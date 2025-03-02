RCR NCS Race Recap: Circuit of The Americas

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Team Forced to End Day Early After Contact at Circuit of The Americas

Finish: 35th

Start: 27th

Points: 28th

“We had an up and down day at the Circuit of The Americas with our No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet. We played strategy and pitted early in both stages for better track position at the start of the next. Our car handled well, and we were just trying to be patient until the end. With 18 laps to go, we were running inside the top-20, and the No. 11 locked up his front tires and wiped us out. My team did a great job trying to make the repairs, but the damage in the rear was too much to fix and we had to go to the garage. Bummed for our Richard Childress Racing team. I felt like we had a top-15 car, and it sucks we didn’t get to show it today. On to Phoenix next week.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet Team Lead the Most Laps En Route to a Top-Five Performance at Circuit of The Americas

Finish: 5th

Start: 8th

Points: 9th

“We had a really good No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet to be able to push that hard at the end. I just wish that we had equal tires to the No. 20. I don’t know if that was all the difference. I know he was really fast and had a good racecar. I feel like equal tires might have been able to help me hold on a little bit better to him. But even before that last yellow flag, I felt like the gap I had on the field was far enough out front that I could run the clean lines – the lines that I wanted – to preserve and take care of the tires. Once we had the yellow though, it was just defensive mode. You are in a complete and utter beat the heck out of the tires mode at that point, and I just didn’t have it over the No. 20. Hate that the contact that we made between Turns 2 and 3 ruined our racecar too. It bent the right-rear toe link and knocked everything out of it. I didn’t have anything there at the end to compete with those guys. Randall (Burnett, crew chief) and the No. 8 guys did a great job adjusting the car through practice, qualifying and into the race, and giving me a piece to go out, do that well, and get the Rebel Chevrolet up front. Appreciate everyone at RCR and ECR Engines for a really good piece this weekend. If we can keep getting top-fives and running inside the top-five, the wins will be right there.” -Kyle Busch