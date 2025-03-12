Front Row Motorsports: Las Vegas Motor Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith
Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance
Ecosave 200
Date: Friday, March 14, 2025
Event: Race 3 of 25
Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 134
Time/TV/Radio: 9:00 PM ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Layne Riggs Notes
Layne Riggs and the No. 34 team are back in action this weekend as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway with hopes of cashing in on their first win of the 2025 season. Love’s RV Stop will join Riggs for the 134-lap event at the 1.5-mile intermediate track.
Through two races at the Daytona International Speedway and the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Riggs sits 13th in the Driver Championship points standings and is just eight points from the top-10. Riggs and the team look to close the points gap this weekend and hope to notch a win at the Las Vegas, Nevada track to lock themselves into the 2025 playoffs.
“The few weeks off were nice, but I’m ready to get back behind the wheel,” said Riggs. “I think we can have a good run at Vegas. We really improved our mile-and-a-half program during the second half of the last season, so were in a good spot heading into this weekend. We’re approaching some tracks I’ve already seen before, so I expect to perform well and rack up some points.”
Road Crew
Driver: Layne Riggs
Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello
Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata
Engineer: Jonathan Coates
Mechanic: Clark Houston
Mechanic: Brandon Selph
Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer
Spotter: Josh Williams
Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman
Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek
Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson
Jackman: Landon Honeycutt
Fueler: Dan Mrak
Chandler Smith’s Notes
Chandler Smith is back in action with the fan-favorite Long John Silver’s scheme this weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Through the first two races of the 2025 season, Smith sits third in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Championship points standings and is just six points behind points leader Grant Enfinger.
Statistically, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway has proven to be a good track for Smith, earning four top-five finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and one win in 2022 in his previous NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series stint with Kyle Busch Motorsports.
“Vegas is a great track for me and it’s definitely one of my favorites,” said Smith. “I’ve lead laps, earned stage points, and have even won at Vegas, so our expectation is to win and lock ourselves into the playoffs.”
Road Crew
Driver: Chandler Smith
Crew Chief: Jon Leonard
Truck Chief: Ron Schutte
Engineer: Caleb Williams
Mechanic: Bradley Zilich
Mechanic: Alex Campbell
Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Transport Driver: Mark Hadley
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager
Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Fueler: Chris Webb
ABOUT LOVE’S RV STOP
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 651 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
AOUT LONG JOHN SILVER’S
Long John Silver’s was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver’s continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.