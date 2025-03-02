NASCAR Cup PR

RCR NCS Race Recap: Circuit of The Americas

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet Team Forced to End Day Early After Contact at Circuit of The Americas

Finish: 35th
Start: 27th
Points: 28th

“We had an up and down day at the Circuit of The Americas with our No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet. We played strategy and pitted early in both stages for better track position at the start of the next. Our car handled well, and we were just trying to be patient until the end. With 18 laps to go, we were running inside the top-20, and the No. 11 locked up his front tires and wiped us out. My team did a great job trying to make the repairs, but the damage in the rear was too much to fix and we had to go to the garage. Bummed for our Richard Childress Racing team. I felt like we had a top-15 car, and it sucks we didn’t get to show it today. On to Phoenix next week.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet Team Lead the Most Laps En Route to a Top-Five Performance at Circuit of The Americas

Finish: 5th
Start: 8th
Points: 9th

“We had a really good No. 8 Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet to be able to push that hard at the end. I just wish that we had equal tires to the No. 20. I don’t know if that was all the difference. I know he was really fast and had a good racecar. I feel like equal tires might have been able to help me hold on a little bit better to him. But even before that last yellow flag, I felt like the gap I had on the field was far enough out front that I could run the clean lines – the lines that I wanted – to preserve and take care of the tires. Once we had the yellow though, it was just defensive mode. You are in a complete and utter beat the heck out of the tires mode at that point, and I just didn’t have it over the No. 20. Hate that the contact that we made between Turns 2 and 3 ruined our racecar too. It bent the right-rear toe link and knocked everything out of it. I didn’t have anything there at the end to compete with those guys. Randall (Burnett, crew chief) and the No. 8 guys did a great job adjusting the car through practice, qualifying and into the race, and giving me a piece to go out, do that well, and get the Rebel Chevrolet up front. Appreciate everyone at RCR and ECR Engines for a really good piece this weekend. If we can keep getting top-fives and running inside the top-five, the wins will be right there.” -Kyle Busch

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Rick Ware Racing: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix from COTA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Bell outduels competition for back to back NASCAR Cup Series victories
03:06
Video thumbnail
Alex Palou pulls off undercut to win at St Pete
01:28
Video thumbnail
Zilisch wins the NXS Focused Health 250 at COTA
01:26
Video thumbnail
Ken Roczen Conquers Daytona Supercross
01:29

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: COTA

Jeffrey Boswell -
Note: The quotes in this article are fictional. 1. Christopher Bell: Bell held off William Byron in the final laps at Austin to win the EchoPark...
Read more

Christopher Bell outduels competition for back-to-back Cup victories; first at COTA

Andrew Kim -
The 2024 Coca-Cola 600 champion from Norman, Oklahoma, led eight of 95 laps and outdueled late challenges from William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Kyle Busch over a 13-lap dash to the finish to notch his second consecutive Cup victory of 2025 in Austin, Texas.
Read more

Rick Ware Racing: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix from COTA

Official Release -
Christopher Bell won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix to score his 11th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his second of the season and his first at COTA.
Read more

Buescher Leads Ford Mustang Dark Horse Teams at COTA Road Course

Official Release -
CHRIS BUESCHER No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang Dark Horse - “This 17 team battled really hard to get our Fastenal Ford Mustang Dark Horse up to P7 here."
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category