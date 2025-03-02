TPC Racing’s Returning Champion David Williams Wins Season-Opening Porsche Sprint Challenge Race at Sebring

Returning 2023 Porsche Sprint Challenge Champion David Williams Picks Up Where He Left Off with a Type 992 Masters Class Victory Friday and P3 Finish Saturday in the No. 237 Quality Brand Group Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

Tillman Schmid Finishes Fourth in Pro-Am Saturday in the No. 277 Monoflo International Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in His Porsche Sprint Challenge Type 992 Debut

Shaun McKaigue Rebounds from Qualifying Incident to Finish Both Masters Class Sprint Races in the No. 234 Cobot Intelligence Porsche 911 GT3 Cup

Tom Kerr Secures Porsche Sprint Challenge Career-Best Finish Saturday at Sebring in the No. 74 Got Veins? Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

SEBRING, Florida (March 2, 2025) – TPC Racing and returning champion driver David Williams were quick to renew their winning ways in this weekend’s season-opening USA Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama doubleheader at Sebring International Raceway where Williams scored a Type 992 Masters Class victory Friday in his No. 237 Quality Brand Group/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. After winning the Master Class pole earlier on Friday, Williams jumped from his outside row two starting position into third place overall at the start and defended both his Masters lead and the top three overall podium position straight to the checkered flag.

Williams backed up Friday’s win in the first race of the year with a third-place Masters showing in Saturday’s final sprint. The weekend’s convincing performance was nearly identical to the showing TPC Racing and Williams put in at Sebring at the 2023 Sprint Challenge opener. After a second-place finish in what was then known as the “Am” class in that weekend’s first race, Williams gave TPC Racing its first career Porsche Sprint Challenger race win and a springboard to that year’s championship with a victory in the next day’s final sprint. Williams went on to win three more races in the 2023 season, and he and TPC Racing respectively secured that year’s 992 Am driver and team championships.

Williams took last season off to focus on his successful business at the Quality Brand Group but clearly demonstrated he didn’t lose a bit of his competitive edge in his Sebring return. He left Sebring with an early-season lead in the Masters championship driver standings, 109 – 108, one point ahead of his nearest challenger.

Another strong showing in Porsche GT3 Cup competition at Sebring came from race-debuting Type 992 competitor Tillman Schmid in the No. 277 Monoflo International/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. Shaking off a retirement in Friday’s opening race after a contact incident, Schmid battled in the top 10 overall from the start of Saturday’s finale. Despite a caution-plagued race, that ended under waving yellow and checkered flags after the fourth incident of the race, Schmid gained valuable experience ibn battling with both the Pro-Am and Masters class leaders to cross the finish line ninth overall and fourth in Pro-Am.

Also rebounding over the weekend was veteran TPC Racing driver Shaun McKaigue in his No. 234 Cobot Intelligence/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. After turning his fastest lap of the session, McKaigue had a minor contact incident in Friday’s qualifying session that relegated him to the back of the nearly 40-car starting field in both of the weekend’s 35 minute + 1 lap races. Passing more than 10 cars, McKaigue recorded his best finish in Saturday’s finale with a 15th place showing in a Masters class field of 25 entries.

The weekend’s breakout performance came from resurgent TPC Racing driver Tom Kerr who raced to a career-best sixth-place Masters finish in Saturday’s Porsche Sprint Challenge Cayman race in his No. 74 Got Veins?/TPC Racing Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. Kerr shook off a string of mechanical issues at Sebring last year to record several strong finishes later in 2024, but his result on Saturday topped his best finish last year of seventh at Road America.

Next up for TPC Racing in Porsche Sprint Challenge North America is Rounds 3 and 4 of both the GT3 Cup and Cayman series at Sonoma Raceway, April 4 – 6.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “The season-opening weekend for us went really well. It was a nice refresh on the 2024 calendar year for TPC Racing. Coming out of the gate winning and then a third-place finish in Masters again for David earned some solid points to open the year. It’s great momentum to take forward. Tillman did an amazing job, finishing ninth overall and fourth in the Pro-Am class in his first major race in a 992 Porsche GT3. It was incredible work by him. The improvement has been tremendous. Shaun drove clean and consistent. He stayed out of trouble in his first race weekend in a 992. All of the yellows in Race 2 didn’t help us much, but we’ll take the third-place finish for David and solid results for Shaun and Tillman and go from there. The GT4 race was just great work by Tom Kerr. It was like having a new driver the way he performed. You can’t ask more than that. His improvement has just been tremendous. And as always, the TPC Racing team did an awesome racing job this week. We’re revamped the team internally, and the guys are working so well together. The team is really bonding and molding and it’s showing in the results. I just can’t say enough about how great the TPC Racing Team guys are.”

David Williams, Driver No. 237 Quality Brand Group/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “It was awesome to win the season-opening race again. The track was pretty good for being as hot as it was. The GT3 Cup field is so tight. You’re talking a field separated by just tenths of a second in qualifying. I did get a good race start and had some good coaching with Mike Skeen. The car was setup great, so it was just head down and stay in it. It worked out well. We had a couple of restarts, but I didn’t think I had enough for them, but the two guys in front of me were in another class and I was leading Masters from third overall. The focus was more like ‘stay with them, stay with them, stay with them,’ and it worked out well. The Saturday race start wasn’t great for me. I gave up a position. These guys are really aggressive. When the race was green, my car was really good. I was making time on them, my car was staying strong, and I think the other guys felt their car was running back. Unfortunately, the race ended under another caution, and we didn’t have a chance to continue the charge. Overall, we had two podiums, and I’ll take it, but in the second race I could have been a little stronger. I’m excited for the season. I have a lot of experience at Sebring, but we’re going to some places like Sonoma I’ve not been to and Road Atlanta, where I haven’t been in a decade. So, it will be fun to get back to some of those old tracks. It’s a good group of guys in Porsche Sprint Challenge Masters with a really good, competitive field which I’m excited about. I need that good strong racing, and I think we’re going to get it.”

Tillman Schmid, Driver, No. 277 Monoflo International/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “I ended up P4 In class on Saturday. It was fun to be out here with Porsche Sprint Challenge again, but to be in the top series for the GT3 Cup cars for the first time. It’s a stout field. There’s a lot of really fast Masters guys, too, so it’s fun to dice it up with them. It was good to bounce back after the first race when we got caught up in a contact incident. It was a little bit frustrating to not finish, it was one of those racing deals. I probably squeezed a little too hard there too, but I’m learning the new race craft around a new car. I was really happy with the Saturday race result. I just went out and executed a clean race, which is what we want to do every week, and we’ll build on that. Next, we head to Sonoma in the first week of April and I am really looking forward to it. It’s a home track and I’ve got friends and family there. It will be a fun one.”

Shaun McKaigue, Driver, No. 234 Cobot Intelligence/TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup: “I’m really happy with the progress we made, setting up the car and learning how to drive the car. I was happy with my first qualifying lap, but unfortunately, an incident curtailed qualifying for us. After that I wound up starting at the back and getting to watch all the melee. Overall, however, it was positive. We didn’t have a great finish in the race, but the car is in one piece, we did turn a nice qualifying time, and I’m happy about all of it. I’m really enthusiastic about the car. It’s a great car. It’s going to take a lot to get it to the next level, but I feel way more confident now than I did at the beginning of this weekend. Compared to the 997 and 991 generations I am familiar with, it’s a bigger, badder beast!”

Tom Kerr, Driver, No. 74 Got Veins?/TPC Racing Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport: “We were able to qualify really well, and with Mike Skeen coaching me and in my ear all of the time, it really helps a lot. There is nothing like having a pro guy coaching you along. The TPC Racing team had a good setup on the car, and I raced a little more aggressive than I was last year because I felt more confident. The number one thing is we had some practice with this car, so I was able to get some coaching and practice before a race rather than during a race, which was the case last year. So, that meant a lot to me. We had a great group battling in Saturday’s race, but about 20 minutes into the race the tires got very greasy. I could put a couple car lengths on everybody, see where I was faster, then I would slide in the next corner and they would close the gap. It’s hot. We’re in Florida. The tires had a lot to do with me being stuck with the group of guys. I was turning faster lap times than all the guys behind me, but they were closing the gap as I slid. But that’s racing and we brought it home in both races for some good finishes to start the year.”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sports cars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.