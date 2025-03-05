NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway – Schedule & Highlights

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The Craftsman Truck Series is off and returns to competition at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 14.

Phoenix Cup Series Winners

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Alan Kulwicki won the first Cup Series race at Phoenix on November 6, 1988. He performed what became known as the ‘Polish Victory Lap’ by driving his car in the opposite direction to celebrate the win.

Joey Logano leads all active drivers with four wins – 2016, 2020, 2022, 2024.

Kevin Harvick leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Phoenix Raceway with nine victories:

2006 Sweep

2012 Playoff race

2013 Playoff race

2014 Sweep

2015 Spring race

2016 Spring race

2018 Spring race

Hendrick Motorsports at Phoenix

Hendrick Motorsports leads all teams with 13 Cup Series wins among nine drivers:

Terry Labonte (1994)

Kyle Busch (2005)

Jeff Gordon (2007, 2011)

Jimmie Johnson (2007, 2008 sweep, 2009)

Mark Martin (2009)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2015)

Chase Elliott (2020)

Kyle Larson (2021)

William Byron (2023)

Hendrick Motorsports also holds the record for the most consecutive Cup Series wins with straight victories from 2007-2009.

Cup Series Notes

Katherine Legge will make her NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at Phoenix Raceway with Live Fast Motorsports in the No. 78 Chevrolet. She will be the first woman to enter a Cup Series race since Danica Patrick, whose final start was in the 2018 Daytona 500.

Phoenix Xfinity Series Winners

Three former Xfinity Phoenix Raceway winners will be competing this weekend.

Justin Allgaier (2017, 2019)

Brandon Jones (2020)

Sammy Smith (2023)

Xfinity Series Notes

Joe Gibbs Racing leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series with 215 wins, followed by Roush Fenway Racing with 138 victories. Richard Childress Racing will be looking for their 100th win this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Weekend Schedule – Phoenix Racewa y

Friday, March 7

4:30 p.m.: ARCA Practice- All Entries

5:30 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying/All Entries/Timed/Impound

7:40 p.m.: Driver Intros

8 p.m.: ARCA General Tire 15 – 150 Laps/150 Miles

FS1. MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 8

11:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice at at Phoenix Raceway – CW App

Group 1-25 Minutes/5 Minute Break/Group 2-25 Minutes

12:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App

Impound/All Entries: Single Vehicle-1 Lap)

Post Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Timed – 45 Minutes – Prime

3:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime

Qualifying (Impound) (All Entries: Single Vehicle / 1 Lap)

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway

Stages end on: 45/90/200 Laps = 200 Miles

Purse: $1,651,939

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Xfinity Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, March 9

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Stages end on: 60/185/312 Laps = 312 Miles

Purse: $11,055,250

FS1/MAX/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass