MARCH 10: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Mavis Brakes Plus Toyota, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 10, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway – Schedule & Highlights

By Angie Campbell
This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The Craftsman Truck Series is off and returns to competition at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 14.

Phoenix Cup Series Winners

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Alan Kulwicki won the first Cup Series race at Phoenix on November 6, 1988. He performed what became known as the ‘Polish Victory Lap’ by driving his car in the opposite direction to celebrate the win.
Joey Logano leads all active drivers with four wins – 2016, 2020, 2022, 2024.

Kevin Harvick leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Phoenix Raceway with nine victories:

  • 2006 Sweep
  • 2012 Playoff race
  • 2013 Playoff race
  • 2014 Sweep
  • 2015 Spring race
  • 2016 Spring race
  • 2018 Spring race

Hendrick Motorsports at Phoenix

Hendrick Motorsports leads all teams with 13 Cup Series wins among nine drivers:

  • Terry Labonte (1994)
  • Kyle Busch (2005)
  • Jeff Gordon (2007, 2011)
  • Jimmie Johnson (2007, 2008 sweep, 2009)
  • Mark Martin (2009)
  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2015)
  • Chase Elliott (2020)
  • Kyle Larson (2021)
  • William Byron (2023)

Hendrick Motorsports also holds the record for the most consecutive Cup Series wins with straight victories from 2007-2009.

Cup Series Notes

Katherine Legge will make her NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at Phoenix Raceway with Live Fast Motorsports in the No. 78 Chevrolet. She will be the first woman to enter a Cup Series race since Danica Patrick, whose final start was in the 2018 Daytona 500.

Phoenix Xfinity Series Winners

Three former Xfinity Phoenix Raceway winners will be competing this weekend.

  • Justin Allgaier (2017, 2019)
  • Brandon Jones (2020)
  • Sammy Smith (2023) 

Xfinity Series Notes

Joe Gibbs Racing leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series with 215 wins, followed by Roush Fenway Racing with 138 victories. Richard Childress Racing will be looking for their 100th win this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Weekend Schedule – Phoenix Raceway

Friday, March 7

4:30 p.m.: ARCA Practice- All Entries
5:30 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying/All Entries/Timed/Impound
7:40 p.m.: Driver Intros
8 p.m.: ARCA General Tire 15 – 150 Laps/150 Miles
FS1. MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 8

11:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice at at Phoenix Raceway – CW App
Group 1-25 Minutes/5 Minute Break/Group 2-25 Minutes
12:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App
Impound/All Entries: Single Vehicle-1 Lap)
Post Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Timed – 45 Minutes – Prime
3:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime
Qualifying (Impound) (All Entries: Single Vehicle / 1 Lap)
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway
Stages end on: 45/90/200 Laps = 200 Miles
Purse: $1,651,939
CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Xfinity Race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, March 9

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway
Stages end on: 60/185/312 Laps = 312 Miles
Purse: $11,055,250
FS1/MAX/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing successfully overturn Daytona 500 penalty

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Phoenix

Hendrick Motorsports leads the NASCAR Cup Series in most statistical categories at Phoenix Raceway including wins (13), poles (15), top-five finishes (58), top-10 finishes (105) and laps led (3,570).
TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Phoenix Raceway

The 2025 west coast swing will kick off this weekend, with the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series taking on the first stop of Phoenix Raceway.
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing successfully overturn Daytona 500 penalty

The National Motorsports Appeal Panel overturned penalties (points, fine and crew chief James Small's four-race suspension) initially levied to JGR's No. 19 Toyota team from this year's Daytona 500 festivities, which has elevated Briscoe up to a tie for 14th place in the 2025 driver's standings.
Austin Cindric penalized for COTA incident

NASCAR handed down penalties to Austin Cindric for intentionally wrecking Ty Dillon, Sunday, at Circuit of the Americas.
