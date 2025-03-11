XFINITY Series PR

SNOW BELT MGMT ANNOUNCES PRIORITY TIRE’S ENTRY TO NASCAR

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Online tire retailer will sponsor three drivers in seven Xfinity Series races

MOORESVILLE, NC, March 11, 2025 – Snow Belt MGMT today announced it signed Priority Tire as a multi-race sponsor in the Xfinity Series. Priority Tire will be the primary sponsor of Patrick Emerling, Alex Labbe and Nick Leitz in the #07 SS-GreenLight Camaro for seven races.

“We are happy to become a sponsor of NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Patrick Emerling, Alex Labbe and Nick Leitz,” said Dimitri Chernyak, President of Priority Tire. “The partnership represents a significant milestone for our company, and we are delighted to participate.”

Priority Tire is an online tire shop operating for more than 20 years in the US tire market. Priority Tire’s mission is to transform the tire shopping experience by providing the smoothest order, delivery, and installation flow to their customers. Operating from multiple warehouses across the country, the tire retailer deals with the distribution of top-tier and budget-friendly tire brands. Apart from the common passenger car, SUV, and light truck tires, they also provide tires for EVs and specialty vehicles.

“This deal was a long time in the making, and my team worked really hard to bring Priority Tire into NASCAR,” said Emerling, who is also CEO of Snow Belt MGMT. “The Xfinity Series is an optimal spot for growing brands that want to start marketing to sports fans. They get tons of exposure and the cachet of being a sponsor in NASCAR with a much more palatable price tag than Cup.”

Priority Tire’s first primary race is at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22. Additional races include Texas Motor Speedway (May 3), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 24), Pocono Raceway (June 21), Chicago Street Race (July 4), Watkins Glen International (August 9) and Daytona International Speedway (August 22).

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/). 

For more information on Alex Labbe, visit https://alexlabberacing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AlexLabbe36), X (https://x.com/AlexLabbe36) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/alexlabbe36).

For more information on Nick Leitz, visit https://www.nickleitzracing.com/ or follow him on X (https://twitter.com/NickLeitz_) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nickleitz/). 

For more information on Priority Tire, visit https://www.prioritytire.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PriorityTire/), X (https://twitter.com/prioritytire) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/pt_prioritytire/).

