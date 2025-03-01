Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS Qualifying Quotes – Tyler Reddick – 03.01.25

Toyota GAZOO Racing – Tyler Reddick

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

AUSTIN (March 1, 2025) – 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick was made available to the media after winning the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Can you take us through your lap?

“Yeah, all in all it felt like it was hard for anybody in the field today to have a perfect lap. Certainly, it wasn’t that for me but hit the right areas that matter the most. Fortunately, put together a pretty good lap that was able to hold on there. Certainly, didn’t know the 9 (Chase Elliott) and some of the other cars, the capability of re-running a good time and what that was going to look like. All in all, we had a really good lap, and we were able to hang onto it throughout the whole session. “

How noticeable was the fall off of the new tire compound from your perspective?

“Yeah, it’s a lot more than I feel like we’ve had here in the past. Even last year’s tire was a good step to help that. Yeah, it really does go away, and it goes away quick. That will be a handful tomorrow. Qualifying is important, but one lap speed is not really going to be something that I feel like is going to matter much in the race. Obviously with the tire fall off and taking care of the tires starting upfront does help. You’re not having to push through the field to try to get to where you’re going to run for the day. We’re going to look back at just some of the things we did during practice. It felt like on our end, we were not where we wanted to be the first practice and starting off the second practice, I think around a lap and a half I said we’ve got to change a lot. And we made it a lot better. I’m proud of everybody on this Beast Camry. They worked really, really hard today to find some handling, find some speed. It’s nice to get poles, it’s nice to have good days but for us something that has been happening more times than not recently is having a day that starts off not well and being able to fight your way through it and make it better by the time the day ends. Those kinds of days have been fun. We’ve had a couple of those already this year for sure.”

Were you watching your mirrors at all when Bubba Wallace went out nearby you?

“I was but not in areas that would take away from my lap. I remember going into (turn) 1 and I’m like, ‘Dang, I wish he would’ve gapped himself a little bit more,’ because I felt like I was messing his lap up for sure. Talking to him after the fact, his focus was to go out and follow me and kind of see what I was going to do and try to mimic it. Certainly, he’s on the path to getting better at the road courses. He’s learning and if he keeps it up here soon, I’ll be having to try to battle him head-to-head for these poles. It’s been really nice to see his growth and him improve and embrace the way we have to do things and how we learn through our simulator program at Airspeed and in Salisbury. It’s just been nice to see those gains happen. Riley (Herbst) is going to go through the same process, and he’s going to learn and get better as well.”

Were you trying to be the ghost car for Riley Herbst or were you trying to improve your lap?

“I was trying to improve, yes. But, I mean, it kind of just worked out that way where I gave Riley (Herbst) a ghost car. I didn’t get to see how it really helped him or not. For myself, I felt like I left a little bit on the table, and I wanted to give it a shot at improving. Obviously, we didn’t, but I still think we learned some things from the re-run even though we didn’t go faster that can help us maybe tomorrow or the maybe the next road course qualifying session that we have.”

Are you expecting dive bombs in turn 6A during the race and is that tire pack coming right at you?

“Oh no. It’s not that bad at all. If it was shaped like that, yeah, we’d be heading right towards it but you kind of come out of 6 and straight shot into 6A. It’s honestly kind of fun playing the game of how close you can get to the tire pack before you can hit it. Haven’t got it yet, so hopefully I don’t the rest of the weekend.”

How do you prepare for that turn and do you expect dive bombs during the race?

“We’ll see. I think today will be very telling of what that’s going to look like in the Xfinity race later. I think you just have to be ready for someone to make a move anywhere around this race track. Today there were sports cars racing a little bit earlier – the sports car challenge was out there a little earlier today. I didn’t get to catch a lot of that as we were going over some things for practice. This layout is fairly new. I don’t know if there’s a lot of races that have been done on it. I think everybody is going to be learning. The Xfinity cars are going to go out there and race, and the Cup guys are going to watch that and observe and see what that looks like and how that move looks. I think it’s definitely a place where it’s going to be really hard for the car on the outside to win. If you end up on the outside of (turn) 6A or B with the double left. We’ll see.”

