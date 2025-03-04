XFINITY Series PR

SNOW BELT MGMT ANNOUNCES VANS WARPED TOUR’S ENTRY TO NASCAR FOR GOVX 200

MOORESVILLE, NC, March 4, 2025 – Snow Belt MGMT today announced that Vans Warped Tour will serve as the primary sponsor of Nick Leitz in the #07 SS-GreenLight Racing Camaro for this Saturday’s GOVX 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway. The partnership marks a thrilling crossover between music and motorsports, celebrating Vans Warped Tour’s highly anticipated return in 2025 for its 30th anniversary.

As part of this collaboration, the #07 Camaro will feature a special Vans Warped Tour wrap, bringing the tour’s signature punk-rock and alternative music aesthetic to the NASCAR track. This initiative aims to connect generations of Warped Tour fans with the excitement of racing, bridging the gap between two passionate communities.

Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman took to Instagram here to share his excitement for the partnership.

“Vans Warped Tour is such an iconic music festival. It had a major influence on me when I was growing up,” said Patrick Emerling, CEO of Snow Belt MGMT. “It’s a huge honor to be partnered with Vans Warped Tour and to be involved in bringing them into NASCAR. There’s a strong relationship between motorsports and music. This is going to be really popular with not just the fans but also the drivers.”

“Vans Warped Tour is one of the coolest partnerships I’ve ever had,” said Leitz. “I’ve been working on a special Warped Tour playlist just for Phoenix.”

The Vans Warped Tour, founded in 1995, became a defining platform for punk, rock, and alternative music, launching the careers of countless bands and serving as a cultural staple for music fans. After concluding its run in 2019, the tour is making its long-awaited return in 2025 to Washington, D.C., Long Beach, CA, and Orlando, FL.

Additional partners for Leitz at Phoenix include Tequila y MusicaLowery’s GlassAir Excellence Heating & Cooling and The Mandy Gold Team | Haymore Real Estate LLC.

The GOVX 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the 4th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice starts at 11:35 a.m. followed by qualifying at 12:40 p.m. The field is set to take the green flag later that day at 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern Standard Time.

For more information on Nick Leitz, visit https://www.nickleitzracing.com/ or follow him on X (https://twitter.com/NickLeitz_) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nickleitz/). 

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

