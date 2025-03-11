MATCHUPS SET FOR FIRST MISSION #2FAST2TASTY NHRA CHALLENGE OF 2025 AT NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

PHOENIX (March 11, 2025) – The Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge returns to the 2025 NHRA season and the first matchups in the Saturday specialty event are set for March 22 as part of the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, which takes place March 21-23 at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix.

The unique challenge, which offers a bonus purse and bonus championship points, enters its third year in 2025, bringing competitive racing to the qualifying schedule during the next 13 regular-season events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. The Challenge pits semifinalists from the previous race against each other, with the two winners matching up as part of Saturday’s final qualifying session, offering added drama and excitement for fans in attendance the rest of the regular season.

Reigning world champion Antron Brown is off to a red-hot start after winning in Gainesville. With Steve Torrence not racing in Phoenix, that means a matchup with racing legend Tony Stewart in the opening round of the Challenge. The other Top Fuel matchup features defending Phoenix winner Shawn Langdon meeting Jasmine Salinas. She scored her first semifinal appearance in Top Fuel in Gainesville, meaning Salinas will also make her Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge debut in Phoenix.

“I’m so excited to compete in my first Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge! We showed a lot of consistency in Gainesville and I think it’s going to help us when we line up against Langdon for the rematch,” Salinas said. “He’s a former world champ with killer reaction times. There’s definitely an intimidation factor that I’ll need to overcome mentally, but that’s what I love about this sport. It’s called a challenge for a reason and we are doing everything we can to be ready for it.”

She is one of the 12 drivers competing across three categories (Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock) in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge at Firebird Motorsports Park, which celebrates 40 years of NHRA action at this year’s national event.

In the Funny Car ranks, Chad Green, who won his second career race last weekend in Gainesville, beat four-time champ Matt Hagan in the semifinals, setting up a marquee rematch in Phoenix. The other semifinal matchup features three-time world champ and Gainesville runner-up Ron Capps and Alexis DeJoria, who won the first-ever Funny Car Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in 2023.

The Pro Stock Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge features one of the longest rivalries in category history, as defending world champion Greg Anderson meets Jeg Coughlin Jr. The other semifinal features a pair of KB Titan Racing teammates in Gainesville winner Dallas Glenn and rising Pro Stock star Cory Reed.

Last year in Pomona, Langdon (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Anderson (Pro Stock) grabbed wins in Phoenix, while Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car) and Erica Enders (Pro Stock) won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge. This year’s race will be broadcasted on FS1, including eliminations coverage on Sunday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Langdon, a former Top Fuel champion, earned his first win last season, while contenders to watch include former champ Doug Kalitta, reigning world champ Brown, Clay Millican, Brittany Force and Justin Ashley, as well as Stewart.

Prock’s Phoenix triumph marked his first career Funny Car win. The defending champ struggled in Gainesville, but he’ll look to get on track in Phoenix against John Force Racing teammate Jack Beckman, Hagan and Capps, Green, Todd and Bob Tasca III.

Anderson earned his sixth world title at the NHRA Finals in a winner-take-all final over Glenn. Last year’s race featured that same matchup, with Anderson earning the win. Other Pro Stock stars include Aaron Stanfield and Erica Enders.

The NHRA Arizona Nationals also features thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and the Legends Nitro Series. Fans can also expect exciting performances from Team “Muy Caliente” and Curt White “Iceman” in their Jet Cars.

Fans will also be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions, music and much more. Race fans at Firebird Motorsports Park can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final thrilling experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs from their favorite drivers and more.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 2 and 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, March 21, and the final two rounds on Saturday, March 22 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. The finals of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge take place at the end of final qualifying in each category. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, March 23. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET. on Friday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the NHRA Arizona Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge Matchups at the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals at Firebird Motorsports Park:

TOP FUEL

Antron Brown vs. Tony Stewart

Shawn Langdon vs. Jasmine Salinas (Langdon won in Gainesville)

FUNNY CAR

Chad Green vs. Matt Hagan (Green won in Gainesville)

Ron Capps vs. Alexis DeJoria (Capps won in Gainesville)

PRO STOCK

Greg Anderson vs. Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Anderson won in Gainesville)

Dallas Glenn vs. Cory Reed (Glenn won in Gainesville)

