has continued to grow and strengthen its legacy as a trusted tire and automotive service provider for the local community.

Both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the INDY NXT by Firestone development series races on the streets of St. Petersburg will be televised on Sunday, March 2. The INDY NXT by Firestone race will air on FS1 at 10 a.m. ET, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will make its debut on FOX network television beginning at 12 noon ET.

Bridgestone motorsports activities are leveraged globally as co-creation platforms to help deliver the values of the Bridgestone E8 Commitment. This corporate commitment outlines eight areas where the company is focused on contributing to a more sustainable world. The ongoing relationship with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES supports the values of emotion, energy, ecology, and empowerment.

For more company news, visit BridgestoneAmericas.com

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

About Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding:

The 21st annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is a race event held during Florida’s spring break season. Traditionally the site of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding airs live on a national broadcast on FOX. FOX Sports named the race one of its “50 Events You Can’t Miss in 2025.” The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration that uses the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runway at Albert Whitted Airport, and borders the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is owned and operated by Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC. Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC is owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions 2, LLC whose other subsidiaries also promote three additional NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (July 4-6, 2025), Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto (July 18-20, 2025) and BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 8-10, 2025).

For more information, visit gpstpete.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @GPSTPETE or follow the event on X at @GPSTPETE and Instagram at @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP.