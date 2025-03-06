NTT Indy

Back-to-Back Winner Newgarden Unveils 109th Indianapolis 500 Ticket in Two-City Celebration

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, March 6, 2025) – Two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and back-to-back winner of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Josef Newgarden celebrated Southwest Airlines’ first nonstop flight from Indianapolis to Nashville when he unveiled the ticket for the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Thursday, March 6 at Indianapolis International Airport (IND).

Newgarden earned his second victory in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” last May and became just the sixth driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in consecutive years. He powered the No. 2 Shell Powering Progress Team Penske Chevrolet to the back-to-back victory with another last-lap pass. One of the many honors bestowed upon the winner is unveiling the ticket for the next year’s race. Featuring the winning driver on the next year’s “500” ticket dates to Mauri Rose’s appearance in 1948.

Nashville native Newgarden pushed a button to unveil a larger-than-life digital rendering of the colorful ticket in Civic Plaza, IND’s community gathering area. From there, Newgarden and INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles engaged with Southwest passengers and race fans at the gate as they boarded the flight from Indianapolis to Nashville, taking the celebration to Newgarden’s hometown.

Designed in house by Senior Art Director Mandy Walsh, the ticket celebrates the back-to-back wins with full-color images, including Newgarden’s Victory Podium celebrations and his almost identical liveries. Vibrant images from 2024 are shadowed by similar images from 2023.

“It’s very cool to be here in the Indianapolis International Airport,” Newgarden said. “Indiana and Tennessee are my two homes, so the fact we have the Indianapolis 500 in Indiana and the (NTT INDYCAR SERIES) championship finale in Tennessee is a great parallel. To top it all off is seeing this beautiful ticket from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500. It’s an incredible-looking ticket.

“To see my likeness on there, to see our team represented, it’s a very special feeling. You don’t know if that day will ever come when you drive into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The fact we’ve been able to pull it off twice, back to back, and that it’s been celebrated on this ticket, I’m super, super thankful.”

Once arriving in Nashville, Newgarden and Boles will visit Indianapolis 500 ticketholders and media in Nashville and conclude the day with a Fan Event at Big Machine Distillery and Tavern, where the 2025 Indianapolis 500 ticket and the Borg-Warner Trophy will be on display. Newgarden and Boles will be on hand to meet with fans and conduct a brief question-and-answer session.

Newgarden will attempt to become the first driver to win three consecutive Indianapolis 500s on Sunday, May 25 in the 109th Indianapolis presented by Gainbridge at IMS, with live coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports app and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Tickets for the Indy 500 and all Month of May activities are on sale at IMS.com, by calling the IMS Ticket Office at 317-492-6700 or by visiting the ticket office.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Palou Pulls Off Master Class To Open Seasonwith St. Petersburg Win

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway Schedule & Highlights
01:01
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson and William Byron To Split Trio Of Races In No 07 for Spire Motorsports
01:18
Video thumbnail
Legge joins Live Fast Motorsports for Cup debut at Phoenix
02:03
Video thumbnail
Bell wins the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas
01:08

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Berry and eero Team Confident Headed to Phoenix

Official Release -
Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero team are headed to Phoenix Raceway.
Read more

RCR Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway

Official Release -
In 143 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored six victories, led by Kevin Harvick with four wins
Read more

ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway: General Tire 150...

Official Release -
The ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series West will both compete in Friday’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more

Record Entry for This Weekend’s Historic Sebring Classic 12 Hour Presented by Mission Foods

Official Release -
A robust and record list of over 260 entries have been received by Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) for this weekend's season-opening HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour...
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category