Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Phoenix Raceway

Darius Rucker, a multi-Platinum, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, will be recognized by the Kaulig Companies Championship, PGA TOUR Champions, and Northern Ohio Golf Charities Foundation as the 2025 Ambassador of Golf. The Ambassador of Golf event will be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025, and proceeds will benefit the Northern Ohio Golf Charities Foundation.

The Kaulig Companies Championship is one of five major championships contested annually on PGA TOUR Champions for eligible professionals age 50 and over. The 2025 tournament will be held the week of June 19-22 and will continue professional golf’s seven-decade tradition at Firestone Country Club. A field of 78 professionals will compete for one of the most prestigious Champions Tour titles and an exemption into the following year’s PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

AJ Allmendinger will make his 450th NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Kaulig Racing has made 12 starts at Phoenix Raceway, earning a best finish of 12th.

Out of 37 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway, the team has earned six top five and 22 top-10 finishes, completing 98.2% of all laps.

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Hybrid Light®

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Hybrid Light® Camaro ZL1

Hybrid Light®: This weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Kaulig Racing and Ty Dillon will welcome new partner Hybrid Light to the No. 10 Chevrolet. Hybrid Light® is a pioneer of solar powered mobile lighting and charging solutions designed for when you need the power of the sun to shed light on all of your adventures. Their portable flashlights, lanterns, headlamps, and power panels are the reliable go-to illuminator that you want in every toolbox, glovebox, emergency kit, nightstand and kitchen drawer. Hybrid Light is durable, environmentally friendly & guaranteed for life.

Meet Ty Dillon

Saturday, March 8

Ty Dillon will be at the NASCAR Classics Merchandise trailer from 10:20 -10:50 a.m. on Saturday, March 8, to meet fans and sign autographs.

﻿Following his signing at the merchandise trailer, Dillon will be on the NASCAR Experience stage in the Phoenix Raceway Fan Zone at 11:00 a.m. for a Q & A session.

﻿At Phoenix:

Ty Dillon will make his 15th Cup Series start at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 9, for the Shriners Children’s 500. In his previous starts in the series, Dillon has earned a career best finish of 11th in 2017 and has a total of five top-15 finishes.

In the Xfinity Series, Dillon has nine starts with two top-five finishes, seven top-10 finishes and all nine starts with finishes in the top 13. His best finish in the series is fourth.

With only three starts in the Craftsman Truck Series, Dillon’s best finish is fourth.



“Phoenix is a racetrack that I might have the most experience of any racetrack. I ran a lot of K & N West races there early in my career, so I’ve raced there a lot. It’s a track that I’ve always had a good, natural feel around. When they repaved it and changed the location of the start finish line, it changed a little bit for me, but still a place that I look at as an opportunity because I feel very confident in how to navigate the racetrack. Phoenix kicks off our first run of normal tracks that you see in the meat of our season, and I’m excited to see where we stand there.” – Ty Dillon on Phoenix Raceway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Celsius

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1

Celsius: AJ Allmendinger and the No. 16 Celsius Chevy will carry the Celsius in-car camera for the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Allmendinger and the No. 16 team will be fueled by Celsius and their better-for-you lineup of energy and hydration products, all zero sugar and created with essential vitamins.

At Phoenix:

Allmendinger will make his 450th NASCAR Cup Series start in the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Allmendinger has led 18 laps and earned his highest finish at the track of 12th place in 2022 with Kaulig Racing.



“Phoenix has been a difficult track for us on both the Xfinity and Cup side. It will be the first true oval test of all the new ideas and hard work that were put in over the off season so I’m looking forward to getting on-track with the opportunity to be better than we have in the past. Expectation wise, I think if we can run inside the top 20, that would be a really good run there.” – AJ Allmendinger on Phoenix Raceway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: bProAuto

Daniel Dye, No. 10 bProAuto Chevrolet

bProAuto: Daniel Dye will pilot the No. 10 bProAuto Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway. bProAuto is an automotive parts supplier dedicated to providing quality aftermarket components and top-notch customer service. They leverage extensive industry expertise and advanced distribution networks to deliver dependable products that keep vehicles running safely and efficiently. The No. 10 Chevrolet will also feature the Race to Stop Suicide in-car camera during the GOVX 200.

At Phoenix:

Dye has made one start at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing at the 2024 season finale while competing in a limited schedule for the team. This week, he returns as the full-time driver of the No. 10 Chevrolet for the team.

Last week at Circuit of the Americas, Dye finished the second stage of the Focused Health 250 in the runner-up position, his best stage finish to date.



“I really like Phoenix; it’s one of my favorite tracks and probably the track I have raced at the most. It’s a unique oval with crazy restarts and two completely different sides of the race track. We weren’t super happy with how we ran there as a company back in November, but we’ve been working hard and spending a lot of time on the simulator. I think we have a pretty good idea of where we are, but practice on Saturday will give us the opportunity to fine-tune things before the race. Hopefully it’s another good points day for this No. 10 team.” – Daniel Dye on Phoenix Raceway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Call811.com

Josh Williams, No. 11 Call811.com Chevrolet

Call811.com: Call811.com is the national call-before-you-dig phone number, and anyone who plans to dig should call 811 so they don’t unintentionally dig into an underground utility line. The No. 11 will run the name of Patrick S. Holmes, the late husband of Arizona 811 Executive Director Sandy Holmes, who sadly lost his life after a valiant eight-month battle with cancer.

Meet Williams:

Saturday, March 8

Williams will be at the NASCAR Experience Stage for a Q&A in the Phoenix Raceway Midway from 1:00 – 1:15 p.m. local time.

At Phoenix:

Williams has made 13 starts at Phoenix Raceway across seven seasons. His best finish came in 2020’s finale (13th).

Williams’ two starts at Phoenix with Kaulig Racing were marred by mechanical issues. In the NXS’ first trip to Phoenix in 2024, Williams was involved in an early incident that led to jack problems, and then engine issues took the No. 11 out of contention in the series’ final race of 2024.



“I’m a big short-track guy, so Phoenix is a fun challenge for me. It hasn’t really gone our way the last couple times we went there in the No. 11 for one reason or another, but I think we’ve got more momentum heading there this season than we did before. Phoenix is a pretty important track for what we do with both Call811.com and Seacrest Studios at the end of the year, so hopefully we can put on a good show.” – Josh Williams on Phoenix Raceway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: LeafFilter Gutter Protection

Christian Eckes, No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

LeafFilter Gutter Protection: Christian Eckes and LeafFilter Gutter Protection will team up once again for the GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway. LeafFilter is America’s #1 rated gutter protection system trusted by more than a million homeowners. LeafFilter’s patented technology keeps gutters free of debris and is backed by a lifetime transferable warranty.

Meet Christian Eckes:

Saturday, March 8

Eckes will be at the Desert Diamond Casino Infield Experience Stage behind Victory Lane for a Q & A on Saturday, March 8 from 11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. local time.

At Phoenix:

Eckes will make his first start at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend.

In his last trip to Phoenix in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Eckes competed in the Championship race, ultimately finishing third in the 2024 points standings. Eckes also earned a win at the short track in 2023 in the Truck Series.



“We’ve had a hard-fought first few races; I think we’ve gotten the adversity out of the way. The next couple weeks will determine where we’re at and what strengths and weaknesses we have. There are definitely some unknowns heading into the weekend, but I’m confident in this team to execute and have a great day. I’ve always really enjoyed racing at Phoenix – it’s unique with how it drives like a short-track, but races like an intermediate. Kaulig Racing and I both fell short of winning a championship there last November, so hopefully we’ll get a chance to right some wrongs together.” – Christian Eckes on Phoenix Raceway



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.