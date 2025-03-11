Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kaulig Giving and the Cavaliers Community Foundation are partnering together to support Vision to Learn and their work in northeast Ohio:

Approximately 50 K-8 students from Whitney Young Elementary, a part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, received an eye exam in February. Last week, the students received their eyeglasses with a celebration at the school that was attended by Kaulig Giving, the Cavaliers Community Foundation, and members from the media. On Tuesday, March 11, the celebration will continue, and the partnership will be highlighted during halftime of the Cleveland Cavaliers game, where Matt Kaulig will be present.

Through this partnership, a total of 330 K-12 students in Cleveland-area schools will be identified by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and served by Vision to Learn, which has provided more than 633,000 eye exams to students, and operates in 14 states and Washington, DC.

AJ Allmendinger to be Inducted in the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame:

AJ Allmendinger will be honored as a Class of 2025 Inductee in the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame on Thursday, March 13th, 2025. The Class of 2025’s induction will take place at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas, where Team President, Chris Rice, will present Allmendinger with his achievement. Team Owner, Matt Kaulig, and Kaulig Racing teammates, Christian Eckes and Daniel Dye, will also be in attendance.

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Ty Dillon will make his 250th-career NASCAR Cup Series start this weekend when he takes the green flag for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Kaulig Racing has made 12 starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, earning two top-10 finishes.

The team has earned two NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at Las Vegas, both coming from AJ Allmendinger, most recently in 2024. The team has also earned three pole awards seven top five and 23 top-10 finishes at the track.



10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Andrew Dickeson

Partner: Sea Best

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Sea Best: Sea Best will be on the No. 10 Chevrolet this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with Ty Dillon and Kaulig Racing. Sea Best proudly serves as the flagship brand of Beaver Street Fisheries, a family-owned and operated company based in Jacksonville, Florida. As one of the nation’s largest importers, manufacturers, and distributors of seafood and meat, the Sea Best brand is synonymous with premium-quality seafood. Its product lineup includes a wide range of frozen fish fillets—such as ahi tuna, mahi-mahi, cod, and catfish—along with shrimp, scallops, and lobster.

Meet Ty Dillon

Saturday, March 15

Ty Dillon will be at the NASCAR Classics Merchandise trailer from 12:45 -1:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, to meet fans and sign autographs.

﻿At Las Vegas:

Dillon has 11 previous Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile Nevada track with a career-best finish of 10th in the 2020 event.

In addition to his Cup Series starts, Dillon has seven starts in the Xfinity Series with a career-best finish of seventh in 2016. He also has one pole starting position and 26 laps led in the series.

In the Craftsman Truck Series, Dillon has three starts with a best finish of fourth in the 2013 event where he started from the pole and led 21 laps. In total Dillon has led 26 laps in the series at the Las Vegas track and earned two top-10 finishes.



“Las Vegas [Motor Speedway] is a track that early in my career in the Cup Series wasn’t a very good track for me, but over the last three or four years, especially with the next gen car, I’ve seen mass improvements on results and confidence around the track. I’m feeling pretty strong, and I feel like this year we’re going to have a good opportunity to go in there and have a good run. I think Kaulig Racing always has good success at Las Vegas, especially in the Xfinity Series, so there are some good vibes around the racetrack. We had a good run last weekend at Phoenix, just some mistakes on my part that I need to clean up, but hopefully we can go into this weekend and have another solid day and keep improving on our No. 10 Sea Best Chevy.” – Ty Dillon on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

Partner: Action Industries

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1

Action Industries: Action Industries has been a proud partner of Kaulig Racing since 2022, serving as both a primary and associate sponsor on the No. 16 NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger, and an additional team associate sponsor on all Kaulig Racing’s Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

At Las Vegas:

AJ Allmendinger will be honored as a Class of 2025 Inductee in the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame on March 13th, 2025.

Allmendinger’s most recent win came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last fall.



“Las Vegas on the Cup side has been fairly strong for us. In the past, I have been comfortable running that track, obviously we’ve had success on the Xfinity side, and we’ve always had speed. It’s a really fast racetrack and the first true mile-and-a-half. I feel like with the work we’ve done in the off season, we can have a lot of speed and put together a solid weekend.” – AJ Allmendinger on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

10 Team Info

Crew Chief: Kevin Walter

Partner: Trackside

Daniel Dye, No. 10 Trackside Chevrolet

Trackside: Daniel Dye will pilot the No. 10 Trackside Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “Trackside with Randy and Terry” is a weekly radio show covering all things racing. It airs every Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET in the Daytona Beach area on 106.3 FM and WNZF AM, and is also available on major podcast platforms.

At Las Vegas:

Dye has made two starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He earned a 12th-place finish with Kaulig Racing in 2024 while competing in a limited schedule with the team. This week, he returns as the full-time driver of the No. 10 Chevrolet for the team.



“Las Vegas is one of my favorite places to go on the schedule; I really enjoy these type of tracks. We had a solid race there with Kaulig Racing at the end of last year, and my teammate AJ [Allmendinger] won the race. I think we have a good shot at it this weekend.” – Daniel Dye on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

11 Team Info

Crew Chief: Eddie Pardue

Partner: Alloy Employer Services

Josh Williams, No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet

Alloy Employer Services: Alloy Employer Services returns to the No. 11 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Ohio-based workers’ compensation and risk company has backed Williams much of his career.

Meet Williams:

Saturday, March 15

Meet Williams at the NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session in the Neon Garage from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. local time.

At Las Vegas:

Williams has made 13 starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series. His best finishing position came in the second race of the 2020 season, where he took the checkered flag in 13th after qualifying 20th.

In Williams’ first start with Kaulig Racing at Las Vegas, he clawed back from a 32nd-place starting spot to finish 14th. He led 10 laps after going off pit cycle during the race’s long green-flag run in Stage 3.



“It was pretty rough being sick at Phoenix, but I’m really appreciative of our guys rallying behind me and happy with the finish we got. I definitely feel a bit better going to Las Vegas this weekend than I did at this point last year, and I think we’ll show some speed out of the No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevy with JR [Pine, CEO of Alloy Employer Services] and the whole group there to watch.” – Josh Williams on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

16 Team Info

Crew Chief: Alex Yontz

Partner: LeafFilter Gutter Protection

Christian Eckes, No. 16 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

LeafFilter Gutter Protection: Christian Eckes and LeafFilter Gutter Protection will team up once again for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. LeafFilter is America’s #1 rated gutter protection system trusted by more than a million homeowners. LeafFilter’s patented technology keeps gutters free of debris and is backed by a lifetime transferable warranty.

Meet Eckes:

Saturday, March 15

Meet Eckes at the NASCAR Xfinity Series autograph session in the Neon Garage from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. local time.

At Las Vegas:

Coming off a hard-fought, eighth-place finish at Phoenix, Eckes will make his first Xfinity Series start on a mile-and-a-half track this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He’s seen some success at the track, earning his first-career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win at the intermediate track, along with one pole award, two top five and six top-10 finishes.



“Las Vegas is a special track to me; it’s where I got my first Truck Series win. It’s a challenging track with multiple racing grooves, which also makes it a lot of fun. Historically, this is one of Kaulig Racing’s better mile-and-a-half tracks. My crew chief, Alex Yontz, and this entire No. 16 group won there last year with AJ [Allmendinger], so that gives us some confidence as a team heading into the weekend.” – Christian Eckes on Las Vegas Motor Speedway



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 27 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.