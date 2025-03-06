Berry and eero Team Confident Headed to Phoenix

After showing good speed at Daytona and especially at Atlanta, and running well late in last Sunday’s race at COTA, Josh Berry and the No. 21 eero team are headed to Phoenix Raceway. They are hoping to start getting the strong finishes that have eluded them in the first three weeks of the 2025 season.

Berry has been involved in late-race multi-car incidents in all three races this year. Two of those were on drafting style tracks and the other on a road course, while Phoenix races more like the majority of tracks on the circuit.

Miles Stanley is crew chief of the No. 21 Mustang Dark Horse that will carry the colors of eero, the innovative WiFi system that uses multiple access points to provide fast, reliable coverage on a single network. He said he is optimistic about his team’s chances in this weekend’s Shriners Children’s 500 at the relatively flat one-mile oval in the Arizona desert.

“I’m looking forward to getting to Phoenix and getting into the core of our regular season,” he said. “I think this track suits some of Josh’s strengths, as well as our team’s. The biggest curveball this weekend will be the option tire, which adds a new layer of strategy. It’ll be interesting to see how teams use it to differentiate themselves, creating more variability in the field and, ultimately, more passing.”

There will be a 45-minute practice session on Saturday at 12:05 p.m. local time to be followed by qualifying at 1:10 p.m. Amazon Prime will air the TV broadcast beginning at 2:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sunday’s 312-mile, 312-lap race is set to get the green flag just after 12:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time) with Stage breaks at 60 and 185 laps. FOX Sports 1 will carry the TV coverage.

About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and, most importantly, easy to use. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system with a high-quality design that blends into its environment and technology that intuitively works behind the scenes, eero became known for sweating every single detail and delivering award-winning hardware and software for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 100 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.