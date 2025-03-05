Featured HeadlineFeatured StoriesNASCAR Cup NewsNASCAR Cup Series
AUSTIN, Texas - MARCH 2: A general view of the start of the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 2, 2025, in Austin, Texas. Photo: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Austin Cindric penalized for COTA incident

By Tucker White
Less than 1 Minute Read

NASCAR handed down penalties to Austin Cindric for intentionally wrecking Ty Dillon, Sunday, at Circuit of the Americas.

They announced on Wednesday, that it deemed Cindric’s right-rear contact with Dillon, spinning him down the frontstretch, during the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix fell into the category of intentionally wrecking another driver under Sections 4.4 B&D: NASCAR Member Code of Conduct Penalty Options and Guidelines.

As a result, Cindric loses 50 points and will pay a $50,000 fine. Which drops him from 11th to 34th in points. NASCAR stopped short of suspending him for a race, like it did to Bubba Wallace at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2022 and Chase Elliott at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2023.

Mike Forde, NASCAR managing director of racing communications, noted in the latest episode of “Hauler Talk” that Cindric avoided suspension because the race was on a road course, with lower speeds and tighter confines already, and that the incident didn’t lead to a caution flag.

In addition to Cindric, the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team loses two pit crew members for the next two races, after Kyle Larson lost a wheel on track.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Tucker White
Tucker White
