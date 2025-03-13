ALICE COOPER HEADLINES ‘OFF THE TRACK’ CONCERT AFTER NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS QUALIFYING

PHOENIX (March 13, 2025) – Rock-and-roll music legend and Arizona native Alice Cooper is set to perform at the “Off the Track” concert at the Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds on Saturday, March 22 as part of the 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals weekend, March 21-23.

Known for his hits like “School’s Out” and “I’m Eighteen” and many more, Cooper’s concert is set to take place Saturday following final qualifying at the NHRA Arizona Nationals. The Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds is located right next to Firebird Motorsports Park. Kicking off the concert will be popular rock band Buckcherry. Gates open at 4 p.m., with Buckcherry performing at 6:15 p.m. and Cooper following at 7:45.

The first “Off the Track” concert in conjunction with the NHRA Arizona Nationals was held a year ago and after a successful debut, it returns in 2025 with the longtime rock star in Cooper. General admission tickets for the concert starts at $69, while VIP tickets are $145. Military and Gila River Indian Community member tickets are $59.

The NHRA Arizona Nationals marks the second event of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season. The “Duel in the Desert” remains a major highlight on the NHRA circuit as all the top stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock will compete on one of NHRA’s biggest stages. It starts with two qualifying sessions on both Friday and Saturday, leading into eliminations on Sunday at the historic venue.

Before heading to the Alice Cooper concert on Saturday, fans will be treated to the first Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge of the season. Semifinalists from Gainesville will meet again to battle for bonus purse and bonus championship points.

Gainesville winner and reigning Top Fuel champion Antron Brown will take on motorsports legend Tony Stewart while Gainesville runner-up and 2024 NHRA Arizona Nationals winner Shawn Langdon will meet up with Jasmine Salinas.

The Funny Car ranks will see Gainesville winner Chad Green taking on three-time Phoenix winner Matt Hagan. The other pairing will be three-time world champion Ron Capps and Alexis DeJoria.

Pro Stock driver Dallas Glenn won in Gainesville and will rematch with Jeg Coughlin Jr. while reigning champion and 2024 Phoenix winner Greg Anderson will meet up with Cory Reed.

The NHRA Arizona Nationals also features thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and the Legends Nitro Series. Pro Mod will also run eliminations from its postponed opener in Gainesville during qualifying on Friday and Saturday. Fans can also expect exciting performances from Team “Muy Caliente” and Curt White “Iceman” in their Jet Cars.

Fans will also be invited to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits. The stage hosts Nitro School, meet and greets, autograph sessions, music and much more. Race fans at Firebird Motorsports Park can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce each driver and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final thrilling experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their cars, get autographs from their favorite drivers and more.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features two rounds at 2 and 4:30 p.m. PT on Friday, March 21, and the final two rounds on Saturday, March 22 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. The finals of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge take place at the end of final qualifying in each category. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, March 23. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET. on Friday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the final NHRA Arizona Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

