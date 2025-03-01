XFINITY Series PR

RCR NXS Race Recap: Circuit of The Americas

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Have Strong Showing and Earn Top-10 Finish at Circuit of The Americas

Finish: 6th
Start: 11th
Points: 2nd

“We had a fast No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet today. Unfortunately, we had to start in the rear after changing tires before the green flag. I knew we were going to have our work cut out for us, but we were able to pass cars quickly and drive into the top-15 before the end of Stage 1. Danny (Stockman, crew chief) made the strategy call to pit before the stage break, so we would have track position at the start of Stage 2. We were able to lead laps on the restart and pace the field for a bit. We gave up stage points to pit before the stage break once again, because we felt that being off strategy would provide us with a chance at winning the race. Our Chevrolet got tight and lost rear grip towards the end. I just had to maintain track position and we finished sixth when it was all said and done. I need to work on managing my tires for the end of these road course races. The car showed speed though, and I raced my tail off for everyone at Richard Childress Racing to try and win. That’s why I’m here – to win races – and I don’t feel bad about that. We will go back to work and come out stronger at the next road course.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Team Contend for the Win and Score Fourth-Place Effort at Circuit of The Americas

Finish: 4th
Start: 12th
Points: 1st

“Our Global Industrial Chevrolet was a fifth to eighth-place car, and we ended up fourth. It was a solid day for us, but we have to go back to work and figure out what we need to do better. We’ve been so close so many times during these road course races, but we always seem to come up short at the end. When I was leading the race, I started to mess with the brake bias, because our car was getting tight in the slower sections. Ultimately, that’s what cost us on the wheel hop. The No. 88 and No. 1 were still going to get to us, because overall both of their cars were better than us today. We blistered our tires really bad in Stage 1 but were able to fix the issue in Stage 2. In return, we were sideways through the corner. We went back on adjustments on the last stop of the race. Once the No. 88 and No. 1 got by in the closing laps though, I knew we were in trouble, because it felt like the tires were blistering again. The feeling felt just like it did in Stage 1. At that point, we had to nurse the car home. It was probably 60% me and 40% car that need to be better. We can go toe to toe with these road course ringers. We’ve shown it time and time again that we can run inside the top-three, top-five. It’s a very frustrating fourth-place finish for our No. 21 team, but we will keep building.” -Austin Hill

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
