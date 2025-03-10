Cadillac takes aim at another super Sebring

Three GTP teams seek to deliver sixth Cadillac Racing victory since 2017

DETROIT (March 10, 2025) — Successfully defending the overall victory in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Cadillac would be quite an accomplishment – and twist – according to Louis Deletraz.

Deletraz and co-drivers Jordan Taylor and Brendon Hartley will seek to put the No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R in Victory Circle late Saturday at the conclusion of the 73rd edition of the iconic endurance race at the 3.74-mile, 17-turn Sebring International Raceway.

“Going back to Searing, of course, is exciting,” said Deletraz, who held on to win the 2024 race with another manufacturer by 0.891 of a second over the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R. “Obviously, winning there was a dream of mine and now going back we want to do it more.

“Going back there with Cadillac is interesting. I was fighting one in the end. I saw its strong points and it’s been very strong the whole event and the past years. So, I’m very excited to actually be on track and work with Cadillac to try and win it together this year.”

Cadillac Racing has recorded five overall victories, including three in a row (2021-2023), and finished runner-up in 2024 and 2018 in the races at Sebring since joining IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship prototype competition in 2017. Plus, Cadillac Racing has recorded five pole starts, including the past four years, in that span.

Cadillac Racing’s Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) lineup for the second round of the season also includes the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R campaigned by Wayne Taylor Racing and the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R run by Action Express Racing.

The No. 31 entry has earned the pole the past two years, while new-for-2025 teammates Jack Aitken and Earl Bamber won the race in 2023 and 2022, respectively. They’ll be joined by Frederik Vesti. The No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R will also carry a special Mobil 1 livery.

The No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R, with Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque and Will Stevens aboard, led the Cadillac Racing contingent in the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona with a fifth-place finish.

Cadillac Racing drivers test at Sebring International Raceway in mid-February.

“Any time that we can get with our Cadillac V-Series.R GTP is so important. Every time we touch the track we are learning,” Ricky Taylor said. “Everything is still so new to us. So, the test was fantastic not only for Sebring but for the whole year as well.”

A 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the official Safety Vehicle for the race.

Cadillac Racing Twelve Hours of Sebring overall victories 2024-2017

2023: No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R, start first – Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, Jack Aitken

2022: No. 02 Cadillac Accessories Cadillac DPi-V.R, start fourth – Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Neel Jani

2021: No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R), start sixth – Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval, Sebastien Bourdais

2019: No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R),start fifth – Pipo Derani, Felipe Nasr, Eric Curran

2017: No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, start sixth – Jordan Taylor, Ricky Taylor, Alex Lynn

Runner-up

﻿2024: No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R, start second — Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon 2018: No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R, start 10th – Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande, Ryan Hunter-Reay

Poles

2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2018

What they’re saying

No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Ricky Taylor: “Cadillac has a great history at Sebring, the car has been strong there every year. This year we have high expectations. Last year’s win was a great result for the team. It was hard fought and well deserved. If we are going to back it up again, we know it won’t come easily, and we will likely have to fight hard once again.”

Filipe Albuquerque: “After two days of testing in Sebring, it was very valuable to have those days and have more time with the car and learn about it, trying different setups and seeing what works best. We are super motivated for Sebring and it’s always a tricky one. I’ve never been super happy there so hopefully now is the time. As a team we are looking forward to it and we keep evolving the car. Can’t wait to get back to racing.”

Will Stevens: “Having the two days of testing at Sebring a few weeks ago will definitely be good for the team to continue building their knowledge of the Cadillac V-Series.R and what we need for Sebring as it’s a very different circuit to what we had in Daytona. I think looking back at last year’s race, it’s clear the car was looking very strong and hopefully we can continue in that fashion and keep improving from what they had last year. The field is very close as we saw in Daytona, so we need to make sure we have everything in place for a good result.”

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R

Jack Aitken: “I’m looking forward to Sebring as it has special memories for me being the site of my first IMSA win and it’s just a cool place to be in general. It has a great atmosphere and the unique nature of the infield and fan set-up there is always really cool to see. Cadillac has a decent pedigree there and we’re always bringing a strong package to that track. We’re going in looking to get a good result and setting the bar pretty high. We’ll see what challenges come up, but I think we’re all feeling good coming into this one. After the setback in Daytona, we’re ready to turn that around and have a positive day.”

Earl Bamber: “Action Express had a great racecar in 2024; they were dominating that race. At the Sebring test, we worked on our weaknesses from Daytona in the race – restarts and stuff like that – and we just feel well-prepared to execute that race. I’m really enjoying IMSA. The Whelen Cadillac is quick. I think we definitely deserved a minimum of podium at Daytona, so everyone is raring to go to have a great race at Sebring, which I think we can do.”

Frederik Vesti: “I am excited to be back in the Cadillac V-Series.R for my second IMSA race with the team. Obviously, Daytona didn’t end the way we had hoped. We fought hard during the race and were not rewarded for all the efforts we had put in. We had a strong racecar and that showed at the test we did at Sebring as well. Also, with one IMSA race in GTP, I was able to target some things during the test that helped me feel more prepared for Sebring. I’m looking forward to dialing up the intensity racing in traffic, racing other GTP cars and looking to push the limits of our car. Sebring is a track with great history with the team, so expectations are high. We need to approach it day by day, step by step building up toward the race.”

No. 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing V-Series.R

Louis Deletraz: “It’s finally Sebring time and I’m really excited for it. We won last year and it still gives me goosebumps to think about it. We obviously would love to repeat it and we’re very motivated for it. It’s such a special race. We had a productive two-day test at Sebring a few weeks ago. It was great to get more laps in the Cadillac V-Series.R, it felt fast and we keep learning about the car every time we leave the pits. We also have a new teammate in the No. 40 with Brendon (Hartley) joining us. It’s great to have him with us.”

Jordan Taylor: “It’s obviously great going back to Sebring as the defending winners. It’s such a big event and a special one to win, so heading there with that in the back of our minds always helps the motivation. We had a great test there a few weeks ago. It was our first time there with the Cadillac V-Series.R. We have had such limited running with the car, so it was really nice to get through some testing items that have been on our list since we received the cars. The Cadillac was obviously very strong there last year, and I think we were able to build on that over our two-day test. Obviously, the year didn’t start off the way we wanted in Daytona, but I think that just adds to the team’s motivation for Sebring.”

Brendon Hartley: “I’m excited to be back with WTR for the Sebring 12 Hour. Since WTR moved to a two-car effort, they have done an amazing job to create a good team atmosphere which I’m sure will make switching to the 40 car seamless. I get on really well with all the drivers and we genuinely have good fun outside of the cockpit. It was a tough race for us in Daytona, but I have no doubt that we will be fighting at the front in Sebring. WTR knows how to win.”

