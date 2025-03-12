Front Row Motorsports: Las Vegas Motor Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Truck Series PR

Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Ecosave 200

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025
Event: Race 3 of 25
Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 134
Time/TV/Radio: 9:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs and the No. 34 team are back in action this weekend as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with hopes of cashing in on their first win of the 2025 season. Love’s RV Stop will join Riggs for the 134-lap event at the 1.5-mile intermediate track.

Through two races at the Daytona International Speedway and the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Riggs sits 13th in the Driver Championship points standings and is just eight points from the top-10. Riggs and the team look to close the points gap this weekend and hope to notch a win at the Las Vegas, Nevada track to lock themselves into the 2025 playoffs.

“The few weeks off were nice, but I’m ready to get back behind the wheel,” said Riggs. “I think we can have a good run at Vegas. We really improved our mile-and-a-half program during the second half of the last season, so were in a good spot heading into this weekend. We’re approaching some tracks I’ve already seen before, so I expect to perform well and rack up some points.”
Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Dan Mrak

Chandler Smith’s Notes

Chandler Smith is back in action with the fan-favorite Long John Silver’s scheme this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Through the first two races of the 2025 season, Smith sits third in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Championship points standings and is just six points behind points leader Grant Enfinger.

Statistically, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway has proven to be a good track for Smith, earning four top-five finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and one win in 2022 in his previous NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series stint with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“Vegas is a great track for me and it’s definitely one of my favorites,” said Smith. “I’ve lead laps, earned stage points, and have even won at Vegas, so our expectation is to win and lock ourselves into the playoffs.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Bradley Zilich

Mechanic: Alex Campbell

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT LOVE’S RV STOP

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 651 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

AOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S

Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

