NASCAR Cup PR

Berry and eero Team Confident Headed to Phoenix

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

After showing good speed at Daytona and especially at Atlanta, and running well late in last Sunday’s race at COTA, Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero team are headed to Phoenix Raceway. They are hoping to start getting the strong finishes that have eluded them in the first three weeks of the 2025 season.

Berry has been involved in late-race multi-car incidents in all three races this year. Two of those were on drafting style tracks and the other on a road course, while Phoenix races more like the majority of tracks on the circuit.

Miles Stanley is crew chief of the No. 21 Mustang Dark Horse that will carry the colors of eero, the innovative WiFi system that uses multiple access points to provide fast, reliable coverage on a single network. He said he is optimistic about his team’s chances in this weekend’s Shriners Children’s 500 at the relatively flat one-mile oval in the Arizona desert.

“I’m looking forward to getting to Phoenix and getting into the core of our regular season,” he said. “I think this track suits some of Josh’s strengths, as well as our team’s. The biggest curveball this weekend will be the option tire, which adds a new layer of strategy. It’ll be interesting to see how teams use it to differentiate themselves, creating more variability in the field and, ultimately, more passing.”

There will be a 45-minute practice session on Saturday at 12:05 p.m. local time to be followed by qualifying at 1:10 p.m. Amazon Prime will air the TV broadcast beginning at 2:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sunday’s 312-mile, 312-lap race is set to get the green flag just after 12:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time) with Stage breaks at 60 and 185 laps. FOX Sports 1 will carry the TV coverage.

About eero
eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and, most importantly, easy to use. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system with a high-quality design that blends into its environment and technology that intuitively works behind the scenes, eero became known for sweating every single detail and delivering award-winning hardware and software for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

About Wood Brothers Racing
Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 100 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
RCR Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway Schedule & Highlights
01:01
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson and William Byron To Split Trio Of Races In No 07 for Spire Motorsports
01:18
Video thumbnail
Legge joins Live Fast Motorsports for Cup debut at Phoenix
02:03
Video thumbnail
Bell wins the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas
01:08

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Back-to-Back Winner Newgarden Unveils 109th Indianapolis 500 Ticket in Two-City Celebration

Official Release -
Josef Newgarden celebrated Southwest Airlines’ first nonstop flight from Indianapolis to Nashville when he unveiled the ticket for the 109th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Thursday
Read more

RCR Race Preview: Phoenix Raceway

Official Release -
In 143 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored six victories, led by Kevin Harvick with four wins
Read more

ARCA Menards Series / ARCA Menards Series West at Phoenix Raceway: General Tire 150...

Official Release -
The ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series West will both compete in Friday’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more

Record Entry for This Weekend’s Historic Sebring Classic 12 Hour Presented by Mission Foods

Official Release -
A robust and record list of over 260 entries have been received by Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) for this weekend's season-opening HSR Sebring Classic 12 Hour...
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category