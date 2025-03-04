Kyle Larson, William Byron To Split Trio Of Races In Spire Motorsports’ No. 07 HendrickCars.Com Chevy Silverado

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 4, 2025) – Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and William Byron, a 14-time race winner in NASCAR’s premier division, will split time behind the wheel of Spire Motorsports’ No. 07 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado in a trifecta of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races in 2025.

Larson, a native of Elk Grove, Calif., will race the No. 07 Chevy Silverado in the March 21 Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and return to the cockpit two races later for the April 11 WEATHER GUARD Truck Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Byron, will thread the needle between Larson’s two stints and handle the driving chores for the Allen Hart-led program March 28 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Byron returns the site of his most recent CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win where, ironically, he collected Spire Motorsports inaugural victory in the division.

Both Hendrick Motorsports drivers have picked up checkered flags in Truck Series competition for the Mooresville, N.C., organization over the last three seasons.

“One of the coolest things of having a CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team is to have the crossover from Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “We’ve had all their drivers in our trucks from time to time, and to have two guys in William (Byron) and Kyle (Larson), who have won races with us back in the seat, certainly gives the team a little more pep in our step. It also raises the bar for those races to win or bust. You don’t show up with those guys to do anything else but win.”

Larson and Byron will be part of a HENDRICKCARS.COM trio of Spire Motorsports-prepared entries at all three events. In addition to the No. 07 machine, Rajah Caruth will sport his traditional HENDRICKCARS.COM paint scheme aboard his No. 71 Chevy while Larson’s fellow Hendrick Motorsports stablemate Corey Day will pilot the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado, featuring an identical livery.

The 32-year-old Larson, often referred to as “Yung Money,” owns three Homestead CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts where he tallied one pole and a pair of top fives, including a second-place finish in the 2014 season finale.

Larson made his lone Bristol start in Truck Series competition in 2021 when the famed half-mile was covered in dirt. Regrettably, he was saddled with a 35th-place after being collected in an incident just past the halfway mark of the 150-lap event.

“I love racing at Homestead-Miami (Speedway) and Bristol (Motor Speedway), so I’m excited to add those Truck races to my schedule,” said Larson. “Hopefully, we can put on a great show with HENDRICKCARS.COM on board and battle for the victories in the Spire truck.”

In addition to his success in the Cup Series, Byron was highly accomplished on the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series side of the sport and lays claims to eight victories across 29 starts – seven of which came during the 2016 season.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte, N.C., native owns two Martinsville wins on NASCAR grandest stage, where he secured the historic half-mile’s famed grandfather clock trophy in spring of 2022 and 2024.

“I’m excited to get back to the Truck Series,” said Byron. “It’s been a couple years for me so I’m ready to try it again. Plus, the last time I ran a truck at Martinsville we won. Hopefully, we can do that again because it really paid off for us on the Cup side of things. Spire is a great group, and I’m excited to work with them again.”

The Baptist Health 200 from Homestead-Miami Speedway will be televised live on FOX Friday, March 21 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The fourth of 25 races on the 2025 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About HENDRICKCARS.COM …

HendrickCars.com is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop more than 30,000 thousand new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came Feb. 22, 2025, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team will also field the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.