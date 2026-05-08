Ford Racing Notes and Quotes – Smith Leads Ford to Fifth Place Truck Series Finish at The Glen

Ford Racing Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Bully Hill Vineyards 176 at The Glen – Watkins Glen International

Friday, May 8, 2026

Ford Unofficial Finishing Results:

5th – Chandler Smith

12th – Jake Garcia

16th – Ty Majeski

24th – Layne Riggs

25th – Stephen Mallozzi

26th – Jackson Lee

32nd – Ben Rhodes

35th – Cole Butcher

36th – Natalie Decker

CHANDLER SMITH, No. 38 VisitOswegoCounty.com Ford F-150 – CAN YOU TAKE US THROUGH THOSE FINAL LAPS AFTER THE LAST PIT STOP? “We came down [pit lane], got four fresh Goodyear tires and some Sunoco fuel. We had a pretty big tire advantage on everyone in front of us. We lost a tremendous amount of spots on pit road, so I was behind the eight ball there. But, I was able to start chipping away back toward the front and ended up with a solid fifth-place finish. A big shoutout to Oswego County Tourism — the No. 38 Ford F-150 looked great this weekend. I went up and did some fishing yesterday with those guys. I really appreciate their support on the truck, and I’m really proud of everyone at Front Row Motorsports.”

WHAT WAS YOUR MINDSET CLIMBING UP THE FIELD? “We had to stay on offense with the tire advantage at the end. When you have that kind of tire advantage, you smell blood in the water. It gives you a lot of confidence. It was a solid points day.”

JAKE GARCIA, No. 98 Quanta Services/Curb Records Ford F-150 – “We made adjustments to get our truck better, and by the end of the race, we had a good Quanta Services Ford F-150. We did what we needed to do – finish the race. We had a pretty strong truck in qualifying, and we were able to have a decent run at the end. This is a step in the right direction for road courses. From a team perspective, we earned a decent amount of points. I’m thankful for ThorSport Racing. As a driver and team, we’ll continually find ways to improve and execute.”