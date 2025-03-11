Spire Motorsports Ecosave 200 Race Advance

In three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS), Spire Motorsports has collected one win, one top-five and one top-10 finish. Rajah Caruth, driver of the team’s No. 71 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado, is the defending winner of the Ecosave 200. The Mooresville, N.C., organization fields the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados full time in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Nos. 07 and 7 entries will see a rotating roster of all-star caliber drivers throughout the season, while Caruth and Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Andres Perez de Lara will pilot the Nos. 71 and 77, respectively, for the full slate of races.

The Ecosave 200 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Friday, March 14 beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The third of 25 races on the 2025 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series calendar will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Justin Haley – Driver, No. 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Justin Haley will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 07 Gainbridge Chevrolet Silverado in Friday’s Ecosave 200 at LVMS.

Haley will also compete in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, behind the wheel of Spire’s No. 7 Gainbridge Chevrolet ZL1.

The three-time CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race winner last drove in the series’ season opener last month at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, where he secured a fifth-place finish after navigating past multiple on-track incidents on the final lap.

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone, no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Ind. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.io or follow and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

Haley owns three CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the “Diamond in the Desert,” highlighted by a third-place finish in October 2018.

In his six starts in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at the 1.5-mile oval, Haley has collected four top 10s and logged an average starting position of 9.0 and a 10.7 average finish.

The 25-year-old has made eight Cup Series appearances at LVMS, earning a venue-best eighth-place finish in March 2023. Haley finished 17th in the series most recent visit last fall.

In total, Haley has made 52 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, where he’s collected 13 top-five and 33 top-10 finishes. He owns victories at World Wide Technology Raceway, Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and Texas Motor Speedway, all of which came in 2018.

The black and yellow Gainbridge colors will wrap Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-073. Michael McDowell raced this truck to to a 12th-place finish in the division’s last race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Former Spire Motorsports’ driver Chase Purdy raced this truck to a runner-up finish for Kyle Busch Motorsports at Texas Motor Speedway in 2023.

Justin Haley Quote

What are your thoughts on receiving an opportunity to drive the truck again at Las Vegas this Friday?

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to drive the No. 07 Gainbridge Chevrolet Silverado. I think Daytona went pretty well, given I hadn’t been in a truck in a while. Spire has a great 1.5-mile program, and it will be interesting to be in a shorter race again and see how the strategy plays out. Hopefully we can take some of what we did earlier this year and turn that into another good finish.”

Atop the No. 07 Box – Crew Chief Allen Hart

Allen Hart will call the shots for the No. 07 team, an entry that will see a rotating roster of drivers throughout the 2025 campaign.

Hart owns seven top-five finishes in the Xfinity Series at Las Vegas, all of which came during his time as an engineer at JR Motorsports with Regan Smith and Justin Allgaier.

The Midland, Mich., native helped Allgaier to a runner-up finish at LVMS in September 2021, one-third of a historic one-two-three finish for JR Motorsports, the first and only such-result in team history. Teammate Josh Berry won the race, and Noah Gragson finished third.

Last time out at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the No. 07 team rallied to finish 12th with Michael McDowell at the controls.

Corey Day – Driver, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Corey Day will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado in Friday’s Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Last Friday, the west coast open-wheel standout was behind the wheel of a Spire Motorsports-prepared ARCA Menards Series entry at Phoenix Raceway. Inclement weather forced the cancellation of the event’s practice and qualifying sessions, meaning the lineup was set via the 2024 series’ owner’s points. As a result, Day started 29th and despite no prior laps on the tricky one-mile oval, turned in a solid 10th-place finish.

Friday’s 134-lap event will mark Day’s fifth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start. He competed in four CRAFTSMAN Truck Series events in 2024 for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, scoring a career-best 16th-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway last October.

A pair of sprint car events will sandwich Day’s debut in a Spire Motorsports Silverado, where he will pilot a Jason Meyers Racing sprint car in the Kubota High Limit Racing season opener at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Thursday (March 13) and Saturday (March 15).

HENDRICKCARS.COM is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop more than 30,000 new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

In five ARCA Menards Series appearances, the Clovis, Calif., native has earned one top five and three top 10s, including a career-best fourth-place finish last September at Kansas Speedway.

Day will return to the seat of the No. 7 Silverado next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He will round out his eight-race slate at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway (March 28), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (April 11), Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway (April 18), Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway (May 30), Indianapolis Raceway Park (July 25) and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway (Aug. 30).

The accomplished dirt racer has collected victories at some of the west coast’s most prestigious races, including the 2024 Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura (Calif.) Speedway, 2024 Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup at Skagit (Wash.) Speedway, 2023 Abreu Vineyards Trophy Cup at Thunderbowl (Calif.) Raceway, 2022 David Tarter Memorial at Silver Dollar and 2022 Cotton Classic at Keller (Calif.) Auto Speedway.

Day will be behind the wheel of Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-083. The truck has seen action three times, most recently earning a third-place finish with Connor Mosack at Homestead-Miami Speedway last October.

Corey Day Quotes

What are your thoughts heading into yout first truck start of the year at Las Vegas?

“I’m really excited to get back in a truck. I enjoy how they race, and other than the Rockingham test, I haven’t been in one since last year. This will be like a home race for me this weekend, so I will have a lot of friends and family out there cheering me on. Hopefully I can put on a good show for them.”

Atop the No. 7 Box – Crew Chief Brian Pattie

Brian Pattie returns to the top of the No. 7 pit box, an entry that will see a plethora of all-star caliber drivers behind the wheel throughout the 2025 season.

The No. 7 team sits atop the CRAFSMAN Truck Series owner’s championship standings after two events.

Pattie has called a pair of CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at Las Vegas, both with Kyle Busch behind the wheel. In 2023, Busch led 84 of the 134 laps, and calculated the highest average running position (3.64) and driver rating (148.8) in the field en route to his 63rd series victory.

In Xfinity Series competition, the Zephyrhills, Fla., native led Joe Nemechek to a second- and third-place finishes in the 1999 and 2000.

The 49-year-old has stood atop the box for 19 NASCAR Cup Series races at the “Diamond in the Desert,” claiming third-place finishes with Juan Pablo Montoya (March 2011) and Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. (Feb. 2020).

The 24-year veteran of the sport spent 14 in the NASCAR Cup Series. As a crew chief, he has earned six wins in Cup Series competition and 11 in the Xfinity Series. He stands as one of 11 to be atop the box for wins across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series.

Last time out at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the No. 7 team defended their 2024 victory in the Fr8 208 with Kyle Busch behind the wheel. The Las Vegas driver spent all 135 laps in the top 15 while leading a race-high 80 laps and calculating a field-leading average running position (3.2) and driver rating (124.6).

Rajah Caruth – Driver, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Rajah Caruth will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet Silverado in Friday’s Ecosave 200 at LVMS.

In last season’s trip to the “Diamond in the Desert,” Caruth earned his first career pole position and led 38 laps en route to his first career CRAFTSMAN Truck Series victory. During the event, he converted the highest average running position (3.32) and driver rating (135.1) in the field. The 2024 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Most Popular Driver became the third African-American driver to win a NASCAR National Touring Series race with his victory last season at Las Vegas.

Caruth made his first visit to LVMS in 2023. He qualified 24th but quickly made his to 12th by Lap 13. He continued his run up the leaderboard, finishing Stage One and Stage Two in fifth and seventh, respectively. Unfortunately, the No. 24 Silverado was involved in an on-track incident while coming to pit road, derailing the young driver’s strong performance. He finished 12 laps down in 29th.

The Winston-Salem (N.C.) State University graduate has collected one win, one pole, two top fives and six top 10s in 17 career CRAFTSMAN Truck Series events on 1.5-mile circuits. He owns an average starting position of 10.1 and a 15.7 average finish.

HENDRICKCARS.COM is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop more than 30,000 new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

Last time out at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Caruth qualified fourth and maintained track position for the first half of the event. During pit stops during the second stage break, crew chief Kevin “Bono” Manion opted to call for two tires to put the No. 71 HENDRICKCARS.COM Silverado in the lead. Unfortunately, Caruth ran over oil on the race track and spun in front of traffic, ending the team’s day. After he was checked and released from the infield care center, the team was credited with a 29th-place finish.

The 2024 season marked a career year for Caruth. He tallied one win, a pair of Cometic Gasket Pole Awards and five top-five finishes, all of which were the first of his young career. The 12 top-10 finishes on the season tripled Caruth’s total of four in 2023, while his average starting position of 10.7 was four positions higher than 2023 and his 11.6 average finish was an impressive seven positions higher.

Caruth and the No. 71 team qualified for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs in 2024, the first such appearance for the former Washington, D.C., resident. Despite reaching the Round of 8, a mechanical malady stalled his championship bid in the season’s penultimate event at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Caruth will be behind the wheel of Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-080. The truck has seen action three times, all with Nick Sanchez at the controls, most recently at Pocono Raceway last July.

Rajah Caruth Quotes

You earned your first career win and pole at Las Vegas last year. What is the excitement level as you prepare to return to the site of your first win?

“It’s great to go back to Las Vegas. It will be my first time on the grounds since the win. That night was obviously such a milestone for myself, and from a confidence standpoint, I know I can get the job done at that facility. Coming off a couple bad weeks, it sticks in your mind when you have a multiple weekends between races. My motivation for the weekend is definitely at a heightened level since I know I run well at Vegas. But, in terms of preparation, it is just another race.”

A pair of incidents that were not of your doing derailed your first two races of the season. What does the bounce back look like after a couple weeks off?

“I’d like to think this is where the real season starts. We have obviously had a slow start to the year and ended up at the infield care center two weeks in a row. I enjoy going to both Daytona and Atlanta, but they are wild cards, and in a lot of cases, you don’t control your own destiny. We are now opening the schedule up to some places where we will see who the contenders are and who brings the fastest trucks week in and week out.”

Atop the No. 71 Box – Crew Chief Kevin “Bono” Manion

Veteran crew chief Kevin “Bono” Manion will call the shots for Rajah Caruth and the No. 71 team in 2025.

The 52-year-old has called 11 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at the “Diamond in the Desert,” collecting four top 10s and six top 15s. Zane Smith’s sixth-place finishes in 2020 and 2021 are a venue-best for Manion.

The Boylston, Mass., native helped Steve Park to a fourth-place finish in the 2003 Xfinity Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during his time at Chance 2 Motorsports.

The veteran crew chief has racked up six Cup Series victories (including the 2010 Daytona 500), 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series triumphs and 11 CRAFTSMAN Truck series wins.

Manion, a 31-year veteran of the sport, founded Spire Motorsports’ CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program alongside Mike Greci in 2022. The team won that season in their second outing with William Byron behind the wheel at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

In 2023, Manion became one of a select few to call a race in all three of NASCAR’s national series in a single season, all of which came under the Spire Motorsports banner. He led the part-time effort on the No. 7 Silverado in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, helped in limited starts for Carson Hocevar in the Xfinity Series and took the reigns during the second half of the Cup Series season for Ty Dillon and the No. 77 team.

Andres Perez de Lara – Driver, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Andres Perez de Lara will pilot the No. 77 Telcel Chevrolet Silverado for Spire Motorsports in the Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Last time out at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the Mexico City native started 14th and was pleased with the speed and handle of his Telcel Silverado through the first half of the event. Crew chief Chad Walter made the call for fuel only during the final stage break, allowing the young driver to restart third behind teammate Rajah Caruth. He was then involved in a Lap-74 incident, resulting in heavy damage to the left-front corner of his Chevrolet. The team returned to competition but retired from the event after a severe tire rub developed. They were credited with a 27th-place finish.

The 19-year-old will make his first start at the 1.5-mile oval this weekend. Perez de Lara has made six starts on 1.5-mile ovals in the ARCA Menards Series, collecting one top-five and three top-10 finishes, while claiming the pole position in the 2023 event at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 2024 ARCA Menards Series champion is no stranger to speed in qualifying at 1.5-mile circuits, converting an average starting position of 5.3 in six events.

Telcel is Mexico’s leading telecommunications company, providing nationwide coverage, cutting-edge mobile connectivity, and high-speed internet services to millions of users. With over 30 years of experience, Telcel continues to innovate in digital communication, offering solutions that keep people connected anytime, anywhere.

Beyond technology, Telcel is committed to supporting excellence in sports, particularly in motorsports. As a proud and long-time sponsor of Pérez de Lara, Telcel fuels the passion for speed, precision and performance, driving success both on and off the track. Telcel will be a season-long partner with Perez de Lara and the No. 77 team.

While he is yet to see the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Perez de Lara has competed at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, a 0.375-mile short track located outside on the southwest corner of the 1,500-acre property. In what marked his second event on U.S. soil, the then-17-year-old drove a David Gilliland Racing entry to a runner-up finish in an ARCA Menards Series West event in October 2022.

The talented teenager will chase Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in 2025 and sits third in the standings for the award, 27 points behind leader Gio Ruggerio.

The 2024 ARCA champion juggled his full-time duties while competing full time in the NASCAR Mexico Series. In 2023, he earned the Rookie of the Year award while finishing fourth in the division’s championship point standings and reaching the series’ version of the NASCAR playoffs. He returned one year later to secure his first checkered flag in the series, visiting Victory Lane at Ovalo Aguascalientes Mexico.

Perez de Lara will pilot Spire Manufacturing chassis SMT-079 Friday evening. The truck has made nine previous appearances, earning a chassis-best sixth-place finish with Chase Purdy.

Andres Perez de Lara Quotes

You are going to Vegas for the first time this week. What have you learned about the track in preparation and how do you think the race will go?

“Most of the tracks that we are going to this year will be new to me. Thankfully, me and the 77 team have been working in the simulator to get me familiar with the track. We are going to control everything we can on our side to ensure we are ready to go once we hit the track Friday. Spire has a great 1.5-mile package, so I am really excited about the race and know we have Silverados that can deliver good results. This is the first time this season were we will get to see all of the preparation we have put in over the offseason. Super excited to go out west to Vegas.

You ran well on Intermediate tracks in ARCA. How do you think that will translate over to the truck?

“It is definitely a different type of racing compared to ARCA, but I think I will be able to adapt quickly to driving the truck. Running well at 1.5-mile tracks in ARCA gives me confidence I can do it in trucks as well. Las Vegas is the perfect intermediate track to go to first this year. Rajah (Caruth) and Chad (Walter) won this race last year, so that gives me all of the confidence to go out and run well.”

Atop the No. 77 Box – Crew Chief Chad Walter

Crew chief Chad Walter will be atop the box for Andres Perez de Lara and the No. 77 team in 2025.

Last season, the Albion, N.Y., native led Rajah Caruth to victory in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Seres 200-mile event at the “Diamond in the Desert,” marking the first triumph in the series for both the veteran crew chief and young driver.

The 53-year-old has called eight Xfinity Series events at LVMS, earning one win and four top-10 finishes. Walter propelled the No. 5 JR Motorsports team to Victory Lane at the track in 2008, with NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin leading 81 laps en route to his penultimate victory in the series.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on Feb. 22, 2025, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team will also field the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.