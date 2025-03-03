Kaulig Racing Race Recap | EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Start: 34th

Stage 1 Finish: 37th

Stage 2 Finish: 29th

Finish: 28th

Recap: Ty Dillon and the No. 10 Sea Best Chevrolet team started the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix from the 34th position. Focused on making passes and moving forward, the team sustained right front damage following contact with a competitor on lap four that caused the No. 10 to spin. The team pitted for repairs and spent the remainder of the race working to get back on the lead lap and make laps while battling the handling of the No. 10 Chevy. At the end of the 90-lap event, the team was credited with a 28th-place finish.

“A frustrating day. We made a pass and got hooked on lap four. That destroyed the whole right front of our car. We battled back from that all day; we just didn’t have the downforce we needed without a right front on it. We did all we could with our Sea Best Chevy.” – Ty Dillon

No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Start: 12th

Stage 1 Finish: 10th

Stage 2 Finish: Sixth

Finish: 30th

Recap: Early in the race, Allmendinger reported the rear of his No. 16 Celsius Chevy was really good but he needed more front turn. The team made adjustments when Allmendinger came to pit road before the end of Stage 1. Running in third place near the end of Stage 2, Allmendinger told crew chief, Trent Owens, the car turned better but he lost forward drive. On the restart of Stage 3, Allmendinger passed the No. 88 and No. 71 to take over second place. On the restart on lap 54, Allmendinger was on the front row and fell to fifth after contact with the No. 71 when the field drove into turn one. Allmendinger radioed he felt the contact bent the steering. He maintained position in the top five until lap 88, when he began to fall back. The team evaluated for a tire issue as Allmendinger continued to loose positions.

“I’m really proud of our team from where we started the weekend to how fast we were in the race. Thought we had a shot to win and we’re extremely disappointed with the way our race ended.” AJ Allmendinger



