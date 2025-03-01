Rinus VeeKay ‘going into it head first’ to acclimate with new team

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A little more than two weeks ago, Rinus VeeKay didn’t have a ride for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. While he was in talks since October of 2024, he grew worried as time passed with no deal in place.

“I mean, seasons approaching, you’re getting closer,” he said. “You got some demons in your head, you know?”

Friday, he arrived at the Mahaffey Theater sporting a grey Dale Coyne Racing shirt, “just going into it head first.”

In the 14 days since Dale Coyne Racing announced it signed VeeKay, he embraced his new role as leader to his new team and rookie teammate, Jacob Abel.

“The engineers and I, you know, they do what I what I ask and what I need from the car they give me,” he said. “So I think it’s a very straightforward way of engineering. You know, it’s very simple and very effective.”

So what are the goals for a driver who’s in the midst of a four-year winless drought in the NTT INDYCAR Series? It’s hard to say, because he doesn’t know what to expect from his new team.

“I think nobody really knows what to expect,” he said. “You can really work off what they did last year with nine drivers. But I think for this weekend, we can, we have legitimate shots at top 10. I think for the championship, a safe goal, a realistic goal, I think is top 16 is a great job for them as a team, but it might change. It might go to towards the top 10 or top 12 in a championship.”

VeeKay got off to a rough start with Dale Coyne Racing. In Sebring testing on February 17, he clocked in 23rd out of 27. Furthermore, he timed in 25th in first practice for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Friday.

He ended second practice, however, second fastest.