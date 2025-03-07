The Race for Equality in Motorsport

From pioneers to rising stars, women in motorsport have always defied expectations, proving their skill, speed, and determination. Once burdened by outdated stereotypes, we now compete on track, lead race strategies, and shape the sport in leadership roles—a significant step forward.

This, we can all agree, is a fantastic step in the right direction, but despite undeniable strides toward equality, motorsport remains male-dominated. As of 2022, women made up just 2% of FIA-licensed racing drivers—a sobering statistic that reminds us of the barriers that still exist.

To mark International Women’s Day, I want to take a closer look at the progress—and roadblocks—facing women in motorsport today.

A Century of Progress

In the early 1900s, Camille du Gast became one of the first female racing drivers, competing in the 1903 Paris-Madrid race—an event so dangerous it was halted before completion. At a time when women were expected to stay on the sidelines, she proved we had a place on the starting grid. Decades later, Maria Teresa de Filippis shattered another barrier, becoming the first woman to race in Formula 1 in 1958. Her presence on the grid proved that women had the skill to compete at the highest level of motorsport—a message that still resonates today.

While no woman has raced in F1 since the 1970s, female drivers are making strides in key feeder series. Sophia Flörsch has competed in FIA Formula 3 and endurance racing, while Marta García became the first F1 Academy champion, securing a seat in the Formula Regional European Championship. Their success signals movement toward greater female representation in elite racing.

These are steps in the right direction, but breaking into Formula 1 remains a major challenge for women. The issue has never been one of talent, but of financial barriers, limited sponsorship, and the lack of structured development pathways that male drivers have relied on for decades.

High Speeds, High Costs

The cost of advancing through junior single-seater racing categories is, for lack of a better word, astounding.

FIA Formula 2—the step before Formula 1—can require budgets of up to €2 million per season. FIA Formula 3, a level below, typically costs around €1.2 million, while FIA Formula 4, an entry-level series, ranges from €120,000 to €300,000 per season. These expenses (often covered through personal sponsorships or family wealth) raise serious concerns about accessibility, making it difficult for talented drivers without substantial financial backing to advance through the ranks.

F1 Academy eases financial barriers by covering €150,000 of each driver’s budget, with teams covering the rest. This makes it a more accessible route for female racers, but it’s still not an easy feat.

Even with initiatives like this, securing sponsorship is still an uphill battle. Many investors hesitate, citing concerns over commercial viability, lower media exposure, and a lack of historical precedent for female success at the highest levels. This creates a cycle where fewer women reach top-tier racing, reinforcing the belief that female drivers aren’t commercially viable. In reality, we simply haven’t been given the same opportunities.

Unless motorsport shifts toward a more equitable sponsorship model, many talented female drivers will continue to be locked out of elite racing. Fortunately, increased investment from brands like Tata Communications, PUMA, and DHL in female-focused motorsport initiatives shows that corporate backing can be a game-changer. Expanding these investments, along with stronger grassroots funding, could be key to breaking the cycle and ensuring that talent—not financial privilege—determines success on the track.

Power Players

Of course, when we talk about women in motorsport, we’re not just referring to competitors. Many more of us are shaping the industry from the inside, through roles in leadership, engineering, and strategy.

Women like Susie Wolff, Claire Williams, and Monisha Kaltenborn have led teams and shaped motorsport strategy, proving leadership is not limited by gender. Wolff has been instrumental in fostering female talent, while Williams led one of F1’s most historic teams, making key decisions in one of the sport’s most high-pressure roles. Kaltenborn became Formula 1’s first female team principal when she led the Sauber F1 Team from 2012 to 2017.

Meanwhile, Leena Gade, the first female race engineer to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, redefined what’s possible in endurance racing, proving that engineering expertise is not limited by gender.

More recently, women like Hannah Schmitz, Red Bull Racing’s Principal Strategy Engineer, and Laura Wontrop Klauser, GM Racing’s Sports Car Program Manager, have played their part in strategy and innovation. Schmitz has been at the heart of Red Bull’s winning race calls, while Klauser has helped shape the future of endurance racing.

Together, the success of these women reinforces the growing influence we have in motorsport beyond the driver’s seat.

Looking Ahead

What’s next for women in racing?

The F1 Academy is gaining momentum, with all 10 Formula 1 teams now backing drivers and the series officially joining the F1 calendar. This shift is giving young female racers better exposure, funding, and a clearer pathway to the top.

Beyond this, Extreme E’s mixed-gender format has not only put female racers in the spotlight but also provided them with valuable experience alongside elite male drivers. Competitors like Cristina Gutiérrez and Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky have used the series as a springboard to other high-level racing disciplines, proving that equal representation leads to real career progression.

At the same time, there’s a growing effort to get more women into the F1 feeder series. Without representation in FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3—the key stepping stones to F1—true integration remains out of reach.

But let’s be honest—there’s still a long way to go. Money remains one of the biggest barriers. Sponsorship and financial backing overwhelmingly favour male drivers, leaving many talented women without the resources to progress. Without major sponsors actively investing in female talent, even the most skilled drivers struggle to reach the top.

Beyond financial barriers, motorsport’s culture needs to evolve. Getting more women on the grid starts with real investment in talent from the ground up—supporting young female racers from grassroots karting to the F1 feeder series. This is promising, but real change requires more than just opportunity; the sport must ensure that women have the funding, mentorship, and development pathways we need to succeed at the highest levels.

Final Thoughts

From the world-changing women who first took to the track to the engineers and strategists shaping the future of racing, we continue to drive motorsport forward. But real equality in motorsport won’t come from recognition alone—it requires tangible investment, structural reform, and unwavering commitment from teams, sponsors, and governing bodies.

Real change happens when success is defined by talent, not gender. Watching female racers, advocating for better investment, and challenging outdated norms are essential steps toward a more equal future for motorsport. Progress won’t happen on its own—it depends on all of us to push for it.