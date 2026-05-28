Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Nashville

Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday, May 31

1.33-Mile Tri-Oval

7 p.m. ET

Location: Lebanon, Tennessee

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (Race 14 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 33 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Race: 5th (Charlotte)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 6th

No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

Kyle Larson and the No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM team won stage one in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway last weekend en route to a fifth-place finish. It marked the team’s fourth top five of the season, and it moved Larson up two spots in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings to sixth.

Larson is the only driver to finish in the top 10 in all five Cup Series races at Nashville Superspeedway. His average finish of 5.2 in those events is his best at any track. He has one win, three top fives and five top 10s on the 1.33-mile tri-oval.

The Elk Grove, California, native has an average starting position of 9.4 at Nashville, fourth best among all drivers.

Larson will drive the No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevy in Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Series race for JR Motorsports.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 30 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last Race: 37th (Charlotte)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 5th

No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

Chase Elliott heads to Nashville Superspeedway fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings with two wins under his belt through 13 races. His average finish of 12.23 this season ranks third.

The 30-year-old driver is a previous winner at Nashville, emerging victorious in 2022 after leading 42 of 300 laps. He followed that up with a fourth-place result the next year. Elliott has the fifth-best average start (9.6) at Nashville.

Elliott is a three-time winner on concrete tracks, which is tied for fourth most among active drivers. In addition to his victory at Nashville, he has two triumphs at Dover Motor Speedway.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 28 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Race: 9th (Charlotte)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 12th

No. 24 RAPTOR Chevrolet

Having to start 31st Sunday after weather canceled NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, William Byron and the No. 24 team used the entirety of the Coca-Cola 600 to work their way into the top 10, scoring a ninth-place finish.

In five Cup Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway, Byron has two top-five finishes, three top 10s with a best-track finish of third (2021).

In the 2023 race at Nashville, Byron had an average running position of 4.6 and recorded an average running position 5.34 in last year’s event.

Byron has the second-best average starting position at Nashville at 6.4.

The 28-year-old has four wins in night races in the Next Gen era, tied for the most.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 33 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Race: 17th (Charlotte)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 33rd

No. 48 Ally Chevrolet

Alex Bowman is set to make his 300th start with Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. Bowman has earned eight wins, seven poles, 48 top fives and 114 top 10s with the team.

At Nashville, Bowman has led nine laps and earned his best finish of 14th in two events (2021 and 2024).

Last week, ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bowman and the No. 48 team took part in a USO packing event, packing 500 male hygiene kits, 500 female hygiene kits and 1,400 snack kits. The Ally 48 team has been involved in this event annually since 2019. To see images from this event, click here.

17 COREY DAY

Age: 20 (November 28, 2005)

Hometown: Clovis, California

Last Race: 5th (Charlotte)

Crew Chief: Adam Wall

Standings: 3rd

After practice and qualifying were canceled due to weather at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Corey Day delivered a fifth-place finish in his first career start at the 1.5-mile oval while climbing to third in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series points standings.

The Clovis, California, native returns to Nashville Superspeedway after finishing 11th in his track debut in NOAPS last season. Day also competed at the 1.33-mile tri-oval in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in May 2025, powering the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet truck to a fifth-place finish.

Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 17 Chevrolet has made 11 NOAPS starts at Nashville Superspeedway. The entry’s most recent victory at the track came in June 2002 with Jack Sprague behind the wheel.

Hendrick Motorsports



2026 All-Time Nashville Races 13 1,430 5 Wins 2 322* 2** Poles 0 259* 0 Top 5 13 1,335* 7* Top 10 23 2,283* 10* Laps Led 743 86,110* 335 Stage Wins 6 143 1

*Most

**Tied for most

Hendrick Motorsports enters this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway tied for the most victories at the facility with two (Kyle Larson 2021, Chase Elliott 2022). The team’s seven top-five finishes and 10 top 10s in five events at the track are the most.

The Hendrick Motorsports engine department enters the weekend with 570 victories across all three national NASCAR touring series including 12 of 15 events in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series this season.

Hendrick Motorsports remains the Cup Series’ all-time standard bearer in wins (322), poles (259), top-five finishes (1,335), top 10s (2,283), laps led (86,110) and championships (15).

QUOTABLE



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on Nashville Superspeedway: “We’ve had speed at Nashville with the Next Gen car as an organization, and even though it hasn’t always matched my driving style, our team continues to make gains each time we come back. Track position is so important there, but we’ve shown the ability to work through the field and improve throughout the race. Hopefully we can unload strong this weekend, build off the momentum from last week, and put ourselves in contention all night long.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on Nashville Superspeedway: “I always look forward to going to Nashville. It’s a great atmosphere, and we were fortunate enough to get the win there a few years ago under the lights. We’ve been trying to improve our performance with this short track aero package, and I think Nashville is a good opportunity for us to kind of see where we’re at. It’ll be interesting to see what the resin does throughout the race on Sunday. I’m looking forward to it though. Hopefully it will be a good weekend for us.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on last week’s Coca-Cola 600: “Last weekend was a fight on and off the track. Rain put us in a tough situation to start but our team worked together and clawed our way into a good position Sunday before the rain came. It makes me proud to be a part of this team. Hopefully we can keep the momentum going from the last couple weekends and keep pushing forward.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on Nashville Superspeedway: “Our biggest focus right now is getting our cars back to where they need to be. We need to put together solid weekends, execute our races and the finishes will follow. Nashville has been a tough track for us in the past; we’re continuing to put in work every week to keep improving and get on the right track.”

Corey Day, driver of the No. 17 Chevrolet, on heading to Nashville Superspeedway: “I’m looking forward to getting to Nashville this weekend. I was definitely bummed the race at Charlotte [Motor Speedway] got cut short with the rain because I felt like our No. 17 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet was really good. My guys keep bringing me fast cars every week, and I think we had a shot to race up front, so it would’ve been nice to see how it all played out. I’m trying to carry that momentum into this weekend. I’ve raced at Nashville before, and with more experience on pavement, I feel more confident going back there. I’m excited to see what we can do.”