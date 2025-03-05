NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway – Schedule & Highlights

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The Craftsman Truck Series is off and returns to competition at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 14.
Phoenix Cup Series Winners
NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Alan Kulwicki won the first Cup Series race at Phoenix on November 6, 1988. He performed what became known as the ‘Polish Victory Lap’ by driving his car in the opposite direction to celebrate the win.
Joey Logano leads all active drivers with four wins – 2016, 2020, 2022, 2024.
Kevin Harvick leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Phoenix Raceway with nine victories:
- 2006 Sweep
- 2012 Playoff race
- 2013 Playoff race
- 2014 Sweep
- 2015 Spring race
- 2016 Spring race
- 2018 Spring race
Hendrick Motorsports at Phoenix
Hendrick Motorsports leads all teams with 13 Cup Series wins among nine drivers:
- Terry Labonte (1994)
- Kyle Busch (2005)
- Jeff Gordon (2007, 2011)
- Jimmie Johnson (2007, 2008 sweep, 2009)
- Mark Martin (2009)
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2015)
- Chase Elliott (2020)
- Kyle Larson (2021)
- William Byron (2023)
Hendrick Motorsports also holds the record for the most consecutive Cup Series wins with straight victories from 2007-2009.
Cup Series Notes
Katherine Legge will make her NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at Phoenix Raceway with Live Fast Motorsports in the No. 78 Chevrolet. She will be the first woman to enter a Cup Series race since Danica Patrick, whose final start was in the 2018 Daytona 500.
Phoenix Xfinity Series Winners
Three former Xfinity Phoenix Raceway winners will be competing this weekend.
- Justin Allgaier (2017, 2019)
- Brandon Jones (2020)
- Sammy Smith (2023)
Xfinity Series Notes
Joe Gibbs Racing leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series with 215 wins, followed by Roush Fenway Racing with 138 victories. Richard Childress Racing will be looking for their 100th win this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
Weekend Schedule – Phoenix Raceway
Friday, March 7
4:30 p.m.: ARCA Practice- All Entries
5:30 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying/All Entries/Timed/Impound
7:40 p.m.: Driver Intros
8 p.m.: ARCA General Tire 15 – 150 Laps/150 Miles
FS1. MRN/SiriusXM
Saturday, March 8
11:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice at at Phoenix Raceway – CW App
Group 1-25 Minutes/5 Minute Break/Group 2-25 Minutes
12:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – CW App
Impound/All Entries: Single Vehicle-1 Lap)
Post Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass
2:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Timed – 45 Minutes – Prime
3:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime
Qualifying (Impound) (All Entries: Single Vehicle / 1 Lap)
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass
5 p.m.: Xfinity Series GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway
Stages end on: 45/90/200 Laps = 200 Miles
Purse: $1,651,939
CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Xfinity Race: NASCAR Press Pass
Sunday, March 9
3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway
Stages end on: 60/185/312 Laps = 312 Miles
Purse: $11,055,250
FS1/MAX/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Race: NASCAR Press Pass