One Year Out! Race Weekend Schedule for INDYCAR Grand Prix of Arlington Announced

Cars on Track Friday, March 13, 2026; Race Day Set for Sunday, March 15

ARLINGTON, Texas (Thursday, March 13, 2025) – In just 365 days, the streets of Arlington, Texas, will come to life as the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES bring “The Fastest Racing on Earth” to one of the nation’s premier sports and entertainment districts.

The INDYCAR Grand Prix of Arlington will take place March 13-15, 2026, with practice and qualifications set for Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14, respectively. Everything builds toward an epic race day Sunday, March 15, featuring a national network showcase on FOX.

Tickets to this marquee event weekend fueled by a first-of-its-kind joint venture between Penske Entertainment, the Dallas Cowboys and REV Entertainment, the official sports and entertainment partner of the Texas Rangers, will go on sale later this year. Fans can sign up for early access to the on-sale information here.

“The INDYCAR Grand Prix of Arlington is definitely circled on the calendar,” said Arrow McLaren NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Pato O’Ward. “Texans love racing, and they love big events. So, this is going to be mega. Hopefully, it will set the new standard for a street circuit race in North America.”

The 2.73-mile, 14-turn track layout will feature three iconic sporting venues recognized by fans around the world: AT&T Stadium, home of the National Football League’s Dallas Cowboys, Globe Life Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers and Choctaw Stadium, former home of the Texas Rangers. The track will weave through Arlington’s core sports and entertainment district, which features an all-star lineup of events and venues and annually sells several million tickets to spectators near and far.

“As someone who calls this area ‘home,’ I’m super excited to see the NTT INDYCAR SERIES coming to DFW,” said AJ FOYT RACING’s Santino Ferrucci, a Dallas-area resident. “The course layout is really unique and will let us reach top speeds, making the racing incredibly exciting for all the fans.”

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is North America’s premier open-wheel racing competition, featuring stars from across the globe competing at speeds faster than 230 mph. Along with hosting the world-famous Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, the series boasts a mix of oval, temporary street circuit and permanent road course races across North America, with the INDYCAR Grand Prix of Arlington set to become its newest high-octane marquee event. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is sanctioned by INDYCAR, the governing body for North America’s premier open-wheel racing series and part of the Penske Entertainment family.

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season continues Sunday, March 23 in Thermal, California, at The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app. Audio coverage is available on SiriusXM channel 218 and the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA via the INDYCAR Radio Network.