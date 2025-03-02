Christopher Bell outduels competition for back-to-back Cup victories; first at COTA

A week after being awarded a caution-timed victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell earned a hard-fought raw victory in the fifth annual running of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, March 2.

The 2024 Coca-Cola 600 champion from Norman, Oklahoma, led twice for eight of 95 scheduled laps in an event where he qualified in 19th place. He maintained a consistent pace while keeping his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota entry intact through the first two stage periods. Bell aggressively charged to the front in the early laps of the final stage period as he moved into the runner-up spot. He then proceeded to gain ground on Kyle Busch for the lead.

Despite losing ground to Busch during a late green-flag pit stop cycle, where he pitted two laps after Busch but had fresher tires with less than 30 laps remaining, a late-race caution with 18 laps remaining presented an opportunity for Bell to take command.

During a 13-lap dash to the finish, Bell intimidated and stalked Busch, even making contact with the latter with six laps remaining entering the Esses. Then, he overtook him for good through the first turn with five laps remaining. Despite having both William Byron and Tyler Reddick challenging him over the final five laps, Bell did not miss his marks amid every turn. He also fended off the challenges from his fellow competitors to win for a second consecutive week and notch his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in Austin, Texas.

With on-track qualifying that determined the starting lineup occurring on Saturday, March 1, Tyler Reddick captured his first Cup pole position of the 2025 season with a pole-winning lap at 88.095 mph in 98.076 seconds. Reddick was joined on the front row by teammate Bubba Wallace, the latter of whom clocked in his best qualifying lap at 87.894 mph in 98.30 seconds.

Prior to the event, Zane Smith dropped to the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments made to his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford entry.

When the green flag waved and the event commenced, Tyler Reddick rocketed his No. 45 The Beast Toyota Camry XSE entry ahead of the field while teammate Bubba Wallace struggled to launch his No. 23 Mobil 1 Toyota Camry XSE entry at the start. Wallace’s early issues forced the field to fan out as Chase Elliott and Carson Hocevar tried to make their moves to the front.

Entering the first turn, Elliott got hit by Ross Chastain, the latter of whom was trying to execute a bold dive bomb move beneath Kyle Larson, as Elliott spun his No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet entry and caused a jam-up within the field. As the field scattered through the first turn, Reddick maintained the lead over teammate Wallace, Hocevar and the field through Turn 2 and the Esses.

Reddick would proceed to lead the field through COTA’s new National layout between Turns 6, 6A and 6B before he navigated his way through Turn 12. Behind, newcomer Connor Zilisch was off the pace due to a flat right-front tire on his No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet entry amid contact while Denny Hamlin had damage to the right-front fender of his No. 11 National Debt Relief Toyota Camry XSE entry. As Hamlin continued to race on the track, Zilisch made an early pit stop as he dropped below the leaderboard. Amid the incidents, Reddick led the first lap over Wallace.

Over the next four laps, Reddick maintained a stable advantage over teammate Wallace while rookie Shane van Gisbergen, Kyle Busch and Daniel Suarez were scored in the top five. Behind, Kyle Larson, Carson Hocevar, William Byron, Michael McDowell and AJ Allmendinger were racing in the top 10 ahead of Ty Gibbs, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Hamlin, Chastain, Ryan Preece and rookie Riley Herbst, respectively.

Within the four-lap span, Ty Dillon got turned by Austin Cindric on the frontstretch on the third lap, but he managed to limp his No. 10 Sea Best Chevrolet entry away from the carnage scene without drawing a caution.

On the sixth lap, Wallace served a “stop-and-go” penalty off the course in Turn 13 for cutting COTA’s course in Turn 5. The penalty dropped Wallace from second to eighth on the track as van Gisbergen, Busch, Suarez and Larson moved up into the top five. By then, Reddick extended his advantage to more than a second over van Gisbergen while Busch, who went off the course exiting Turn 6B a few laps earlier, maintained third place.

Two laps later, van Gisbergen made a move beneath Reddick through the new National layout to muscle his No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet entry into the lead. Reddick briefly attempted to pull a crossover move on van Gisbergen exiting Turn 6B, but he would settle back behind van Gisbergen in second place. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch started to close in on Reddick for the runner-up spot before he overtook Reddick for the runner-up spot in Turn 20.

Through the first 10-scheduled laps, van Gisbergen was leading by eight-tenths of a second over Kyle Busch while third-place Reddick trailed by more than a second. Behind, Suarez and Larson followed suit in the top five ahead of Hocevar, Byron, AJ Allmendinger, Wallace and Bowman while Briscoe, McDowell, Bell, Ty Gibbs, Blaney, Chastain, Joey Logano, Preece, Hamlin and Chris Buescher were mired in the top 20, respectively. Meanwhile, Elliott was down in 29th place while Zilisch was mired in 36th place and trailing the lead by 71 seconds.

Five laps later, van Gisbergen stabilized his advantage to eight-tenths of a second over runner-up Busch while third-place Reddick trailed by more than three seconds. As Suarez and Larson continued to trail in the top five, Byron was being pressured by Allmendinger and Hocevar for sixth place while Bowman and Briscoe occupied the top 10 spots ahead of Wallace, McDowell, Bell, Ty Gibbs and Chastain.

Another lap later, the event’s first cycle of green flag pit stops commenced as Bowman, McDowell, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, Ryan Blaney, John Hunter Nemechek, Riley Herbst, Justin Haley and Josh Berry pitted their respective entries. More names that included Briscoe, Hocevar, Larson, Suarez, Byron, Bell, Ty Gibbs, Chastain, Preece, Hamlin, Austin Dillon, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith, Cole Custer, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson would pit during the following lap as McDowell was penalized for having a crew member jump over the pit wall too soon. Amid the pit stops, Jones and Zane Smith made contact on pit road.

Then with three laps remaining in the first stage period, the top four competitors that included van Gisbergen, Busch, Reddick and Allmendinger pitted their respective entries while Wallace, who had yet to pit, cycled into the lead. Following the pit stops, van Gisbergen managed to fend off Busch to exit pit road ahead of him, though Busch kept van Gisbergen within his sights.

When the first stage period concluded on Lap 20, Wallace captured both his first Cup stage victory of the 2025 season and his first on a road-course venue. Joey Logano, who also has yet to pit, followed suit in second ahead of van Gisbergen, Busch and Elliott while Reddick, Larson, Suarez, Byron and Allmendinger were scored in the top 10, respectively.

Under the stage break, Elliott made an early pit stop to continue to have his No. 9 NAPA Chevrolet entry repaired for a broken toe link following his opening lap spin. Once pit road became accessible for the field, select names led by Wallace and Logano pitted their respective entries while the rest of the field led by van Gisbergen remained on the track.

The second stage period started on Lap 25 as van Gisbergen and Kyle Busch occupied the front row. At the start, Busch briefly launched ahead from the outside lane and through the uphill climb to the first turn before van Gisbergen used the inside lane to motor his No. 88 WeatherTech Chevrolet entry back up front.

As the field fanned out, bumped and jostled for spots, van Gisbergen led Reddick, Busch, Larson, Suarez, Byron and Allmendinger through the Esses and the National layout. With the field continuing to jostle from Turns 12 to 20, Busch would reassume the runner-up spot from Reddick in Turn 20 as van Gisbergen led the following lap.

Shortly after, however, Busch used the frontstretch and a strong left-hand move into Turn 1 to overtake van Gisbergen and assume the lead in his No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet entry. With van Gisbergen just fending off Reddick for the runner-up spot through the Esses, Busch maintained the lead through the Esses, the National layout and Turn 12 while a majority of the field followed suit in single-line formation. Busch would extend his advantage to more than a second over van Gisbergen as he led Lap 27 while Allmendinger and Suarez battled for fifth place in front of Briscoe, Larson and Bell.

Just past the Lap 30 mark, Busch continued to lead by more than a second over van Gisbergen while third-place Reddick trailed by more than two seconds. Then on Lap 34, van Gisbergen tracked and reassumed the lead from Busch through Turns 6A and 6B. Despite losing the lead, Busch would continue to stalk van Gisbergen within close distance, but the latter led the following lap. By then, Allmendinger was up to third place as Byron, Suarez, Briscoe, Bell, Reddick, Bowman and Buescher were scored in the top 10 mark. Meanwhile, Larson, who was racing in the top 10 earlier, was mired back in 19th place after he was penalized for cutting the course in Turn 3.

At the Lap 40 mark, van Gisbergen continued to lead by more than a second over Busch while third-place Allmendinger followed suit by more than a second. Behind, Byron and Bell raced in the top five ahead of Briscoe, Suarez, Reddick, Bowman and Buescher while Preece, Hocevar, Chastain, Zilisch, Blaney, Larson, Hamlin, Justin Haley, McDowell and Ty Gibbs followed suit in the top 20, respectively.

During the Lap 40 mark, select names that included Keselowski and Austin Dillon pitted their respective entries under green while Hamlin was penalized for track violations from Turn 5. A bevy of names that included Reddick, Suarez, Chastain, Ty Gibbs, Haley, Austin Cindric, John Hunter Nemechek, Hocevar, Byron, Bowman, Bell, Briscoe, Logano, Larson and Zilisch would all pit through Lap 42 laps while Dillon was penalized for cutting the course.

Then on Lap 43, the top three competitors that included van Gisbergen, Busch and Allmendinger pitted their respective entries while Preece, who has yet to pit, cycled into the lead. Meanwhile, disaster struck for Larson as the right-front wheel detached from the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet entry as he exited Turn 6B. With the wheel rolling off the course in Turn 12, the event remained under green flag conditions as both Busch and van Gisbergen made contact upon exiting pit road. Meanwhile, Larson was assessed a two-lap penalty for the detached wheel.

When the second stage period concluded on Lap 45, Preece, who came into Circuit of the Americas strapped in 30th place in the driver’s standings, captured his first Cup stage victory of the 2025 season. Blaney followed suit in second place ahead of McDowell, Busch and van Gisbergen while Allmendinger, Wallace, Byron, Bell and Hamlin were scored in the top 10, respectively.

During the stage break, some led by Preece and Blaney pitted their respective entries while the rest led by McDowell, Busch and van Gisbergen remained on the track.

With 46 laps remaining, the final stage period commenced as McDowell and Busch occupied the front row in front of van Gisbergen, Allmendinger, Byron and Bell. At the start, both McDowell and Busch dueled in front of the field through the uphill climb to Turn 1 until McDowell, who elected not to pit during the second stage’s conclusion, barely managed to fend off Busch through the first two turns and the Esses.

Busch, however, would gain the upper hand and the preferred lane entering Turn 6A to storm back into the lead. Busch would proceed to lead through Turn 12 as Allmendinger made his way into the runner-up spot. Behind, van Gisbergen was trying to overtake McDowell entering Turn 15 while Bell, Byron, Briscoe, Reddick, Suarez and Hocevar all followed suit in the top 10.

As the field jumbled up and jostled for spots from Turns 15 to 20, trouble ensued when Suarez, who was in eighth place, hit the curb in Turn 19 and spun his No. 99 Freeway Insurance Chevrolet entry in front of Reddick. As Suarez spun off the course, he was hit hard on the right-front side by teammate Connor Zilisch as Zilisch backed his No. 87 Red Bull Chevrolet entry against the tire barriers in the gravel trap.

The carnage ended both Trackhouse Racing competitors with wrecked race cars and concluded Zilisch’s Cup debut. The incident drew a full-course caution as Busch had maintained the lead over Allmendinger, van Gisbergen, Bell and McDowell, respectively.

When the event restarted under green flag conditions with 41 laps remaining, Bell, who restarted in fifth place, made a bold three-wide move beneath van Gisbergen and McDowell as he tried to gain spots through the uphill climb to Turn 1. With Allmendinger briefly getting shoved off the track, Bell squeezed his way out of a jam in between Allmendinger, Byron and Briscoe to move into the runner-up spot as Busch ran away with the lead entering the Esses.

Busch would proceed to lead through the National layout and Turn 12 as the field behind fanned out and jostled for late spots. Despite Bell closing in for a bid for the lead, Busch would lead the following lap as Briscoe, Byron and Allmendinger followed suit in the top five. Meanwhile, van Gisbergen was mired back in seventh place behind McDowell while Chastain, Hocevar and Reddick followed suit in the top 10, respectively.

With less than 40 laps remaining, Busch led by nearly half a second over a hard-charging Bell while Byron battled and overtook Briscoe for third place. Allmendinger followed suit in close pursuit in fifth place while van Gisbergen gained a spot to sixth place. Meanwhile, Bowman proceeded from spinning in Turn 12 without drawing a caution as McDowell began to slip out of the top-10 mark amid his worn tires.

Down to the final 35 laps of the event, Busch retained the lead by six-tenths of a second over Bell while third-place Byron trailed by three seconds. Behind, Briscoe and Allmendinger were scored in the top five ahead of van Gisbergen, Chastain, Reddick, Haley and Gragson while Blaney, Hocevar, Logano, Keselowski, Preece, Austin Dillon, Buescher, Ty Gibbs, Elliott and Wallace were mired in the top 20 ahead of Hamlin, Gilliland, Herbst, Cindric and Zane Smith. Meanwhile, Bowman was in 30th place, McDowell dropped back to 34th place after he pitted under green two laps earlier and Larson was strapped in 35th place while a lap down.

Five laps later, Bell started to close in on Busch for the lead, where the latter was leading the former by seven-tenths of a second, as Elliott pitted under green. Behind, Byron trailed in third place by more than two seconds while Allmendinger, van Gisbergen and Briscoe, the trio of whom were fiercely battling amongst one another, were racing in fourth, fifth and seventh, respectively, with Reddick scored in sixth.

Another two laps later, a late cycle of green flag pit stops ensued as Wallace and Zane Smith pitted their respective entries as Busch extended his lead to more than a second over Bell. More names that included Byron, Briscoe, Chastain, Reddick, Buescher, Briscoe and Chastain would pit during the next lap before the leader Busch pitted with 27 laps remaining. As Busch pitted, Bell remained on the track and led the following lap while Haley, Preece, Logano, Gragson and Gibbs all joined Busch on pit road.

With 26 laps remaining, Allmendinger pitted his No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet entry under green from the runner-up spot. The leader Bell would then pit his No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry XSE entry during the next lap as van Gisbergen cycled into the lead. By then, Blaney was in second place while Busch trailed in third place by more than 20 seconds. Once Bell exited pit road, he had fallen to sixth place and was separated by two cars to Busch. Busch would proceed to move up into second place with 24 laps remaining as Blaney pitted his No. 12 Menards Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry.

Then with 22 laps remaining, van Gisbergen, who was initially leading by more than 17 seconds over Busch, pitted under green from the lead. As Busch cycled back into the lead, van Gisbergen exited pit road in eighth place behind Briscoe and Gilliland despite having the freshest tires over the field. Meanwhile, Busch was leading by more than two seconds over Byron while third-place Bell trailed by more than five seconds.

Down to the final 20 laps of the event, Busch stabilized his lead to more than two seconds over Byron as Bell continued to trail in third place by more than five seconds. Meanwhile, Allmendinger and Reddick trailed in the top five and by more than 10 seconds while van Gisbergen was mired in seventh place behind Briscoe. Chastain, Haley and Bowman followed suit in the top 10, respectively while Blaney, Buescher, Preece, Elliott and Wallace cycled into the top 15.

Two laps later, a full-course caution flew when Denny Hamlin collided with Austin Dillon which sent both spinning in Turn 6A and Dillon getting stuck in the gravel trap. During the caution period, some including Briscoe, Buescher, Preece, Elliott, Wallace, Herbst, Hocevar, Keselowski, McDowell, Nemechek, Zane Smith, Hamlin and the Dillon brothers pitted while the rest led by Busch remained on the track.

As the event restarted under green with 13 laps remaining, Busch and Byron dueled in front of the field through the uphill climb to Turn 1 until Busch rocketed ahead and retained the top spot entering the Esses. Bell would overtake Byron for the runner-up spot prior to entering the Esses as Allmendinger, Reddick and van Gisbergen followed suit in the top six.

As a stack-up that involved Gibbs getting spun by teammate Briscoe ensued in Turn 6A, the event remained under green flag conditions as Busch maintained a steady lead over Bell through Turns 6B and 12. While van Gisbergen, Reddick and Gragson bumped and battled fiercely for fifth place, Busch led the following lap as he continued to be pursued by a hard-charging Bell.

With 10 laps remaining, Busch retained the lead by four-tenths of a second over Bell while Byron trailed in third place by more than a second. Behind, Allmendinger and Reddick were in the top five ahead of Gragson, Haley, Logano and Chastain while van Gisbergen dropped to 10th place. Mired in the pack, Larson spun in Turn 20, but the event remained under green as Busch continued to fend off Bell through every turn and corner with the top spot.

A lap later, Bell attempted to make a move beneath Busch for the lead in Turn 1, but his No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry XSE entry went wide as he quickly snapped back to the right and just avoided hitting Busch. This drew Bell into a battle with Byron for the runner-up spot while Busch slightly stretched his advantage through the Esses.

As Bell tried to regain his ground through the National layouts and from Turns 12 to 20, Busch maintained the lead by seventh-tenths of a second with eight laps remaining. Over the next lap, Busch pulled a bold block on Bell entering Turn 1 and fended off Bell’s charge through the Esses, the National layout and from Turns 12 to 15 to maintain the lead. This allowed Byron to close in on the top two leaders as Busch led the following lap.

Then entering the Esses, Bell nearly got alongside Busch, but both made contact as Bell’s left-front fender hit Busch’s right-rear fender. Amid the contact, both kept their respective cars racing straight as Busch retained the lead. Busch would continue to lead from the National layout through Turn 15 before Bell got alongside Busch and rubbed him. Busch, however, pulled back ahead through Turns 16 to 19 before Bell made a move beneath Busch and pulled ahead to lead with five laps remaining.

As Bell cleared Busch to lead in Turn 1, Byron proceeded to overtake Busch for the runner-up spot entering the Esses as Reddick joined the battle. Through Turn 6A, Bell nearly got into the wall, which allowed Byron to close in for the lead. By then, Reddick started to challenge Busch for third place while Byron got to Bell’s rear bumper in Turn 12. Amid the four-car battle from Turns 12 to 19, Bell started to pull away from Byron while Reddick overtook Busch for third place. Meanwhile, Gragson muscled up to fifth place while Bell led the following lap.

Over the next two laps, Bell stabilized a reasonable advantage over Byron and Reddick while Busch started to lose ground in fourth place as he trailed by more than three seconds. Amid Byron’s efforts to gain ground through the turns, Bell maintained the top spot while Reddick could also not navigate his way through both Bell and Byron.

When the white flag waved and the final lap started, Bell remained in the lead by three-tenths of a second over Byron and by seven-tenths of a second over Reddick. Bell would proceed to maintain the top spot through the Esses and the National layout before he got through Turn 12. From Turns 12 to 20, Byron used the turns to try and execute any crossover and bump-and-run move on Bell in his No. 24 Raptor Chevrolet entry, but he could not get to Bell’s rear bumper for contact.

Bell fended off Byron for a final time in Turn 20 and was able to muscle through the frontstretch with the top spot and claim the checkered flag by four-tenths of a second over Byron while Reddick followed suit in third place by half a second.

With the victory, Bell, winner of last weekend’s event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, notched his 11th career win in NASCAR’s premier series and his third on a road-course event. The Oklahoma native previously won the Daytona International Speedway Road Course in February 2021 and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in October 2022.

In addition, Bell, who achieved back-to-back Cup victories for the first time in his career, became the fifth competitor overall to win a Cup event at Circuit of the Americas and he posted the second straight victory of the 2025 campaign for both Joe Gibbs Racing and the Toyota nameplate. Bell’s 2025 victory was redemption from the previous season, where he rallied from making contact with Kyle Busch to finish a close second place behind Byron.

As an added bonus, Bell recorded the 191st Cup Series career victory for Toyota. With the victory, Toyota is tied with Plymouth for the fourth-most Cup victories all-time among manufacturers.

Photo by Mitchell Pavel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

“That was almost a déjà vu of last year,” Bell said on the frontstretch on FOX. “I had the track position that time. Man, these road course races, they’re just so much fun. Whenever Kyle [Busch] was leading, I was just trying to be so cautious. Obviously, we know what happened last year. I didn’t want that to happen. I wanted to pass him clean and he was just doing such a good job at running his race. He could get off the corners just good enough that I couldn’t get inside of him. There, I started peaking a nose and he bobbled, allowed me to get out front. Whatever I did, I’m like, ‘OK, just don’t beat yourself.’ Those were about the five or six-sloppiest laps I’ve ever run.”

“Just super proud for everyone on this DeWalt No. 20 team,” Bell added. “We didn’t count last week. Last week was a speedway. We didn’t have that one circled, but we definitely had this one circled. I’m ready to keep adding to [the win column].”

William Byron, the reigning winner at COTA, settled in second place while pole-sitter Tyler Reddick rallied to finish in third place. Chase Elliott made a late recovery from his opening lap spin to finish in fourth place while Kyle Busch, who led a race-high 42 laps, ended up in fifth place.

The second and fifth-place results left both Byron and Busch pleased with the results but disappointed over not being able to fend off Bell’s late-race charge to the front and eventual win. The runner-up result marked Byron’s second top-two result in the 2025 Cup Series season while Busch, who was trying to snap a 59-race winless drought, collected his first top-five result of this season.

“It was really close,” Byron said. “I felt like the battle between [Bell] and Kyle [Busch], I was just sitting there, waiting for one of them to bobble or slide their tires. Bell got by him and I felt like once he got clear, his car was super loose. It gave me a couple of shots at him. I just could never get beside him. We’ve always raced really well together, so I didn’t want to move him blatantly and all that kind of stuff. Sucks to be so damn close, right? You can be on the bumper of the guy coming to the line. That sucks, but a lot of races ahead and hopefully, we can just keep bringing this speed. It’s a good start to our road course program. Still a little bit of work to do. It’s been a good start to the year so far.”

“The contact we made with [Bell] between [Turns] 2 and 3 bent the right rear and it was completely a different race car after that,” Busch added. “[I] Hate it for all the guys and everybody with Rowdy Nation and [Richard Childress Racing]. We got the grit. We’re from Welcome [North Carolina] and we’re going to outwork anybody there is to work. The [No. 8] guys did a phenomenal job with the race car that we brought to the race track unloading. Just not the way I wanted it and just being able to make as many adjustments as we did in practice and qualifying and then there in the race having a really good race car.

“Wish we had a little bit more there at the end. I’ll give Christopher credit, though, where credit’s due. He ran me really hard and I was a complete butthead, but he did a great job working me over and just doing it the right way and being able to get by. [I] Wish it was us [winning].”

Rookie Shane van Gisbergen, who led 23 laps, came home in sixth place while Chris Buescher, Noah Gragson, Alex Bowman and Todd Gilliland finished in the top 10.

Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar, Chase Briscoe and Brad Keselowski ended up in the top 15 while rookie Riley Herbst, Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece finished 17th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 24th, 25th, 30th, 32nd and 33rd, respectively. Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs, who spun in the closing laps, plummeted to 34th place, the final competitor scored on the lead lap.

There were 20 lead changes for nine different leaders. The race featured four cautions for 15 laps. In addition, 34 of 37 starters finished on the lead lap.

Following the third event of the 2025 Cup Series season, William Byron leads the regular-season standings by two points over Ryan Blaney, five over Tyler Reddick, 21 over both Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott, and 22 over Bubba Wallace.

Results:

1. Christopher Bell, eight laps led

2. William Byron, one lap led

3. Tyler Reddick, nine laps led

4. Chase Elliott

5. Kyle Busch, 42 laps led

6. Shane van Gisbergen, 23 laps led

7. Chris Buescher

8. Noah Gragson

9. Alex Bowman

10. Todd Gilliland

11. Michael McDowell, three laps led

12. Ross Chastain

13. Carson Hocevar

14. Chase Briscoe

15. Brad Keselowski

16. Justin Haley

17. Riley Herbst

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

19. Ryan Blaney

20. Bubba Wallace, four laps led, Stage 1 winner

21. Denny Hamlin

22. John Hunter Nemechek

23. Cole Custer

24. Joey Logano

25. Austin Cindric

26. Josh Berry

27. Erik Jones

28. Ty Dillon

29. Zane Smith

30. AJ Allmendinger, two laps led

31. Cody Ware

32. Kyle Larson

33. Ryan Preece, three laps led, Stage 2 winner

34. Ty Gibbs

35. Austin Dillon – OUT, Accident

36. Daniel Suarez – OUT, Accident

37. Connor Zilisch – OUT, Accident

Next on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, for the Shriners Children’s 500. The event is scheduled to occur next Sunday, March 9, and air at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.