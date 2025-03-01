Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS COTA Post-Race Report – 03.01.25

TWO TOYOTA TOP-10s AT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

Taylor Gray, William Sawalich Score Top-10s in First Road Course Race of Season

AUSTIN (March 1, 2025) – Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Taylor Gray (seventh) and William Sawalich (ninth) earned top 10 finishes in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Corey Heim ran among the top five during the first two stages of the race before contact with a fellow competitor sent his Sam Hunt Racing No. 24 Toyota GR Supra spinning, and he went on to finish 31st in Saturday’s 156-mile Xfinity Series race.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Circuit of the Americas

Race 3 of 33 – 156 miles, 65 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Connor Zilisch*

2nd, William Byron*

3rd, Sam Mayer*

4th, Austin Hill*

5th, Christian Eckes*

7th, TAYLOR GRAY

9th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

13th, RILEY HERBST

18th, DEAN THOMPSON

30th, BRANDON JONES

31st, COREY HEIM

34th, SAGE KARAM

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 54 Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 7th

“I feel like we really struggled the first three quarters of the race just being really tight everywhere and just kept working all day. I can’t thank my Joe Gibbs Racing guys enough. They kept working on the Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra all day and we never gave up. I feel like we got the car okay there at the end and unfortunately, we got in a little bit of a tight fuel spot and started having to save quite a bit of fuel and gave up quite a bit of track position there. And, then whenever I’d go to take back off, I just didn’t really have any rear grip to support me in going fast. Again, I can’t thank my Joe Gibbs Racing guys enough. Just gotta regroup and refocus toward Phoenix and get after it.”

WILLIAM SAWALICH, No. 18 Starkey Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

How was your race today?

“It was pretty good. We had a good Starkey GR Supra today. It was as fast as Xfinity Mobile so I really can’t thank the JGR guys enough on the No. 18 team. We had four total tires fall apart during the first and second stage so that set us back a little bit, but we regained our ground through a little bit of strategy, and they put me in position to get a good top-10 and a solid finish at the end.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.