RFK Racing Nashville Superspeedway Advance

Nashville Event Info:

Date: Sunday, May 31st

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Lebanon, Tennessee

Format: 300 Laps, 399 Miles, Stages: 90-185-300

TV: Prime

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 4:30 p.m. ET, Cup Practice (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 5:40 p.m. ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 7 p.m. ET, Cup Race (Prime, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Nashville Superspeedway – the 1.33-mile tri-oval – hosts its sixth Cup race this weekend as race No. 16 in the 2026 slate.

Jack Roush won six times in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at Nashville, and Brad Keselowski has a pair of wins at NSS himself in the NOAPS.

There have been four different winners in the four Nashville NASCAR Cup Series races.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Trimble

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Castrol

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: Kroger / Celsius

Keselowski at Nashville

Starts: 5

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Keselowski makes his sixth start at Nashville this weekend, where he posted his best finish there two years ago (P11). In the 2025 season, he qualified fifth in the five-overtime thriller.

He has 12 additional starts otherwise on the 1.333-mile track and is a former winner in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at NSS. He went to victory lane twice in Nashville – once in 2008 and again in 2010 – with seven overall top-10 finishes and an average result of 10.9.

Outside of the pair of wins, Keselowski also has finishes of fourth (2008), third (2009), second (2009), fifth (2010) and third (2011).

Buescher at Nashville

Starts: 5

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Buescher makes his sixth start at NSS this weekend. He finished fifth in 2024 after starting ninth, his best finish there to date.

He’s qualified top-17 or better in each of the four Cup races dating back to 2021, carrying a 13.3 average starting position into the weekend.

68 Laps led this season – 47 Laps led all last season

Preece at Nashville

Starts: 4

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Preece is set to make his fifth Cup start at Nashville this Sunday, in 2024 Preece finished 4th at the track.

Preece also made one NOAPS start at Nashville in 2022, finishing sixth.

He went to victory lane in back-to-back seasons in the Truck Series at Nashville in 2021 and 2022.

RFK Historically at Nashville

Roush Responsible for Marquee Wins at Nashville: NASCAR’s initial tenure at Nashville lasted around a decade, and Jack Roush not only opened but closed out the run the Xfinity Series had there with victories. In the very first NXS race back in 2001, Greg Biffle led 133 of the 225 laps to capture one of his five series wins that season. Carl Edwards, responsible for five NXS wins at Nashville Superspeedway, won the very last NASCAR Xfinity race there, leading 124 of the 225 laps in July of 2011.

Cousin Carl Dominates in Music City: Former RFK Racing star Carl Edwards dominated in his 13 O’Reilly Aurto Parts Series starts at Nashville, finishing top-10 in all but once race, and top five in all but two. He averaged a finish of 3.5 with five overall wins, including three-straight from 2006-07, and the final two in 2011. Driving the No. 60 entry in all 13 events, Edwards led a combined 247 laps in the first three wins, then went on to lead a combined 272 laps in the 2011 races, which stands as the last time NASCAR visited the facility.

Tale of the Tape: Overall at Nashville SS, 15 different drivers have driven for Jack Roush at the 1.33-mile track. RFK has 29 top-10s in 54 starts, 17 of which were inside the top five.

RFK Nashville Wins

2001 Biffle (O’Reilly Auto Parts Series)

2006 Edwards (O’Reilly Auto Parts Series)

2007 Edwards (O’Reilly Auto Parts Series)

2007 Edwards (O’Reilly Auto Parts Series)

2011 Edwards (O’Reilly Auto Parts Series)

2011 Edwards (O’Reilly Auto Parts Series)

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Charlotte: Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing showed solid speed and strong long-run pace throughout the night, adapting to changing conditions and staying competitive despite setback and late race chaos. All three teams’ strategy and adjustments kept all three cars in the mix, and while incidents cut short a couple of promising runs, the overall effort reflected RFK’s resilience under pressure.

Points Standings: Buescher: 7th, Keselowski: 11th, Preece: 16th