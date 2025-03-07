RAFA Racing Team confirms lineup for 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America

HOUSTON, TX (Friday, March 7, 2025) – With the 2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season set to begin next week, RAFA Racing Team has confirmed the drivers who will be behind the wheel for the year-long challenge.

RAFA Racing Team – which also competes in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, and Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup in partnership with McCumbee McAleer Racing– is entered with three Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2s with an experienced spread of drivers confirmed for three of the four entries.

Cameron Lawrence and Werner Neugebauer are well prepared for their season in the ProAm class, as both drivers are jacks-of-all-trades with manufacturers in their racing careers.

Lawrence – born in Florida but now residing in Austin, Texas, near RAFA Racing’s headquarters in Houston – is a previous winner at the 24 Hours of Daytona and Six Hours at Watkins Glen in a Dodge Viper. He is no stranger to single-make series, being a podium-scorer in Mazda MX-5 Cup and a winner in the Saleen Cup in 2019.

Neugebauer, a Brazilian native who recently co-drove with Formula One star Rubens Barrichello, currently holds the lap record at Autódromo de Interlagos in Porsche Cup. He placed the time en route to winning the 2024 Porsche Endurance Challenge title.

The RAFA Racing Team entry for the Am class will feature an all-female combination for 2025, with American driver Lindsay Brewer set to race with British ace Jem Hepworth – forming part of RAFA Racing Team founder Rafael Martinez’s vision to support women in motorsport.

Brewer’s past centered around an open-wheel career, but she previously partnered with the Lamborghini brand and tested the Super Trofeo race car. Brewer was also onsite to support the team’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge efforts at Daytona International Speedway in January.

Hepworth – the 2020 Britcar Endurance Champion – has been affiliated with the team for several years, running in McLaren Trophy with team owner Rafael Martinez and in the GT4 European Series with Lawrence.

As a woman in the industry, Hepworth has been recognized for her achievements in the FIA Motorsport Commission’s “Girls on Track” Finals, and with her former team Motorsport Woman backing.

For RAFA Racing, the most experienced Super Trofeo driver in the lineup may very well be in the LB Cup with Tommy “Rocky T” Bolduc, who scored two runner-up finishes in the series in 2024.

Bolduc – who is part of a family-owned operation, Bolduc Maple Farms, in Vermont – will be helped throughout 2025 with former Lamborghini Super Trofeo champion Corey Lewis as his coach.

The Lawrence/Neugebauer and Brewer/Hepworth entries enter the season with valued support from Lamborghini Austin while Bolduc’s entry is backed by Lamborghini Greenwich.

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America schedule, consisting of 10 rounds across five events, gets underway at Sebring International Raceway later this month. The green flag for Race 1 will wave on Thursday at 5:55 p.m. ET, followed by Race 2 on Friday at 5:05 p.m. ET. Both races can be streamed live on Peacock TV.

Driver quotes

CAMERON LAWRENCE

“I’m super excited to be back in IMSA and racing in Super Trofeo. IMSA has been my home for racing for more than 10 years, so I’m really excited to be back in that paddock and run a new championship that I haven’t raced in before.

“Super Trofeo will be a new experience for me, and I’m very happy to be coming back to the States after running in GT4 Europe last year.

“Stepping up into the pro class of Super Trofeo is very competitive with a lot of good drivers to compete against and past champions that are running again this year. I think Verner and I are going to have a fun and challenging season, and I think by the end of the season, we’ll be competing for wins and hopefully be in a position for a championship run.

WERNER NEUGEBAUER

“I’m really excited about this new challenge. I haven’t raced with a Lamborghini before, so I’m looking forward to learning the car and getting up to speed.

“It’s always exciting to work with a new team and adapt to a different car, and I’m confident we’ll have a strong season ahead.

“Racing in the US is something I’ve always wanted to do, so I’m really looking forward to this opportunity.

“The level of competition is really high, and the tracks are very different from what I’m used to, but I’m ready for the challenge. It’s going to be a great experience, and I can’t wait to get started.

LINDSAY BREWER

“Lamborghini Super Trofeo is always a car that I’ve heard a lot of great things about. It has a lot of power, it’s very difficult to drive but really fun to drive as well.

“I think it’s going to be a really incredible season, especially with the RAFA Racing Team.

“I’ve known Jem for a few years now. She’s such a talented driver and a great person as well. “We are similar in pace so it’s going to be a really great challenge this year to push each other to the best of our capabilities. But I think we really pair well together and it’s great to obviously have another female driving with me.”

JEM HEPWORTH

“I am extremely excited to be driving in Lamborghini Super Trofeo this year. It’s my American debut which has been a dream in my career for a long time!

“It’s definitely a step up for me from GT4, but it’s the perfect step for where I want to go in the coming years. After some successful testing, I absolutely love the car and I can’t wait to race at Sebring.

“I’m also extremely looking forward to be driving with Lindsay Brewer, we will make a strong pairing and we’re ready to show everyone what we can do in the #81 Lamborghini.

“Thank you to everyone at the RAFA Racing Team for making this all possible. Bring it on.”

TOMMY “ROCKY T” BOLDUC

“Why Lamborghini Super Trofeo series and IMSA? It starts at a very young age – you either like Lamborghini, Porsche, or Ferrari, and for me that, that Lamborghini brand was always that higher up goal.

“Last year I had four podiums in six races in my first year as a gentleman driver. I owe a lot to my coach Corey Lewis and of course the support of my family.

“Corey is in my ear reminding me ‘eyes up’ – I react every time he says that I think because he’s lived it and he knows what goes on in your head when you’re starting off.

About RAFA Racing Club:

RAFA Racing, utilizing the motto “Race As Family Always,” is a motorsports club and race team founded by and made for high-performance auto drivers, supporters, and fans of all types. Started by Rafael Martinez, the Club aims to create a space for high-performance car enthusiasts to enjoy like-minded individuals, network and share ideas on and off the track, and bond as one team with a common interest. The RAFA Racing Team made its debut in 2023 with a runner-up finish in the McLaren Trophy Europe Series, and expanded that footprint to include a championship-winning effort in Porsche Sprint Challenge North America and podium finishes in SRO GT4 Europe in 2024. The Club’s off-track presence can be felt on social media and beyond, including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook and at RafaRacing.Club.