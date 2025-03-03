Cadillac seeks Le Mans victory with 4 entries

WEC Hypercar contenders to be joined by two IMSA GTP cars in June race

DETROIT (March 3, 2025) — Cadillac will return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June to challenge for the overall victory with four factory Cadillac V-Series.R racecars supported by experienced and championship-winning teams and drivers.

Event organizer Automobile Club de l’Quest extended the four invitations to Cadillac Racing, which had three Hypercar entries the past two years. The June 14-15 race marks 75 years since the first Cadillac entry at Circuit de la Sarthe and 25 years since Cadillac returned to the iconic race with four cars.

“We’re thrilled for Cadillac Racing to return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with four cars competing for the overall win in the Hypercar class,” said John Roth, vice president, global Cadillac. “After scoring our first podium finish at this iconic endurance race in 2023 and securing a top 10 finish last year, we look to build on that success and showcase the Cadillac V-Series.R’s technology, performance and innovation of our race teams once again.”

The Nos. 12 and 38 Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA V-Series.R received automatic invitations based on full-season participation in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). JOTA Sport is in its first season of WEC Hypercar competition as a works team. Earl Bamber, Sebastien Bourdais, Jenson Button, Alex Lynn, Norman Nato and Will Stevens will be the drivers.

The No. 101 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R, a full-season IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entrant in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, will compete at Le Mans for the first time. Ricky Taylor is listed as the primary driver.

The No. 311 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R is a full-season IMSA GTP entry campaigned by Action Express Racing that will return to Le Mans for the third consecutive year. Jack Aitken is listed as the primary driver.

In its first season of WEC Hypercar competition in 2023, Cadillac Racing posted a podium finish along with fourth place at Le Mans. In 2024, Cadillac Hypercars qualified second and third and registered a best finish of seventh for the American contingent. The Nos. 12 and 38 Hertz Team JOTA entries placed eighth and ninth, respectively, with another manufacturer.

Before entering Hypercar competition as a privateer in 2023, JOTA Sport earned podiums at Le Mans 10 times in LMP2, including second and third overall in 2017.

The Cadillac V-Series.R features a purpose-built Cadillac 5.5L DOHC V-8 engine developed by GM’s Performance and Racing Propulsion team based in Pontiac, Michigan. The racecar, co-developed by Cadillac Design, Cadillac Racing and chassis constructor Dallara, was informed by the Project GTP Hypercar that was unveiled in June 2022. It incorporates distinctive Cadillac design elements, such as vertical lighting and floating blades.

Cadillac’s early history at Le Mans

The first Cadillacs that raced at Le Mans were entered by privateers Briggs Cunningham and Miles and Sam Collier in 1950. Both Series 61 coupes were powered by the Cadillac 5.4-liter OHV V-8 engine.

Miles and Sam Collier co-drove the No. 3 “Petit Pataud” to a 10th-place overall finish. Briggs Cunningham shared the wheel of the No. 2 “Le Monstre” with Phil Walters and finished 11th overall despite an early off-course incident. That same year, Sydney Allard and Tom Cole Jr. finished third overall in the Cadillac-powered Allard J2.

Cadillac returned to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2000, 2001 and 2002 with its 4.0-liter turbocharged V8-powered Northstar LMP. In 2000, Franck Lagorce, Butch Leitzinger and Andy Wallace drove the Team Cadillac No. 1 Cadillac Northstar LMP to a 21st-place overall finish, while Wayne Taylor, Max Angelelli and Eric van de Poele finished 22nd in the No. 2 sister car.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.