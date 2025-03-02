Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCS COTA Post-Race Report – 03.02.25

BELL SCORES SECOND STRAIGHT CUP SERIES WIN IN EXCITING COTA FINISH

Ends NASCAR’s Longest Streak Without Back-to-Back Winners

AUSTIN (March 2, 2025) – Christopher Bell won his second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Sunday. Bell battled for the win coming down the stretch in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE and made the race-winning pass with five laps to go en route to victory lane. It marks his second straight victory after also scoring the Cup Series win last Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Tyler Reddick started on the pole and led twice for nine laps (of 95) early in the race and was in the mix in the final laps before crossing the finish line in third place, marking his fifth top-10 result at COTA. 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace won the first stage, marking his first career stage win at a road course.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Circuit of the Americas

Race 3 of 36 – 228 miles, 95 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, CHRISTOPHER BELL

2nd, William Byron*

3rd, TYLER REDDICK

4th, Chase Elliott*

5th, Kyle Busch*

14th, CHASE BRISCOE

17th, RILEY HERBST

20th, BUBBA WALLACE

21st, DENNY HAMLIN

22nd, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

27th, ERIK JONES

34th, TY GIBBS

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

What was the difference this year in terms of getting it done and getting the victory today?

“That was almost a deja vu of last year. I had the track position that time. Man, these road course races are just so much fun. Whenever Kyle (Busch) was leading, I was just trying to be so cautious. Obviously, we know what happened last year. I didn’t want that to happen. I wanted to pass him clean. He was just doing such a good job at running his race, and he could get off the corners just good enough that I couldn’t get inside of him. But there I started peeking a nose, and he bobbled and allowed me to get out front. Whenever I did, I’m, like, ‘Okay, just don’t beat yourself.’ Those were about the five or six sloppiest laps I’ve ever run. Just so happy for these guys right here. They’ve been on me hard about winning with them. Just super proud for everyone on this DeWalt No. 20 team. We didn’t count last week. Last week was a speedway. We didn’t have that one circled. We definitely had this one circled. I’m ready to keep adding to it.”

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 The Beast Unleashed Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

Can you talk about the great effort you made coming down the stretch today?

“Yeah, we really did in our Beast Toyota Camry. I don’t know, I thought we were okay in the first stage and just got caught off guard out there by the 88 (Shane van Gisbergen) and a couple others. Stage 2 and the first half of stage 3 there unfortunately we just – I wouldn’t say we really lost the handle, we just lost the pace on our Beast Toyota Camry. I didn’t really know how the rest of the race was going to unfold for it to hang on there at the end and the drive back up to the front was good. Just wish the last restart there — I lost some track position just getting jumped on by cars on different tire strategies and just lost ground there. I think if I could’ve survived that we probably would’ve had a much better shot out there sooner than we did. All in all, a good recovery for our team and any time we come to a place like this we want to win but a solid day.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.