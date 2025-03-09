CHEVROLET IN NHRA: Gainesville Race Report Notes & Quote

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2025 AMALIE MOTOR OIL NHRA GATORNATIONALS

GAINESVILLE RACEWAY

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA

TEAM CHEVY RACE RECAP | NOTES & QUOTES

MARCH 9, 2025

JOHN FORCE RACING FACES TOUGH SEASON-OPENING NHRA GATORNATIONALS IN GAINESVILLE

Dallas Glenn Captures Chevrolet’s 402nd Wally Trophy Over KB Titan Racing Teammate Greg Anderson in Pro Stock

Notes:

Racing to an all-KB Titan Racing final round, Dallas Glenn defeated Greg Anderson for redemption with his run of 6.549 seconds E.T. at 211.13 mph. Glenn captured his 14th career Pro Stock victory along with Chevrolet’s 402nd in the category since 1970.

Resetting the national record Friday night, Anderson, driving his HendrickCars.com Chevy SS Pro Stock for KB Titan Racing, rocketed to his 133rd-career No. 1 qualifier with his pass of 6.443 seconds E.T.

Capturing his 29th career No. 1 qualifier after rain-shortened qualifying in Gainesville, ‘Fast’ Jack Beckman raced to the second round where he fell against Matt Hagan.

Facing a tough season-opener, Austin Prock qualified No. 15 heading into Sunday’s finals and falling early to Bob Tasca, III after smoking the tires early on his Round 1 run.

Despite qualifying solidly in No. 6 after qualifying was limited to two sessions due to adverse weather in Gainesville, Brittany Force fell to Tony Stewart in Round 1 after smoking the tires early on her run.

Due to inclement weather, the FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown Semifinal and Final rounds will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING:

DALLAS GLENN, DRIVER OF THE RAD TORQUE CHEVROLET SS PRO STOCK FOR KB TITAN RACING:

“This definitely feels good. Greg (Anderson) has always been one of them that’s always just had my number. He keeps getting me and keeps getting me even if he’s an old guy, he’s still got it (joking). He’s got a really good hot rod, and they definitely stepped it up for me today. We had a good qualifying run, but we struggled early on. You know? This thing, it was flying out there. It barely made it down on that one, but you know what? We got the win.”

DAVE CONNOLY, CREW CHIEF FOR DALLAS GLENN AT KB TITAN RACING:

“It’s been a great run. We started running good at the end of last year and showed up to this race. All the KB Titan engines are running great. Here we are again with Dallas (Glenn) and Greg (Anderson) in the final. Couldn’t me more proud of the team, and we’ll keep trying to keep digging and keep turning these win lights on.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“It was an odd weekend. It was a frustrating weekend. It’s one of the one’s JFR is not going to look back on fondly. But the silver lining is we got a lot of good data. We got to test Wednesday, we went right down the track, we were No. 1 qualifier both sessions, we maxed out the qualifying points and we got a round win on what was an incredibly tricky racetrack. Without lane choice second round it was almost like going up there with a strike and a half against us, and that’s alright we will persevere. We know that we have great data for the upcoming races on the tour and I can’t wait to roll into Phoenix because our first win and John Force Racing’s 300th Funny Car win is going to come soon.”

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET SS FUNNY CAR FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“Rough weekend to start the year. Q1 was out of our control. The rear end blowing up really just put us behind the eight ball along with mother nature not being on our side. We were all confident going up there this morning and figured we could make a nice run and get it down there. Honestly, I thought, even if Tasca and I both smoked the tires, we would have been able to get the job done. But when it spun the tires, it disconnected the throttle. The safety system got it. Everything has just kind of tightened up right now with everything that has gone on the last year and everything going on with all the rear ends breaking throughout both nitro classes. Not the outing we wanted, but I know there’s performance in this Prock Rocket. This Chevrolet SS with Cornwell Tools behind it, I’m looking forward to getting back to the shop and regrouping and going for a win in Phoenix.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER FOR JOHN FORCE RACING:

“Overall, it’s not the way our Monster team wanted to start the season, but we still have a lot of races ahead of us. This David Grubnic, John Collins run team is going to be strong this season. Our performance has shown to have picked up where we left off last season and this new crew works really well together. We were all very proud to run 302.69 mph to the 1/8th during testing coming into the event. After only two qualifying runs, we ended up sixth and got beat in the first round. We overcompensated for the car concerned it might shake and unfortunately, we smoked early. We know where the mistakes were made and will use it to learn from. We have a good team, and a good racecar and I’m excited to see what we can accomplish in Phoenix.”

UP NEXT:

The second round of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season takes place March 21-23 at Firebird Motorsports Park near Phoenix. The NHRA Arizona Nationals Finals air live on Sunday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Coverage airs throughout the weekend with NHRA on FOX and NHRA.tv, streaming available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

